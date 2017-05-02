Amazon just gave everyone in the town of Manchester-by-the-Sea free Prime Video for a year so they can watch Manchester by the Sea

Everyone in the town of Manchester-by-the-Sea is probably sick to death of hearing about Manchester by the Sea, the unhyphenated Academy Award-winning drama set in, you guessed it, Manchester-by-the-Sea. But in case anyone possibly missed it, Amazon is giving all residents of the Massachusetts seaside town a year of free Prime Video so when the film comes to streaming on May 5, all 5,136 of them can watch Manchester over and over and over again, Boston.com reports.

"We wanted customers in the town to enjoy popcorn and a movie on us," said Greg Hart, the vice president of Amazon Video. "Manchester by the Sea is a masterpiece representing the best of cinematic storytelling. In other words, it is wicked awesome."

As of yet, there is no news about Amazon Prime opportunities for Casablanca, Chicago, bridges over the River Kwai, or the waterfront. Jeva Lange