Authorities: Bottles of Bombay Sapphire gin sold in Canada 'not safe for consumption'

Bottles of Bombay Sapphire gin are being pulled from shelves in Canada after provincial authorities issued a recall of the popular spirit.
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario's quality assurance team found that a batch of the gin had an alcohol content of 77 percent, rather than the 40 percent listed on the 1.14 liter bottle, The Guardian reports. "This product is not safe for consumption," the Liquor Control Board of Ontario said in its recall statement. "Consuming a product with an alcohol content of 77 percent could cause serious illness." After Ontario issued a recall, so did Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said that so far, there have been no reports of anyone becoming ill from drinking the affected gin. Bacardi Canada manages the import and distribution of Bombay Sapphire in the country, and said it believes that the bottles filled with high alcohol content gin were only sold in Canada. In March, Ontario issued a recall of Toronto-made Georgian Bay vodka, after it was found that 650 bottles were not properly diluted and contained 81 percent alcohol, not the 40 percent on the label. Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday's Late Show, host Stephen Colbert didn't apologize for comments he made about President Trump on Monday and said he would do it again, albeit changing "a few words that were cruder than they needed to be."
Following Monday's show, some Trump supporters went on Twitter and, using the hashtag #FireColbert, voiced their displeasure with Colbert saying Trump's mouth would make a good "cock holster" for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Colbert explained that he was "a little upset" with Trump for "insulting a friend of mine," Face the Nation's John Dickerson (Trump walked away in the middle of an interview over the weekend with Dickerson). "So, at the end of that monologue, I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don't regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it's a fair fight."
Colbert said he was not going to repeat the phrase that some found offensive, and reiterated that while he would "do it again," he would say it in a not-so-vulgar way. "I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero," Colbert concluded. "I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But, that." Catherine Garcia
After House Republicans announced Wednesday evening a vote will be held on Thursday to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with their American Health Care Act, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) shot back, accusing the Republicans of "forcing a vote" on a bill that is "costly" and "cruel."
"From the beginning, TrumpCare has meant higher health costs, more than 24 million hard-working Americans losing health coverage, gutting key protections, a crushing age tax, and stealing from Medicare," Pelosi said in a statement. "With each passing week, Republicans have only made their bill more costly and more cruel to American families." Under the plan, Americans with pre-existing conditions will be "pushed off their insurance and segregated into high risk pools — where they will face soaring costs, worse coverage, and restricted care," she continued. "TrumpCare spells heart-stopping premium increases for Americans with anything from asthma to cancer."
By "forcing a vote" without a Congressional Budget Office score, it "shows that Republicans are terrified of the public learning the full consequences of their plan to push Americans with pre-existing conditions into the cold," Pelosi added. "But tomorrow, House Republicans are going to tattoo this moral monstrosity to their foreheads, and the American people will hold them accountable." Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, Congress will vote on the Republicans' plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, more than a month after an earlier version of the bill was withdrawn from the House floor because it didn't have enough GOP support.
For the American Health Care Act to pass, it needs 216 votes; 18 Republican lawmakers have announced they oppose the plan, and 24 have declared they are still undecided, but House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters Wednesday evening "we have enough votes." Some moderate Republicans have said the revised AHCA does not offer enough help for people with pre-existing conditions, and on Wednesday, President Trump signed off on a proposal adding $8 billion to a fund to assist patients with pre-existing conditions, but many experts and doctors say that's not close to being enough money. Catherine Garcia
As expected, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday that it will not bring civil rights charges against two white police officers who shot and killed a black man selling CDs outside of a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, convenience store last summer.
"After an exhaustive, almost year-long investigation, all of the prosecutors and agents involved in this case have come to the conclusion that insufficient evidence exists to charge either officer with a federal crime in connection with this incident," Baton Rouge Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson said during a news conference. Alton Sterling, 37, was shot and killed July 5 following a scuffle with officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, who were put on paid administrative leave after the incident. The officers had been looking for a suspect who matched Sterling's description, police said, and after they tackled Sterling, he allegedly reached for a gun before officers opened fire. The incident was caught on video, and many who have seen the footage say it did not show Sterling reaching for a weapon. After the shooting, protesters marched for several days, with 150 arrested.
