Department of Justice not bringing charges against officers who fatally shot Alton Sterling

As expected, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday that it will not bring civil rights charges against two white police officers who shot and killed a black man selling CDs outside of a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, convenience store last summer.
"After an exhaustive, almost year-long investigation, all of the prosecutors and agents involved in this case have come to the conclusion that insufficient evidence exists to charge either officer with a federal crime in connection with this incident," Baton Rouge Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson said during a news conference. Alton Sterling, 37, was shot and killed July 5 following a scuffle with officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, who were put on paid administrative leave after the incident. The officers had been looking for a suspect who matched Sterling's description, police said, and after they tackled Sterling, he allegedly reached for a gun before officers opened fire. The incident was caught on video, and many who have seen the footage say it did not show Sterling reaching for a weapon. After the shooting, protesters marched for several days, with 150 arrested.
Several people with knowledge of the investigation told media outlets on Tuesday that the Justice Department had decided against filing civil rights charges. Federal prosecutors needed to prove officers "willfully" violated Sterling's civil rights, and the family was walked through how difficult this would have been, NBC News reports. "He's no longer here, but his voice still will be heard through us," Sterling's aunt, Sandra, said. "So stay behind us. Because we love Alton and we don't want this to end. Remember his name." Now, Louisiana is investigating the shooting for possible state criminal violations. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, Congress will vote on the Republicans' plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, more than a month after an earlier version of the bill was withdrawn from the House floor because it didn't have enough GOP support.
For the American Health Care Act to pass, it needs 216 votes; 18 Republican lawmakers have announced they oppose the plan, and 24 have declared they are still undecided, but House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters Wednesday evening "we have enough votes." Some moderate Republicans have said the revised AHCA does not offer enough help for people with preexisting conditions, and on Wednesday, President Trump signed off on a proposal adding $8 billion to a fund to assist patients with preexisting conditions, but many experts and doctors say that's not close to being enough money. Catherine Garcia
Le Pen claims the French presidential election is actually a choice between her and Angela Merkel
Marine Le Pen, France's far-right presidential candidate, pulled out a snappy line against centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in a head-to-head presidential debate Wednesday evening. Le Pen, claiming Macron will cave to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's will if he is elected, argued the contest was really a choice between which of two women would lead France: Either her or Merkel.
Macron was incensed by the remark. The debate, which The New York Times described as "vicious," also touched on France's 20th-century history and on Islamic extremism. Le Pen painted Macron as a "candidate of savage globalization," while Macron cast Le Pen as "the heir to an ugly far-right tradition in France," the Times reported.
The candidates will face off Sunday in a runoff election that will determine France's next president. Polls predict Macron will win with 60 percent of the vote. Becca Stanek
A mother and her 5-year-old son seeking refuge in the U.S. from the violence of Honduran gangs are being deported by the Trump administration, Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) revealed Wednesday in a series of tweets. The mother apparently fled Honduras with her son after witnessing "the murder of her cousin." Casey reported she was "being pursued by gangs."
This 5yr old and his mother aren't 'bad hombres.' They aren't in a gang, they're running from death- vulnerable and scared.
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017
Though the child may be "eligible for Special Immigration Juvenile Status," Casey tweeted that the Trump administration is "planning to put them on a plane TODAY." "A plane ride that can very likely lead to their death," Casey warned.
The gangs will target this mother and her child the moment they land in Honduras, yet Trump admin insists on this cruel policy.
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017
Casey reached out to the head of the Department of Homeland Security, and repeatedly tweeted at DHS and at President Trump. He eventually spoke with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus over the phone, and later confirmed with DHS that "only the White House can order this reversed now."
In the midst of his tweetstorm, Casey said that the mother and son had been ordered to board a plane, though it remains unclear whether they are on a direct flight or on a flight with a layover.
If this 5yr old and his mother are on the flight with a layover, then the Admin can still save them from this potential death sentence.
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017
If 5yr old & mother are on the direct flight it may be too late. Working the phones to try to find out which flight they're on.
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017
At the time of publishing, Casey said he still had not received an update from the Trump administration. Becca Stanek
Trump has offended Russia by hanging out with Theresa May and Justin Trudeau but not Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin is feeling excluded. The Russian president is reportedly offended that all he has gotten from President Trump so far is a handful of phone calls, while Trump has hung out with other world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"[The Russian leaders] feel slighted," explained foreign policy analyst Vladimir Frolov to The New York Times. Foreign affairs expert Aleksei Pushkov said: "Trump rejected the idea of holding a separate meeting [with Putin] early due to fear of hysteria by his enemies in the U.S.A."
Leaders in Moscow had believed Trump's election would lead to friendlier relations between the Kremlin and the White House, although the Trump administration has done little to prove that to be true. As recently as this weekend, Trump's national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, publicly scolded Putin on Fox News, saying, "We need changes in words and the nature of the relationship, but what we really need to see is a change in behavior."
"The Russians are basically scratching their heads and asking, 'What are we going to get from this?'" Pushkov said. Jeva Lange
Sean Spicer thinks it's 'somewhat sad' people are still talking about the election. President Trump has mentioned it every day for the last week.
Less than a week after President Trump passed out maps of his Electoral College win to reporters in the Oval Office, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said it's "somewhat sad" that people are still talking about the presidential election. "I think it's somewhat sad that we're still debating why the president won in the fashion that he did," Spicer said at Wednesday's White House press briefing, just a day after Trump tweeted that perhaps Democrats lost the election not because of the "Trump/Russia story" but because he "ran a great campaign."
Trump also mentioned the election the day before that — and the five days before that.
Spicer ostensibly meant the remark as a jab at the media and at Hillary Clinton, who discussed her loss in an interview with CNN on Tuesday. What he failed to take into consideration is the fact that Trump has spent 68 of the 176 days since he won the presidential election talking about the fact that he won the presidential election.
Watch Spicer call those folks still talking about the election "sad" below. Becca Stanek
Spicer: It's “somewhat sad” we're still talking about election result
Trump's mentioned it on 38% of days since Nov https://t.co/bpm90HN23x pic.twitter.com/cMcwjxbMq4
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 3, 2017
The number of cigarettes sold in the U.S. fell by 37 percent from 2001 to 2016. But revenues at U.S. tobacco companies rose by 32 percent over the same period, to an estimated $93.4 billion.
Why? Even taking into account the increasing regulations, declining sales, and massive amounts of lawsuits the industry faced, companies have been able to retain and add to their profits by increasing the prices of cigarette packs. While an average pack cost about $3.73 in 2001, that number rose to $6.42 in 2016 — nearly double. Shivani Ishwar
Roughly 2,880 retail stores in the U.S. have closed this year through April 6, putting 2017 on pace for more store closings than the worst year of the recession.
With e-commerce on the rise, brick-and-mortar retailers are suffering. Credit Suisse estimates that there could be 8,640 stores closing this year, based on past data that indicates that about 60 percent of store closings occur in the first five months of a year. If this prediction is accurate, more stores will close by the end of 2017 than the 6,200 that shuttered in 2008.