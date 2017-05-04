HBO announces 4 potential Game of Thrones spin-offs

HBO announced Thursday that it has contracted four writers to each develop scripts for potential spin-offs of its hit series, Game of Thrones. The spin-off shows would "explore different time periods of George R.R. Martin's vast and rich universe," HBO said in a statement.

The network didn't offer a timeline for when the scripts may actually be transformed into series, and The New York Times noted there is "no guarantee that the scripts will pan out." If the projects were to move forward, Game of Thrones' executive producers, Dan Weiss and David Benioff, along with author George R.R. Martin would be involved, but they would not play active roles.

Only 13 episodes of Game of Thrones remain. The second-to-last season will premiere July 16, and the final six episodes will air next year. Becca Stanek