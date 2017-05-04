Dying man dedicates last days to fixing up bikes for kids in need

A terminally ill Springfield, Mass., man is making the time he has left count. After Bob Charland, 44, was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative brain disease earlier this year, the mechanic decided he wanted to give something back to his community. So Charland began fixing up old bicycles for Springfield children in need. Last month, he handed over 35 finished bikes to local elementary school students, many of whom come from poor families and have never owned a set of wheels. "It's really exciting to see all these kids so happy," Charland says. "I'm going to keep doing this as long as I physically can." Christina Colizza
The members of Metallica tribute act Blistered Earth have a new reason to love their heavy-metal heroes. After the Washington-based cover band played a gig in Portland, Ore., last month, their van was broken into and $20,000 worth of gear — their guitars, amps, and drums — was stolen. Blistered Earth wrote about the theft on Facebook and were stunned when Metallica's management got in touch to say that the metal legends wanted to pay for all the missing gear to be replaced. "It's pretty awesome that they would do that," says Blistered Earth drummer Shawn Murphy. Christina Colizza
President Trump's first trip abroad will include visits to the Vatican, Israel, and Saudi Arabia
When President Trump takes his first foreign trip later this month, he'll be making stops in Israel and Saudi Arabia and at the Vatican. Trump's itinerary, confirmed by White House officials, was revealed just a day after Trump promised during a joint press conference Wednesday at the White House with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that he could help broker a peace deal between Israel and Palestine.
Trump's trip will culminate with the NATO meeting in Brussels on May 25 and at the G7 Summit in Sicily on May 26. Politico noted that a commander-in-chief's first foreign visit is "typically a milestone for a new president." Becca Stanek
This conservative columnist just viciously ripped Trump's 'fathomless lack of interest' in American history
Conservative columnist George Will has been watching President Trump's rhetorical accomplishments and historical acumen, and he is not impressed. In a scathing piece published at The Washington Post Wednesday night, Will lambastes Trump's "intellectual sloth," "untrained mind," and "fathomless lack of interest" in history:
What is most alarming (and mortifying to the University of Pennsylvania, from which he graduated) is not that Trump has entered his eighth decade unscathed by even elementary knowledge about the nation's history. As this column has said before, the problem isn't that he does not know this or that, or that he does not know that he does not know this or that. Rather, the dangerous thing is that he does not know what it is to know something. [The Washington Post]
For Americans observing our president's reckless thoughtlessness, Will urges action:
Americans have placed vast military power at the discretion of this mind, a presidential discretion that is largely immune to restraint by the Madisonian system of institutional checks and balances. So, it is up to the public to quarantine this presidency by insistently communicating to its elected representatives a steady, rational fear of this man whose combination of impulsivity and credulity render him uniquely unfit to take the nation into a military conflict. [The Washington Post]
Read the rest of Will's unsparing assessment here. Bonnie Kristian
A Democratic senator just alphabetically listed the pre-existing conditions that could cause people to pay more under the GOP health-care bill
Ahead of the House vote Thursday on the American Health Care Act, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio) offered a little refresher on some of the pre-existing conditions that could cause people to "pay a lot more" for health insurance if the GOP bill gets passed.
Brown's alphabetical list spanned 11 tweets, and included everything from anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder, to leukemia, heart disease, and cerebral palsy. Other pre-existing conditions included pregnancy, obesity, and migraines. Here's a handful of Brown's tweets — and these just span the first three letters of the alphabet (he stopped at the letter "u," with ulcers):
AIDS/HIV, acid reflux, acne, ADD, addiction, Alzheimer's/dementia, anemia, aneurysm, angioplasty...
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017
...anorexia, anxiety, arrhythmia, arthritis, asthma, atrial fibrillation, autism, bariatric surgery, basal cell carcinoma...
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017
...bipolar disorder, blood clot, breast cancer, bulimia, bypass surgery, celiac disease, cerebral aneurysm, cerebral embolism...
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017
...cerebral palsy, cerebral thrombosis, cervical cancer, colon cancer, colon polyps, congestive heart failure, COPD, Crohn's disease...
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017
This week, Republicans put an additional $8 billion over five years toward covering insurance for patients with pre-existing conditions, and they've also tacked the MacArthur Amendment onto this version of the bill, which House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) claims protects people with pre-existing conditions. However, The Washington Post noted there is still "no guarantee that they will not face higher costs than under current law."
Opponents of the bill also argue that the ObamaCare prohibition of insurance companies discriminating against people with pre-existing conditions is "gone or greatly weakened" in the AHCA, the Post explained. Proponents insist that it "remains intact, just in different form."
After laying out the list, Brown posited that "chances are" most people at least know someone who has "dealt with something (or multiple things) on this list." "Folks with pre-existing conditions shouldn't be charged more for health care," Brown tweeted. "It's as simple as that." Becca Stanek
The Flint, Michigan, water crisis is far from resolved — and for thousands of families in the area, it may soon get much worse.
Flint's city government has sent out warning letters to 8,002 households in the area threatening foreclosure over water bills residents have not paid for six months or more. The letter recipients aren't in trouble for being behind on their mortgages; if the families lose their homes, it will be via a city tax lien over their unpaid utility bills.
For some who received the warning, paying the bill is a financial problem, but for others it's a matter of principle: Flint's water quality is on the rise since it began buying water from Detroit, but many of the city's lead supply pipes will not be fixed or replaced for several years. "While I understand this is the way the law reads, we are in a totally different situation," said Flint's Melissa Mays, who received the notice and plans to pay her $900 bill to avoid foreclosure, even though she believes the city's threat is unfair given the circumstances.
City officials argue the foreclosure warnings are necessary because the city needs the revenue and cannot give water away for free. A number of officials involved in the water crisis face criminal charges. Bonnie Kristian
Americans have found their limit with the TSA, and it's pulling Post-It Notes out of their bags at security
They can take our privacy, but they'll never take our Post-Its. Since the creation of the Transportation Security Administration in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, Americans have endured much in the name of security. We've been through the nude scanners, the aggressive pat-downs even for children and people with disabilities, the endemic incompetence at detecting actual security threats, and so much more.
But being asked to remove all our paper products from our bags at the checkpoint — an actual new rule the TSA tested in Kansas City, Missouri, this week — is a bridge too far.
A friend confirmed that at Kansas City's airport, PAPER is screened separately by the TSA. pic.twitter.com/1iSsoCrxJj
— Audrey Meier (@meier_audrey) May 2, 2017
TSA asked me to remove paper products. Like if I don't clean out my receipts regularly I'm not going to start in the airport security line.
— Jennie Nguyen (@JennieNguyen18) April 27, 2017
After initially defending the policy, the TSA backtracked on Wednesday, announcing it shut down the extra paper screenings the day before. As you rejoice in this small victory for common sense, check out The Week's "Confessions of a former TSA officer" for the appalling inside scoop on all the stuff the TSA hasn't rescinded. Bonnie Kristian
Adjusted for inflation, the average American construction worker makes $5 an hour less today than in 1972, when builders earned the equivalent of $32 an hour. Though some blame the influx of immigrant workers for the decrease in wages, the decline actually started more than a decade before immigrant laborers flooded the market.
During that decade, contractors and clients shunned unionized labor in favor of undercutting wages to boost their own profits. In the 1970s, 4 in 10 construction workers were union members; today, it's slightly more than 1 in 10.
"Immigrants are not the cause of this, they are the effect," sociologist Ruth Milkman told the Los Angeles Times. "The sequence of events is that the de-unionization and the accompanying deterioration of the jobs come first, before immigrants." Shivani Ishwar