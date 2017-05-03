Sen. Bob Casey relays the deportation of a mother and son in a heartwrenching series of tweets

A mother and her 5-year-old son seeking refuge in the U.S. from the violence of Honduran gangs are being deported by the Trump administration, Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) revealed Wednesday in a series of tweets. The mother apparently fled Honduras with her son after witnessing "the murder of her cousin." Casey reported she was "being pursued by gangs."

This 5yr old and his mother aren't 'bad hombres.' They aren't in a gang, they're running from death- vulnerable and scared. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

Though the child may be "eligible for Special Immigration Juvenile Status," Casey tweeted that the Trump administration is "planning to put them on a plane TODAY." "A plane ride that can very likely lead to their death," Casey warned.

The gangs will target this mother and her child the moment they land in Honduras, yet Trump admin insists on this cruel policy. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

Casey reached out to the head of the Department of Homeland Security, and repeatedly tweeted at DHS and at President Trump. He eventually spoke with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus over the phone, and later confirmed with DHS that "only the White House can order this reversed now."

In the midst of his tweetstorm, Casey said that the mother and son had been ordered to board a plane, though it remains unclear whether they are on a direct flight or on a flight with a layover.

If this 5yr old and his mother are on the flight with a layover, then the Admin can still save them from this potential death sentence. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

If 5yr old & mother are on the direct flight it may be too late. Working the phones to try to find out which flight they're on. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

At the time of publishing, Casey said he still had not received an update from the Trump administration. Becca Stanek