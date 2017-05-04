35 killed after explosion at coal mine in Iran

An explosion at a coal mine in Iran on Wednesday caused a tunnel to collapse, killing 35 miners and injuring dozens more.
Rescuers are still trying to get to miners trapped in the Zemestanyurt mine in the northeastern province of Golestan, Al Jazeera reports, but the efforts have been slowed down by poisonous gases that are filling the tunnels. At least six miners have been rescued, all with injuries, Shahin Fathi, head of the Iran Red Crescent Search and Rescue Unit, said. Authorities said they plan on digging a side tunnel in an attempt to access miners stuck at the far end of the shaft. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, President Trump will sign an executive order to ease restrictions on tax-exempt churches and nonprofits endorsing political candidates and providing contraception coverage in employee insurance plans, the White House said Wednesday night. Unlike in a draft of the executive order leaked in February, this one will not free faith-based organizations and companies to avoid hiring refuse service to gays and lesbians or allow federal contractors to discriminate against LGBT employees.
The executive order, which Trump will sign at a ceremony with conservative Christian leaders, will say "it is the policy of the administration to protect and vigorously promote religious liberty," but the only specific parts will be the broad "regulatory relief" on the already weakened Obama-era contraception mandate and the new order that the Internal Revenue Service "exercise maximum enforcement discretion to alleviate the burden of the Johnson Amendment," a little-enforced 1954 rule in the U.S. tax code that prohibits churches and charities from directly supporting or opposing candidates, if they want to be exempt from paying taxes.
Days after taking office, Trump promised he would "get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment," a longtime goal of some evangelic Christian leaders. Scrapping the Johnson Amendment would take an act of Congress, and House Republicans say they want to ax it as part of their tax overhaul plan. Many clergy members oppose stripping the amendment, saying they don't want to endorse candidates from the pulpit.
Trump's order will essentially tell the IRS to "carve as wide a berth as possible" in not enforcing the amendment, allowing churches to openly participate in political campaigns, at least as long as Trump is in office, Richard Garnett, a law professor at Notre Dame and an expert on church/state issues, tells The New York Times. Ryan Anderson, a religious liberty researcher at the Heritage Foundation, said that sounds like "it will at least be a good first step." Peter Weber
Hailey Quinones, 12, stunned the audience at her school's talent show when she sang a song she wrote for her stepfather, Juan Gamez, asking him to adopt her.
In front of 150 people in Stockton, California, Quinones performed her original song, which included the lyrics "I love you my Juany and there's no more I can say, I smile every time I see your face," and "I would be so pleased if you would adopt me." Quinones even came armed with the paperwork necessary to start the adoption process. Both Quinones and Gamez were in tears, and Gamez, who has been in Quinones' life for 10 years, happily agreed to formally adopt her.
Gamez was "in shock," Quinones' mom, Alishea Conroy, told Inside Edition. Quinones doesn't like to let people know when she is feeling sad or sentimental, so the public request came as a huge surprise, Conroy added. "She is one of a kind." Catherine Garcia
House Republican leaders say they have the votes to pass the American Health Care Act on Thursday, after Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) added an amendment worth $8 billion over five years to ostensibly help shore up state pools for people with pre-existing conditions. But amid all the debate over what to do about pre-existing conditions, less attention has been paid to the bill's sweeping cuts to Medicaid — the AHCA will cut the federal health program for the lower-income and disabled by 25 percent, $880 billion over 10 years, and restructure it with per-capita caps on certain groups of beneficiaries.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) touts ending Medicaid as an entitlement as one of the biggest accomplishments of the bill, along with cutting taxes for high-earners, but the deep cuts to Medicaid would also hurt students with disabilities across the country, The New York Times reports. "For nearly 30 years, Medicaid has helped school systems cover costs for special education services and equipment, from physical therapists to feeding tubes," reports Erica L. Green, but "under a little-noticed provision of the health care bill, states would no longer have to consider schools eligible Medicaid providers, meaning they would not be entitled to reimbursements."
This week, a group of 50 organizations called the Save Medicaid in Schools Coalition warned in a letter to top lawmakers that the AHCA would force school districts to "ration health care for children," adding, "School-based Medicaid programs serve as a lifeline to children who can't access critical health care and health services outside of their school." It would at least leave states with a choice of filling the spending hole through higher taxes or reallocating resources, or cutting services for disabled students — which would run afoul of the federal Individuals With Disabilities Education Act.
