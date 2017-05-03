Trump was elected 176 days ago. He's spent 68 of them talking about the election.

It is no secret that President Trump is completely obsessed with having won the presidential election, but just how obsessed he is has not been quantified — until now. President Trump has apparently mentioned winning the election on more than a third of the days since the election itself, The Washington Post reports:
On 68 of the 176 days since Nov. 8, 2016, Trump has mentioned his campaign win in some way. That’s 38.6 percent of the days. The longest stretch he went without mentioning them was in mid-March. With the 100-day mark of his presidency arriving at the end of April, he mentioned the election results in interviews and on Twitter for seven straight days — a streak that will extend to eight if he mentions them today. [The Washington Post]
Additionally, Trump has said the number "306," a reference to his electoral college votes, a dozen times this year alone.
Watch this Virginia lieutenant governor candidate's campaign ad suggesting Obama left behind a legacy of house-robbing terrorists
Don't you hate when you're getting the kids ready for soccer practice and Islamic State operatives (or perhaps they're FBI paramilitary goons, it's a little unclear) rob the house across the street in broad daylight? Well, you can thank former President Barack Obama for that, according to Virginia's Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, Bryce Reeves.
Reeves' campaign ad is obviously supposed to terrify wealthy suburbanites, but in reality it raises more questions than anything else. "Apparently Obama left a legacy of amazingly indiscreet terrorists," one Twitter user noted. Another asked, "Why is ISIS robbing a house instead of killing people? Why is [Reeves] ignoring a cop car with sirens on?"
Hide your kids, hide your wife, and watch out for suburban terrorists.
Trump vows to help Israel and Palestine achieve peace, a deal he's heard is 'perhaps the toughest' to make
In a joint press conference Wednesday alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, President Trump suggested he'd be the American president to finally broker a peace deal between Israel and Palestine. "Over the course of my lifetime, I've always heard that perhaps the toughest deal to make is the deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians," Trump said, referring to the current political conflict that dates back to the early 20th century. "Let's see if we can prove them wrong."
Trump volunteered himself to be a "mediator, an arbitrator, or a facilitator" between Israel and Palestine. "There's such hatred, but hopefully there won't be such hatred for very long," Trump said. While he'd rate the chances of bringing Israel and Palestine back together as "very, very good," he admitted the deal "cannot be imposed by the United States or any other nation."
Abbas stressed that he wants to achieve peace "based on the vision of the two-state" solution. He said that, with Trump, he has "hope."
Catch a snippet of Trump's remarks below.
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello announced Wednesday that the territory is filing paperwork to move its debt crisis to a federal bankruptcy court, making it "the largest government to seek refuge from its creditors in United States history," The New York Times writes.
We're going to protect our people," Rossello said. Negotiations with bondholders have failed to move forward, and creditors hit the territory with lawsuits looking to recuperate millions, including by claiming revenues generated by the island's Treasury Department, The Associated Press reports.
While Puerto Rico cannot seek Chapter 9 bankruptcy, it will utilize a similar debt restructuring process called PROMESA. The island has about $73 billion of bond debt.
GOP lawmaker says Republicans are treating the health-care bill like a 'kidney stone' they just want to 'pass'
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (Ky.) got sassy Wednesday morning about his party's American Health Care Act. With one artful analogy, Massie made clear he was not pleased with the newest iteration of the health-care bill, which the GOP is racing to secure enough votes to pass:
Massie called the first version of the bill — which was pulled by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) in March after it was clear it would not get enough votes to pass — "a stinking pile of garbage." Massie said he would not vote "no" on that bill, but "hell no."'
In April, Massie indicated that he was still a "no" on the revised bill, though Morning Consult reporter Mary Ellen McIntire pointed out that is at least an improvement from "hell no."
Perhaps the biggest revelation to come out of FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday was the newly minted term "intelligence porn." Comey concocted the phrase while discussing WikiLeaks, which he argued has become a "conduit for the Russian intelligence services" rather than a source of information for the public.
"WikiLeaks is just pushing out intelligence porn," Comey said, differentiating WikiLeaks' information dumps from a true journalistic effort. He hinted there may be "future proceedings." Watch Comey deploy the phrase below.
If faced again with the choice of whether to alert Congress about the possibility of more relevant Hillary Clinton emails during the late stages of a presidential election, FBI Director James Comey says he'd "make the same decision." At a hearing Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his judgment on the FBI's investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server, Comey said he and his team thought very carefully before alerting Congress about the emails less than two weeks before Election Day. The emails did not end up changing the FBI's conclusion about the investigation.
"It makes me mildly nauseous to think we might've had some impact on the election. But honestly it wouldn't change the decision," Comey said, describing the experience as "one of the world's most painful." Clinton on Tuesday blamed Comey's letter for her loss in the election, saying it "raised doubts" in potential supporters' minds.
Comey explained that when he found out that there may be emails containing classified information from Clinton aide Huma Abedin on her estranged husband Anthony Weiner's laptop, which had been "seized in an unrelated case," he felt like he had no choice but to do something. "I could not see a door labeled 'no action here,'" Comey said. "I could see two doors, and they were both actions: One was labeled 'speak,' the other was labeled 'conceal.'" He argued that not alerting Congress that the FBI was restarting an investigation he'd repeatedly said was over would have been "catastrophic."
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) suggested Comey also could've kept up the FBI "tradition of not announcing investigations." Watch Comey defend his decision below.
You shouldn't have to compromise your daily cardio routine because you're busy #resisting President Trump. Or, at least that seems to be the rationale behind an "anti-Trump aerobics" class that was recently taught in San Francisco as part of the Bay Area's 100 Days Action series.
Mother Jones described the scene:
[Margaret] McCarthy, a performance artist, and Liat Berdugo, an artist, writer, and assistant professor at the University of San Francisco, led the attendees in an uproarious routine involving Democratic-blue sweatbands, Trumpian red ties, and rhythmic slogans.
"Don't buy Ivanka's shoes!" McCarthy called out, marching to the beat. "Don't buy Ivanka's shoes!" the participants echoed.
"F--- Mar-a-Lago!" she continued, swinging a tie like a golf club. "F--- Mar-a-Lago!" they mimicked.
"Don't read his tweets," Berdugo said in hushed voice, using the tie to shield her eyes.
Each new slogan ended with cheers and whoops. [Mother Jones]
Watch some of the workout below.