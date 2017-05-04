President Trump: 'Hey, I'm president! Can you believe it?'

President Trump took a moment Thursday to marvel at the fact that he's leading the United States of America. "I'm president! Hey, I'm president! Can you believe it?" Trump said in a celebratory speech after the House just barely passed the American Health Care Act, 217-213.

With a large swath of House Republicans — including House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) — gathered behind him, Trump requested a status update. "You know, coming from a different world, and only being a politician for a short period of time, how am I doing? Am I doing okay?" Trump said.

He admitted he'd always thought "you needed a little bit more time." "But, we didn't," Trump said.

See America's president in awe of the fact that he's actually in charge of an entire country below. Becca Stanek