"If I could have 10 minutes with President Trump, I could help him understand what we do, why it's important," Vickie Glenn, who oversees 2,500 special-needs students as Medicaid coordinator for Tri-County Special Education in Illinois, tells The New York Times. "If he understood, he would protect it, because this isn't Republicans and Democrats. It's just kids." She doesn't mind cuts to the program, "because Medicaid's been out of control," she added, but for special-needs students, "we have so many more demands. We're not in it making money. We're constantly in the hole." You can read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber
More and more research is showing that as the planet becomes warmer due to climate change, there will be an increase in turbulence by the middle of this century, especially in the Northern Hemisphere, scientists say.
"Climate change is strengthening the north-south temperature difference that drives the jet stream," Dr. Paul Williams of the University of Reading told CNN. "A stronger jet stream is less stable and means more clear-air turbulence." Clear-air turbulence is caused by quick changes in the speed or direction of air movement, and it most commonly takes place in and around the jet stream, an invisible current of fast-moving air that can be found around 30,000 to 40,000 feet above the ground.
Last month in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, Williams and his team published research using model simulations of a warming climate that showed increases in turbulence of all types, but especially "severe turbulence," CNN reports. "Increases in light and moderate turbulence will not injure anyone, but they will cause anxiety amongst nervous fliers," Williams said. "On the other hand, the 149 percent increase in severe turbulence that we have calculated does have the potential to cause more serious injuries." For more on how the jet stream affects turbulence and how this could lead to higher ticket prices and longer trips between North America and Europe, visit CNN. Catherine Garcia
Bottles of Bombay Sapphire gin are being pulled from shelves in Canada after provincial authorities issued a recall of the popular spirit.
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario's quality assurance team found that a batch of the gin had an alcohol content of 77 percent, rather than the 40 percent listed on the 1.14 liter bottle, The Guardian reports. "This product is not safe for consumption," the Liquor Control Board of Ontario said in its recall statement. "Consuming a product with an alcohol content of 77 percent could cause serious illness." After Ontario issued a recall, so did Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said that so far, there have been no reports of anyone becoming ill from drinking the affected gin. Bacardi Canada manages the import and distribution of Bombay Sapphire in the country, and said it believes that the bottles filled with high alcohol content gin were only sold in Canada. In March, Ontario issued a recall of Toronto-made Georgian Bay vodka, after it was found that 650 bottles were not properly diluted and contained 81 percent alcohol, not the 40 percent on the label. Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday's Late Show, host Stephen Colbert didn't apologize for comments he made about President Trump on Monday and said he would do it again, albeit changing "a few words that were cruder than they needed to be."
Following Monday's show, some Trump supporters went on Twitter and, using the hashtag #FireColbert, voiced their displeasure with Colbert saying Trump's mouth would make a good "cock holster" for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Colbert explained that he was "a little upset" with Trump for "insulting a friend of mine," Face the Nation's John Dickerson (Trump walked away in the middle of an interview over the weekend with Dickerson). "So, at the end of that monologue, I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don't regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it's a fair fight."
Colbert said he was not going to repeat the phrase that some found offensive, and reiterated that while he would "do it again," he would say it in a not-so-vulgar way. "I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero," Colbert concluded. "I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But, that." Catherine Garcia
After House Republicans announced Wednesday evening a vote will be held Thursday to partially repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with their American Health Care Act, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) shot back, accusing the Republicans of "forcing a vote" on a bill that is "costly" and "cruel."
"From the beginning, TrumpCare has meant higher health costs, more than 24 million hard-working Americans losing health coverage, gutting key protections, a crushing age tax, and stealing from Medicare," Pelosi said in a statement. "With each passing week, Republicans have only made their bill more costly and more cruel to American families." Under the plan, Americans with pre-existing conditions will be "pushed off their insurance and segregated into high risk pools — where they will face soaring costs, worse coverage, and restricted care," she continued. "TrumpCare spells heart-stopping premium increases for Americans with anything from asthma to cancer."
By "forcing a vote" without a Congressional Budget Office score, it "shows that Republicans are terrified of the public learning the full consequences of their plan to push Americans with pre-existing conditions into the cold," Pelosi added. "But tomorrow, House Republicans are going to tattoo this moral monstrosity to their foreheads, and the American people will hold them accountable." Catherine Garcia