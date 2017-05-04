Jimmy Fallon celebrates Star Wars Day by making Star Wars characters sing Smash Mouth

Someone at The Tonight Show is obviously a fan of Smash Mouth — like, a big fan — and also the Star Wars franchise. Because this is how Jimmy Fallon and his crew chose to celebrate Star Wars Day ("May the Fourth Be With You"):
All seven Star Wars movies seem to be represented, with major and minor characters alike contributing lyrics to the Smash Mouth hit "All Star." It's obviously a labor of love. You can enjoy it above. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert began Wednesday night's Late Show monologue addressing a controversial joke from Monday's show, expressing lighthearted relief that he was still the show's host but not apologizing for his dig at President Trump. "He, I believe, can take care of himself," Colbert said. "I have jokes, he has the launch codes. So, it's a fair fight." He didn't linger.
"For once, the big story today is not Donald Trump — it's why we have Donald Trump, James Comey," he said, playing clips of the FBI director's Senate testimony and offering his critiques. Comey, for example, said he had two bad options when the FBI learned new information about Hillary Clinton's emails right before the election. "So he had to choose between 'really bad' and 'catastrophic' — the same things the voters had to choose between," Colbert said, unimpressed. And Comey's feelings about having potentially tipped the election to Trump? "Mildly nauseous?" Colbert asked. "Maybe it's morning sickness — after all, you did screw the whole country."
He turned to Sean Spicer's disappearing act, then dug into the House GOP's big push to pass their health-care bill, at Trump's insistence. So far, Trump "doesn't have the votes, but then again, that's how he got elected," Colbert said. "We still don't know what's going to happen, but Republican leadership in the House is trying to rally the troops," not always inspirationally. "Yes, act now and ask questions later, like: What did we just do, and why the hell did we do that?" Colbert paraphrased.
The hangup is moderate Republicans worried about people with pre-existing conditions, but one Republican, Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-N.C.), suggested people could just move to another state if their own state got a waiver. Colbert imagined how that might work: "Hey, kids! Dad's got pancreatitis — road trip!" But "this is going to be a real boon for state tourism," he said, looking at the light side. "Look forward to signs like 'Virginia is for Livers,' 'I Heart-Transplant New York,' and 'Come Get an Alabamputation!'" There's one for Florida, too. Watch below. Peter Weber
At least 2 Republicans are returning to Washington from medical emergencies to vote on the GOP health-care bill
House GOP leaders need at least 216 Republicans to vote for the American Health Care Act on Thursday, assuming all members are present, and at least two House Republicans are returning from medical emergencies to cast their votes. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who underwent emergency foot surgery April 27 that he originally said could keep him away from Washington for three to four weeks, says he is rushing back for the vote, and Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R-Maine) — whose vote on the AHCA is undecided or unknown — says he'll do everything he can to get back for the vote following a last-minute family medical emergency, according to The Hill's Scott Wong.
Republicans plan to vote on the legislation Thursday even though there is no Congressional Budget Office analysis of the costs and benefits and many members will not have read the newest version of the bill before voting yea or nay. The legislation would affect one-sixth of the U.S. economy and every American, and the last CBO score predicted that 24 million fewer Americans would have health insurance under the plan.
Incidentally, the bill the House will vote on exempts members of Congress and their staff from the legislation's unpopular threats to people with pre-existing conditions and defined essential health benefits, like maternity care, though Republicans say the House will also vote on a separate measure to close that loophole. Peter Weber
An explosion at a coal mine in Iran on Wednesday caused a tunnel to collapse, killing 35 miners and injuring dozens more.
Rescuers are still trying to get to miners trapped in the Zemestanyurt mine in northeastern Golestan province, Al Jazeera reports, but the efforts have been slowed by poisonous gases that are filling the tunnels. At least six miners have been rescued, all with injuries, said Shahin Fathi, head of the Iran Red Crescent Search and Rescue Unit. Authorities say they plan on digging a side tunnel in an attempt to access miners stuck at the far end of the shaft. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, President Trump will sign an executive order to ease restrictions on tax-exempt churches and nonprofits endorsing political candidates and providing contraception coverage in employee insurance plans, the White House said Wednesday night. Unlike in a draft of the executive order leaked in February, this one will not free faith-based organizations and companies to avoid hiring refuse service to gays and lesbians or allow federal contractors to discriminate against LGBT employees.
The executive order, which Trump will sign at a ceremony with conservative Christian leaders, will say "it is the policy of the administration to protect and vigorously promote religious liberty," but the only specific parts will be the broad "regulatory relief" on the already weakened Obama-era contraception mandate and the new order that the Internal Revenue Service "exercise maximum enforcement discretion to alleviate the burden of the Johnson Amendment," a little-enforced 1954 rule in the U.S. tax code that prohibits churches and charities from directly supporting or opposing candidates, if they want to be exempt from paying taxes.
