GOP lawmaker says Republicans are treating the health-care bill like a 'kidney stone' they just want to 'pass'
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (Ky.) got sassy Wednesday morning about his party's American Health Care Act. With one artful analogy, Massie made clear he was not pleased with the newest iteration of the health-care bill, which the GOP is racing to secure enough votes to pass:
The AHCA is like a kidney stone- the House doesn't care what happens to it, as long as they can pass it. #sassywithmassie
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 3, 2017
Massie called the first version of the bill — which was pulled by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) in March after it was clear it would not get enough votes to pass — "a stinking pile of garbage." Massie said he would not vote "no" on that bill, but "hell no."'
In April, Massie indicated that he was still a "no" on the revised bill, though Morning Consult reporter Mary Ellen McIntire pointed out that is at least an improvement from "hell no." Becca Stanek
Perhaps the biggest revelation to come out of FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday was the newly minted term, "intelligence porn." Comey concocted the phrase while discussing WikiLeaks, which he argued has become a "conduit for the Russian intelligence services" rather than a source of information for the public.
"WikiLeaks is just pushing out intelligence porn," Comey said, differentiating WikiLeaks' information dumps from a true journalistic effort. He hinted there may be "future proceedings." Watch Comey deploy the phrase below. Becca Stanek
Comey on WikiLeaks: “intelligence porn” … a conduit for Russia to damage the United States pic.twitter.com/IUgdyVMQpR
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 3, 2017
If faced again with the choice of whether to alert Congress about the possibility of more relevant Hillary Clinton emails during the late stages of a presidential election, FBI Director James Comey says he'd "make the same decision." At a hearing Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his judgment on the FBI's investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server, Comey said he and his team thought very carefully before alerting Congress about the emails less than two weeks before Election Day. The emails did not end up changing the FBI's conclusion about the investigation.
"It makes me mildly nauseous to think we might've had some impact on the election. But honestly it wouldn't change the decision," Comey said, describing the experience as "one of the world's most painful." Clinton on Tuesday blamed Comey's letter for her loss in the election, saying it "raised doubts" in potential supporters' minds.
Comey explained that when he found out that there may be emails containing classified information from Clinton aide Huma Abedin on her estranged husband Anthony Weiner's laptop, which had been "seized in an unrelated case," he felt like he had no choice but to do something. "I could not see a door labeled 'no action here,'" Comey said. "I could see two doors, and they were both actions: One was labeled 'speak,' the other was labeled 'conceal.'" He argued that not alerting Congress that the FBI was restarting an investigation he'd repeatedly said was over would have been "catastrophic."
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) suggested Comey also could've kept up the FBI "tradition of not announcing investigations." Watch Comey defend his decision below. Becca Stanek
Quite a moment: Maybe the most animated you'll ever see Comey, defending himself on making Oct. Clinton announcement https://t.co/IwWVADEJ2f
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 3, 2017
You shouldn't have to compromise your daily cardio routine because you're busy #resisting President Trump. Or, at least that seems to be the rational behind an "anti-Trump aerobics" class that was recently taught in San Francisco as part of the Bay Area's 100 Days Action series.
Mother Jones described the scene:
[Margaret] McCarthy, a performance artist, and Liat Berdugo, an artist, writer, and assistant professor at the University of San Francisco, led the attendees in an uproarious routine involving Democratic-blue sweatbands, Trumpian red ties, and rhythmic slogans.
"Don't buy Ivanka's shoes!" McCarthy called out, marching to the beat. "Don't buy Ivanka's shoes!" the participants echoed.
"F--- Mar-a-Lago!" she continued, swinging a tie like a golf club. "F--- Mar-a-Lago!" they mimicked.
"Don't read his tweets," Berdugo said in hushed voice, using the tie to shield her eyes.
