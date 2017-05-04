President Trump just tweeted that he's watching the House's health-care vote

The House of Representatives is voting Thursday on the Republican proposal to replace ObamaCare, the American Health Care Act. The GOP health-care bill has gone through several revisions before making it to the House floor, where it now looks likely to pass with a razor-thin margin.
As Americans wait to hear their lawmakers' decision on their health care, President Trump tweeted Thursday that he too is watching the proceedings unfold:
I am watching the Democrats trying to defend the "you can keep you doctor, you can keep your plan & premiums will go down" ObamaCare lie."
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017
Recent amendments to the bill have enabled states to possibly charge higher premiums for people with pre-existing conditions, though a deal struck Wednesday allots $8 billion over five years to supplement coverage for those individuals. The Congressional Budget Office has yet to score the version of the bill being voted on Thursday. If Republicans lose more than 22 votes, the bill will not pass. Read more about the health-care vote here at The Week. Kimberly Alters
Almost immediately after President Trump signed an executive order Thursday protecting "religious liberty," the American Civil Liberties Union announced it will be filing a lawsuit fighting the order. In a statement, ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero deemed Trump's order — which promises to "protect and vigorously promote religious liberty" — a "broadside to the country's longstanding commitment to the separation of church and state."
"President Trump's efforts to promote religious freedom are thinly-veiled efforts to unleash his conservative religious base into the political arena while also using religion to discriminate," Romero wrote in the statement. "It's a dual dose of pandering to a base and denying reproductive care. We will see Trump in court, again." The ACLU previously sued over Trump's immigration executive order, which temporarily blocked people from multiple predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
Though Trump's order will not roll back anti-LGBT discrimination rules as was proposed in a draft, it does offer "regulatory relief" for faith-based employers mandated to offer contraception coverage in health-care plans. It also proposes reducing the "burden" of the Johnson Amendment, which prohibits tax-exempt churches and organizations from actively supporting political candidates. Becca Stanek
Watch these Republicans scurry away when asked if they've actually read the health-care bill they're about to vote on
An MSNBC reporter asked Republican members of Congress ahead of the House vote Thursday whether they'd actually read the GOP health-care bill they're about to vote on. One member, asked if he'd "had time to read the bill," said his team was "still working on it." The vote was hours away.
Of course, this isn't exactly a rarity: In 2012, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) actually proposed a bill to try to encourage lawmakers to read legislation before passing it.
Watch lawmakers respond to whether they've read the American Health Care Act — or, in some instances, power-walk away from responding — below. Becca Stanek
HOLY SHIT: Republican members of Congress run away from MSNBC reporter as he asks them IF THEY'VE READ THE BILL THEY'RE ABOUT TO VOTE ON!! pic.twitter.com/riNGLJeShI
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) May 4, 2017
A terminally ill Springfield, Massachusetts, man is making the time he has left count. After Bob Charland, 44, was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative brain disease earlier this year, the mechanic decided he wanted to give something back to his community. So Charland began fixing up old bicycles for Springfield children in need. Last month, he handed over 35 finished bikes to local elementary school students, many of whom come from poor families and have never owned a set of wheels. "It's really exciting to see all these kids so happy," Charland says. "I'm going to keep doing this as long as I physically can." Christina Colizza
The members of Metallica tribute act Blistered Earth have a new reason to love their heavy-metal heroes. After the Washington-based cover band played a gig in Portland, Oregon, last month, their van was broken into and $20,000 worth of gear — their guitars, amps, and drums — was stolen. Blistered Earth wrote about the theft on Facebook and were stunned when Metallica's management got in touch to say that the metal legends wanted to pay for all the missing gear to be replaced. "It's pretty awesome that they would do that," says Blistered Earth drummer Shawn Murphy. Christina Colizza
President Trump's first trip abroad will include visits to the Vatican, Israel, and Saudi Arabia
When President Trump takes his first foreign trip later this month, he'll be making stops in Israel and Saudi Arabia and at the Vatican. Trump's itinerary, confirmed by White House officials, was revealed just a day after Trump promised during a joint press conference Wednesday at the White House with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that he could help broker a peace deal between Israel and Palestine.
Trump's trip will culminate with the NATO meeting in Brussels on May 25 and at the G7 Summit in Sicily on May 26. Politico noted that a commander-in-chief's first foreign visit is "typically a milestone for a new president." Becca Stanek
This conservative columnist just viciously ripped Trump's 'fathomless lack of interest' in American history
Conservative columnist George Will has been watching President Trump's rhetorical accomplishments and historical acumen, and he is not impressed. In a scathing piece published at The Washington Post Wednesday night, Will lambastes Trump's "intellectual sloth," "untrained mind," and "fathomless lack of interest" in history:
What is most alarming (and mortifying to the University of Pennsylvania, from which he graduated) is not that Trump has entered his eighth decade unscathed by even elementary knowledge about the nation's history. As this column has said before, the problem isn't that he does not know this or that, or that he does not know that he does not know this or that. Rather, the dangerous thing is that he does not know what it is to know something. [The Washington Post]
For Americans observing our president's reckless thoughtlessness, Will urges action:
Americans have placed vast military power at the discretion of this mind, a presidential discretion that is largely immune to restraint by the Madisonian system of institutional checks and balances. So, it is up to the public to quarantine this presidency by insistently communicating to its elected representatives a steady, rational fear of this man whose combination of impulsivity and credulity render him uniquely unfit to take the nation into a military conflict. [The Washington Post]
Read the rest of Will's unsparing assessment here. Bonnie Kristian
A Democratic senator just alphabetically listed the pre-existing conditions that could cause people to pay more under the GOP health-care bill
Ahead of the House vote Thursday on the American Health Care Act, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio) offered a little refresher on some of the pre-existing conditions that could cause people to "pay a lot more" for health insurance if the GOP bill gets passed.
Brown's alphabetical list spanned 11 tweets, and included everything from anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder, to leukemia, heart disease, and cerebral palsy. Other pre-existing conditions included pregnancy, obesity, and migraines. Here's a handful of Brown's tweets — and these just span the first three letters of the alphabet (he stopped at the letter "u," with ulcers):
AIDS/HIV, acid reflux, acne, ADD, addiction, Alzheimer's/dementia, anemia, aneurysm, angioplasty...
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017
...anorexia, anxiety, arrhythmia, arthritis, asthma, atrial fibrillation, autism, bariatric surgery, basal cell carcinoma...
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017
...bipolar disorder, blood clot, breast cancer, bulimia, bypass surgery, celiac disease, cerebral aneurysm, cerebral embolism...
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017
...cerebral palsy, cerebral thrombosis, cervical cancer, colon cancer, colon polyps, congestive heart failure, COPD, Crohn's disease...
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017
This week, Republicans put an additional $8 billion over five years toward covering insurance for patients with pre-existing conditions, and they've also tacked the MacArthur Amendment onto this version of the bill, which House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) claims protects people with pre-existing conditions. However, The Washington Post noted there is still "no guarantee that they will not face higher costs than under current law."
Opponents of the bill also argue that the ObamaCare prohibition of insurance companies discriminating against people with pre-existing conditions is "gone or greatly weakened" in the AHCA, the Post explained. Proponents insist that it "remains intact, just in different form."
After laying out the list, Brown posited that "chances are" most people at least know someone who has "dealt with something (or multiple things) on this list." "Folks with pre-existing conditions shouldn't be charged more for health care," Brown tweeted. "It's as simple as that." Becca Stanek