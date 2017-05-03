Stephen Colbert previews Trump's proposed changes to the Constitution

"President Trump had an official call with Vladimir Putin today," Stephen Colbert noted on Tuesday's Late Show. "I hear the call was tense. But let's face it, that's how performance reviews usually go." After raising an eyebrow at Putin being the voice of calm restraint on North Korea, Colbert took a minute to assess the state of the GOP health-care bill. It's not going well, again. It's like losing this vote is some kind of pre-existing condition for these guys," he said.

The problem for the GOP is that moderates are balking at scrapping protections for people with pre-existing conditions. "If you've got a pre-existing condition, you can 'technically' get health care, you just may not be able to afford it," Colbert explained. "Like how I can 'technically' can hire Bruce Springsteen to play my birthday party, but I can only afford Brice Stringstone."