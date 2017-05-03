Trump vows to help Israel and Palestine achieve peace, a deal he's heard is 'perhaps the toughest' to make

In a joint press conference Wednesday alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, President Trump suggested he'd be the American president to finally broker a peace deal between Israel and Palestine. "Over the course of my lifetime, I've always heard that perhaps the toughest deal to make is the deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians," Trump said, referring to the current political conflict that dates back to the early 20th century. "Let's see if we can prove them wrong."

Trump volunteered himself to be a "mediator, an arbitrator, or a facilitator" between Israel and Palestine. "There's such hatred, but hopefully there won't be such hatred for very long," Trump said. While he'd rate the chances of bringing Israel and Palestine back together as "very, very good," he admitted the deal "cannot be imposed by the United States or any other nation."

Abbas stressed that he wants to achieve peace "based on the vision of the two-state" solution. He said that, with Trump, he has "hope."

Catch a snippet of Trump's remarks below. Becca Stanek