Days after taking office, Trump promised he would "get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment," a longtime goal of some evangelic Christian leaders. Scrapping the Johnson Amendment would take an act of Congress, and House Republicans say they want to ax it as part of their tax overhaul plan. Many clergy members oppose stripping the amendment, saying they don't want to endorse candidates from the pulpit.
Trump's order will essentially tell the IRS to "carve as wide a berth as possible" in not enforcing the amendment, allowing churches to openly participate in political campaigns, at least as long as Trump is in office, Richard Garnett, a law professor at Notre Dame and an expert on church/state issues, tells The New York Times. Ryan Anderson, a religious liberty researcher at the Heritage Foundation, said that sounds like "it will at least be a good first step." Peter Weber
Hailey Quinones, 12, stunned the audience at her school's talent show when she sang a song she wrote for her stepfather, Juan Gamez, asking him to adopt her.
In front of 150 people in Stockton, California, Quinones performed her original song, which included the lyrics "I love you my Juany and there's no more I can say, I smile every time I see your face," and "I would be so pleased if you would adopt me." Quinones even came armed with the paperwork necessary to start the adoption process. Both Quinones and Gamez were in tears, and Gamez, who has been in Quinones' life for 10 years, happily agreed to formally adopt her.
Gamez was "in shock," Quinones' mom, Alishea Conroy, told Inside Edition. Quinones doesn't like to let people know when she is feeling sad or sentimental, so the public request came as a huge surprise, Conroy added. "She is one of a kind." Catherine Garcia
House Republican leaders say they have the votes to pass the American Health Care Act on Thursday, after Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) added an amendment worth $8 billion over five years to ostensibly help shore up state pools for people with pre-existing conditions. But amid all the debate over what to do about pre-existing conditions, less attention has been paid to the bill's sweeping cuts to Medicaid — the AHCA will cut the federal health program for the lower-income and disabled by 25 percent, $880 billion over 10 years, and restructure it with per-capita caps on certain groups of beneficiaries.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) touts ending Medicaid as an entitlement as one of the biggest accomplishments of the bill, along with cutting taxes for high-earners, but the deep cuts to Medicaid would also hurt students with disabilities across the country, The New York Times reports. "For nearly 30 years, Medicaid has helped school systems cover costs for special education services and equipment, from physical therapists to feeding tubes," reports Erica L. Green, but "under a little-noticed provision of the health care bill, states would no longer have to consider schools eligible Medicaid providers, meaning they would not be entitled to reimbursements."
This week, a group of 50 organizations called the Save Medicaid in Schools Coalition warned in a letter to top lawmakers that the AHCA would force school districts to "ration health care for children," adding, "School-based Medicaid programs serve as a lifeline to children who can't access critical health care and health services outside of their school." It would at least leave states with a choice of filling the spending hole through higher taxes or reallocating resources, or cutting services for disabled students — which would run afoul of the federal Individuals With Disabilities Education Act.
"If I could have 10 minutes with President Trump, I could help him understand what we do, why it's important," Vickie Glenn, who oversees 2,500 special-needs students as Medicaid coordinator for Tri-County Special Education in Illinois, tells The New York Times. "If he understood, he would protect it, because this isn't Republicans and Democrats. It's just kids." She doesn't mind cuts to the program, "because Medicaid's been out of control," she added, but for special-needs students, "we have so many more demands. We're not in it making money. We're constantly in the hole." You can read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber
More and more research is showing that as the planet becomes warmer due to climate change, there will be an increase in turbulence by the middle of this century, especially in the Northern Hemisphere, scientists say.
"Climate change is strengthening the north-south temperature difference that drives the jet stream," Dr. Paul Williams of the University of Reading told CNN. "A stronger jet stream is less stable and means more clear-air turbulence." Clear-air turbulence is caused by quick changes in the speed or direction of air movement, and it most commonly takes place in and around the jet stream, an invisible current of fast-moving air that can be found around 30,000 to 40,000 feet above the ground.
Last month in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, Williams and his team published research using model simulations of a warming climate that showed increases in turbulence of all types, but especially "severe turbulence," CNN reports. "Increases in light and moderate turbulence will not injure anyone, but they will cause anxiety amongst nervous fliers," Williams said. "On the other hand, the 149 percent increase in severe turbulence that we have calculated does have the potential to cause more serious injuries." For more on how the jet stream affects turbulence and how this could lead to higher ticket prices and longer trips between North America and Europe, visit CNN. Catherine Garcia