Several people with knowledge of the investigation told media outlets on Tuesday that the Justice Department had decided against filing civil rights charges. Federal prosecutors needed to prove officers "willfully" violated Sterling's civil rights, and the family was walked through how difficult this would have been, NBC News reports. "He's no longer here, but his voice still will be heard through us," Sterling's aunt, Sandra, said. "So stay behind us. Because we love Alton and we don't want this to end. Remember his name." Now, Louisiana is investigating the shooting for possible state criminal violations. Catherine Garcia
Le Pen claims the French presidential election is actually a choice between her and Angela Merkel
Marine Le Pen, France's far-right presidential candidate, pulled out a snappy line against centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in a head-to-head presidential debate Wednesday evening. Le Pen, claiming Macron will cave to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's will if he is elected, argued the contest was really a choice between which of two women would lead France: Either her or Merkel.
Macron was incensed by the remark. The debate, which The New York Times described as "vicious," also touched on France's 20th-century history and on Islamic extremism. Le Pen painted Macron as a "candidate of savage globalization," while Macron cast Le Pen as "the heir to an ugly far-right tradition in France," the Times reported.
The candidates will face off Sunday in a runoff election that will determine France's next president. Polls predict Macron will win with 60 percent of the vote. Becca Stanek
A mother and her 5-year-old son seeking refuge in the U.S. from the violence of Honduran gangs are being deported by the Trump administration, Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) revealed Wednesday in a series of tweets. The mother apparently fled Honduras with her son after witnessing "the murder of her cousin." Casey reported she was "being pursued by gangs."
This 5yr old and his mother aren't 'bad hombres.' They aren't in a gang, they're running from death- vulnerable and scared.
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017
Though the child may be "eligible for Special Immigration Juvenile Status," Casey tweeted that the Trump administration is "planning to put them on a plane TODAY." "A plane ride that can very likely lead to their death," Casey warned.
The gangs will target this mother and her child the moment they land in Honduras, yet Trump admin insists on this cruel policy.
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017
Casey reached out to the head of the Department of Homeland Security, and repeatedly tweeted at DHS and at President Trump. He eventually spoke with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus over the phone, and later confirmed with DHS that "only the White House can order this reversed now."
In the midst of his tweetstorm, Casey said that the mother and son had been ordered to board a plane, though it remains unclear whether they are on a direct flight or on a flight with a layover.
If this 5yr old and his mother are on the flight with a layover, then the Admin can still save them from this potential death sentence.
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017
If 5yr old & mother are on the direct flight it may be too late. Working the phones to try to find out which flight they're on.
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017
At the time of publishing, Casey said he still had not received an update from the Trump administration. Becca Stanek
Trump has offended Russia by hanging out with Theresa May and Justin Trudeau but not Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin is feeling excluded. The Russian president is reportedly offended that all he has gotten from President Trump so far is a handful of phone calls, while Trump has hung out with other world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"[The Russian leaders] feel slighted," explained foreign policy analyst Vladimir Frolov to The New York Times. Foreign affairs expert Aleksei Pushkov said: "Trump rejected the idea of holding a separate meeting [with Putin] early due to fear of hysteria by his enemies in the U.S.A."
Leaders in Moscow had believed Trump's election would lead to friendlier relations between the Kremlin and the White House, although the Trump administration has done little to prove that to be true. As recently as this weekend, Trump's national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, publicly scolded Putin on Fox News, saying, "We need changes in words and the nature of the relationship, but what we really need to see is a change in behavior."
"The Russians are basically scratching their heads and asking, 'What are we going to get from this?'" Pushkov said. Jeva Lange