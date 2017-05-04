President Trump just tweeted that he's watching the House's health-care vote

The House of Representatives is voting Thursday on the Republican proposal to replace ObamaCare, the American Health Care Act. The GOP health-care bill has gone through several revisions before making it to the House floor, where it now looks likely to pass with a razor-thin margin.

As Americans wait to hear their lawmakers' decision on their health care, President Trump tweeted Thursday that he too is watching the proceedings unfold:

I am watching the Democrats trying to defend the "you can keep you doctor, you can keep your plan & premiums will go down" ObamaCare lie." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017

Recent amendments to the bill have enabled states to possibly charge higher premiums for people with pre-existing conditions, though a deal struck Wednesday allots $8 billion over five years to supplement coverage for those individuals. The Congressional Budget Office has yet to score the version of the bill being voted on Thursday. If Republicans lose more than 22 votes, the bill will not pass. Read more about the health-care vote here at The Week. Kimberly Alters