Each new slogan ended with cheers and whoops. [Mother Jones]
Watch some of the workout below. Jeva Lange
FBI Director James Comey will face the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for questioning about his leadership on investigations into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and Russia's interference in last year's presidential election. The New York Times noted this will be the first time Comey has "publicly discussed his role in the Clinton investigation."
Comey has faced criticism for sending a letter to Congress just two weeks before Election Day announcing the FBI had found emails that might be relevant to the Clinton investigation; the emails did not end up changing any conclusions. Clinton on Tuesday said she believes Comey's letter "scared off" potential supporters, contributing to her election loss. Becca Stanek
Hulu launched its $40-per-month television streaming service Wednesday, offering subscribers more than 50 live TV channels as well as access to its streaming catalog.
Hulu enters a crowded market for cord-cutters, competing against Google's YouTube TV, AT&T's Direct TV Now, Dish Network's Sling TV, and Playstation Vue, but Popular Science writes that for its price, Hulu "seems like the best option — at least on paper — for users looking to 'cut the cord' on cable and replace it with a single digital subscription." Hulu TV subscribers can watch channels including CNN, ESPN, TNT, and TBS and store up to 50 hours of DVR content for free.
At launch, Hulu TV is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Chromecast, and Xbox One with Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung smart TV compatibility coming soon. Read more about how Hulu's service stacks up against others at Popular Science. Jeva Lange
Budget director Mick Mulvaney says Republicans are so 'close' on health care that he'd 'probably go to the floor' if he were speaker
White House budget director Mick Mulvaney is very confident that Republicans are "really, really close" to securing enough votes to pass their health-care bill. So confident, in fact, that if he were in House Speaker Paul Ryan's shoes, he'd bring the American Health Care Act to the floor right about now. "If I were the speaker of the House, and I'm not — and by the way I'm thankful that I'm not, it's a miserable job — I'd probably go to the floor because it's just that close," Mulvaney said during an interview Wednesday morning on Fox & Friends.
"You would go to the floor for a vote?" host Brian Kilmeade responded. "Oh, yeah," Mulvaney said.
Republicans have yet to secure enough votes to pass the bill, but Mulvaney predicted a "breakthrough" Wednesday morning with waffling moderate Republicans who are concerned about the bill's lack of protections for people with pre-existing conditions. He also said a vote could happen "as early as Saturday." Right now, there is no vote scheduled and Congress is slated to go on an 11-day break beginning late Thursday.
The bill won't pass if Republicans lose 22 votes. As it stands, 21 Republicans are leaning towards voting against the bill, and 22 members remain undecided.
Watch Mulvaney's full interview below. The health-care discussion starts around the 5:50 mark. Becca Stanek
Opinion of the United States has dropped among young adults in the Middle East and North Africa, the 2017 Arab Youth Survey has found. Polling men and women between the ages of 18 and 24 in 16 different Arab countries, the survey found that 49 percent of respondents believe the U.S. is "somewhat of an enemy" or a "strong enemy" of their country.
"A majority in eight countries said that the U.S. is an enemy — double the number of countries where a majority of respondents said so in 2016," BuzzFeed News reports.
Apparently, a lot of the swing comes down to President Trump. While former President George W. Bush was not well-liked in the Middle East, having been viewed favorably by 19 percent of the young adults, Trump is even more disliked, earning an approval rating of just 11 percent. Seventy percent of respondents said Trump is "anti-Muslim" and 49 percent believe his travel ban makes it easier for terrorist groups to recruit and radicalize young Muslims.
As a result, young Arabs consider Russia to be the Arab world's closest non-Arab ally now, rather than America. By comparison, in 2016 just 9 percent of respondents said Russia was their country's top ally, while 21 percent said so this year. Just 17 percent answered the United States in 2017, down from 25 percent last year.
The researchers conducted 3,500 face-to-face interviews with youth in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen; Syria was excluded due to the war. The gender divide was fifty-fifty and the margin of error is plus or minus 1.65 percent. Explore the full results here. Jeva Lange