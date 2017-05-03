Sen. Bob Casey relays the deportation of a mother and son in a heartwrenching series of tweets

A mother and her 5-year-old son seeking refuge in the U.S. from the violence of Honduran gangs are being deported by the Trump administration, Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) revealed Wednesday in a series of tweets. The mother apparently fled Honduras with her son after witnessing "the murder of her cousin." Casey reported she was "being pursued by gangs."
This 5yr old and his mother aren't 'bad hombres.' They aren't in a gang, they're running from death- vulnerable and scared.
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017
Though the child may be "eligible for Special Immigration Juvenile Status," Casey tweeted that the Trump administration is "planning to put them on a plane TODAY." "A plane ride that can very likely lead to their death," Casey warned.
The gangs will target this mother and her child the moment they land in Honduras, yet Trump admin insists on this cruel policy.
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017
Casey reached out to the head of the Department of Homeland Security, and repeatedly tweeted at DHS and at President Trump. He eventually spoke with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus over the phone, and later confirmed with DHS that "only the White House can order this reversed now."
In the midst of his tweetstorm, Casey said that the mother and son had been ordered to board a plane, though it remains unclear whether they are on a direct flight or on a flight with a layover.
If this 5yr old and his mother are on the flight with a layover, then the Admin can still save them from this potential death sentence.
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017
If 5yr old & mother are on the direct flight it may be too late. Working the phones to try to find out which flight they're on.
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017
At the time of publishing, Casey said he still had not received an update from the Trump administration. Becca Stanek
Trump has offended Russia by hanging out with Theresa May and Justin Trudeau but not Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin is feeling excluded. The Russian president is reportedly offended that all he has gotten from President Trump so far is a handful of phone calls, while Trump has hung out with other world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"[The Russian leaders] feel slighted," explained foreign policy analyst Vladimir Frolov to The New York Times. Foreign affairs expert Aleksei Pushkov said: "Trump rejected the idea of holding a separate meeting [with Putin] early due to fear of hysteria by his enemies in the U.S.A."
Leaders in Moscow had believed Trump's election would lead to friendlier relations between the Kremlin and the White House, although the Trump administration has done little to prove that to be true. As recently as this weekend, Trump's national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, publicly scolded Putin on Fox News, saying, "We need changes in words and the nature of the relationship, but what we really need to see is a change in behavior."
"The Russians are basically scratching their heads and asking, 'What are we going to get from this?'" Pushkov said. Jeva Lange
Sean Spicer thinks it's 'somewhat sad' people are still talking about the election. President Trump has mentioned it every day for the last week.
Less than a week after President Trump passed out maps of his Electoral College win to reporters in the Oval Office, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said it's "somewhat sad" that people are still talking about the presidential election. "I think it's somewhat sad that we're still debating why the president won in the fashion that he did," Spicer said at Wednesday's White House press briefing, just a day after Trump tweeted that perhaps Democrats lost the election not because of the "Trump/Russia story" but because he "ran a great campaign."
Trump also mentioned the election the day before that — and the five days before that.
Spicer ostensibly meant the remark as a jab at the media and at Hillary Clinton, who discussed her loss in an interview with CNN on Tuesday. What he failed to take into consideration is the fact that Trump has spent 68 of the 176 days since he won the presidential election talking about the fact that he won the presidential election.
Watch Spicer call those folks still talking about the election "sad" below. Becca Stanek
Spicer: It's “somewhat sad” we're still talking about election result
Trump's mentioned it on 38% of days since Nov https://t.co/bpm90HN23x pic.twitter.com/cMcwjxbMq4
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 3, 2017
The number of cigarettes sold in the U.S. fell by 37 percent from 2001 to 2016. But revenues at U.S. tobacco companies rose by 32 percent over the same period, to an estimated $93.4 billion.
Why? Even taking into account the increasing regulations, declining sales, and massive amounts of lawsuits the industry faced, companies have been able to retain and add to their profits by increasing the prices of cigarette packs. While an average pack cost about $3.73 in 2001, that number rose to $6.42 in 2016 — nearly double. Shivani Ishwar
Roughly 2,880 retail stores in the U.S. have closed this year through April 6, putting 2017 on pace for more store closings than the worst year of the recession.
With e-commerce on the rise, brick-and-mortar retailers are suffering. Credit Suisse estimates that there could be 8,640 stores closing this year, based on past data that indicates that about 60 percent of store closings occur in the first five months of a year. If this prediction is accurate, more stores will close by the end of 2017 than the 6,200 that shuttered in 2008.
It is no secret that President Trump is completely obsessed with having won the presidential election, but just how obsessed he is has not been quantified — until now. President Trump has apparently mentioned winning the election on more than a third of the days since the election itself, The Washington Post reports:
On 68 of the 176 days since Nov. 8, 2016, Trump has mentioned his campaign win in some way. That's 38.6 percent of the days. The longest stretch he went without mentioning them was in mid-March. With the 100-day mark of his presidency arriving at the end of April, he mentioned the election results in interviews and on Twitter for seven straight days — a streak that will extend to eight if he mentions them today. [The Washington Post]
Additionally, Trump has said the number "306," a reference to his Electoral College votes, a dozen times this year alone. Jeva Lange
Watch this Virginia lieutenant governor candidate's campaign ad suggesting Obama left behind a legacy of house-robbing terrorists
Don't you hate when you're getting the kids ready for soccer practice and Islamic State operatives (or perhaps they're FBI paramilitary goons, it's a little unclear) rob the house across the street in broad daylight? Well, you can thank former President Barack Obama for that, according to Virginia's Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, Bryce Reeves.
Reeves' campaign ad is obviously supposed to terrify wealthy suburbanites, but in reality it raises more questions than anything else. "Apparently Obama left a legacy of amazingly indiscreet terrorists," one Twitter user noted. Another asked, "Why is ISIS robbing a house instead of killing people? Why is [Reeves] ignoring a cop car with sirens on?"
Hide your kids, hide your wife, and watch out for suburban terrorists. Jeva Lange
Trump vows to help Israel and Palestine achieve peace, a deal he's heard is 'perhaps the toughest' to make
In a joint press conference Wednesday alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, President Trump suggested he'd be the American president to finally broker a peace deal between Israel and Palestine. "Over the course of my lifetime, I've always heard that perhaps the toughest deal to make is the deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians," Trump said, referring to the political conflict that dates back to the early 20th century. "Let's see if we can prove them wrong."
Trump volunteered himself to be a "mediator, an arbitrator, or a facilitator" between Israel and Palestine. "There's such hatred, but hopefully there won't be such hatred for very long," Trump said. While he'd rate the chances of bringing Israel and Palestine back together as "very, very good," he admitted the deal "cannot be imposed by the United States or any other nation."
Abbas stressed that he wants to achieve peace "based on the vision of the two-state" solution. He said that, with Trump, he has "hope."
Catch a snippet of Trump's remarks below. Becca Stanek
Trump: I've heard an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal is the toughest deal, "let's see if we can prove them wrong" https://t.co/5QawgJ35dX
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 3, 2017