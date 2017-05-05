Stephen Colbert mockingly congratulates the GOP on its TrumpCare self-congratulations

Stephen Colbert started Thursday's Late Show monologue with a combination of Star Wars Day and the House Republicans passing their health-care bill, including a cameo from Late Show congressional correspondent Ben Kenobe.
"The big question is whether the new plan will cover pre-existing conditions, and answer is a definite mweh?" Colbert said. "Because the bill has an amendment that allows states to opt out — opting out, very popular provision with many of the states who already fly the traditional opt-out flag." (You'll have to watch for that one.) "And, of course, it wouldn't be a Republican bill if it didn't include tax cuts," Colbert said. "ObamaCare was paid for largely with a tax increase on the richest Americans; the new bill will cut taxes for the wealthy up to $883 billion. Now listen, if hearing that raises your blood pressure, calm down — you can't afford the medication anymore."
But this was a day of accomplishment for Republicans, Colbert conceded. "So they did it! ObamaCare is finally officially dead! — is something they can say once the bill goes to the Senate, then gets out of committee, is debated on the floor where amendments can be added, then the Senate votes on their bill, which is sent to conference committee, where the differences between the two bills are ironed out, then voted on in the House and Senate again, then sent to the White House for the president to sign. Which is why Republicans were chanting, 'We're No. 1... third of the way through a very complex process!'"
None of that stopped Republicans from celebrating with "a massive beer bash," Colbert said, but "it wasn't just beer. They also served unhatched chickens. There was so much food they had to bring in a cart before a horse." Then, "after the vote, one reporter ran into Reince Priebus, who told her, 'The president stepped up and helped punt the ball into the end zone.' Yes, a punt into the end zone — accurate, because it gets zero points and gives your opponent good field position."
After talking about President Trump, Colbert closed on a darker note: "If you lose your health care, remember, laughter is the best medicine — until yesterday, when a jury convicted a woman who laughed at Jeff Sessions. See, Trump's America isn't so bad — it's just that laughter is now a crime." Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump returned to New York City on Thursday night for the first time in his presidency. "The Big Apple got a visit from the Huge Orange," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show, singing a line of "New York, New York" — "Start spreading fake news..." Trump was attending a gala at the USS Intrepid, an aircraft carrier turned museum. "The Intrepid is permanently docked in the mud at 44th Street," Colbert noted, "or as Trump would say, 'It is heading to North Korea as I speak.'"
Before heading to New York, though, Trump signed yet another executive order, this one about "religious liberty." One of the provisions orders the IRS to steer clear of investigating churches for endorsing or opposing political candidates. "A lot of people are upset because they're afraid religion is going to have too much influence on politics, but I go to church, and here's the thing: I'm afraid it's going to get politics all over my religion," Colbert said. "We don't want our churches to end up like Congress, with all the Democrats sitting on one side of the pews and all the Republicans sitting on the other — somebody's going to filibuster the Our Father, and it will be broadcast on the Holy See-SPAN. But maybe I'm wrong, maybe God wants it this way."
"God" appeared on the ceiling and assured Colbert he doesn't like politics, or even really understand it ("I mean, I was sure it was going to be Jeb — Jeb!") "So then how do you feel about Trump's executive order?" Colbert asked. "I'm not a big fan of executive orders — they don't work," God said. "I tried 10 of them once, and everyone's still coveting their neighbor's wife and taking my name in vain." Colbert asked about God's political affiliation, and you can watch the answer below. Peter Weber
On Fox News, Charles Krauthammer predicts America will have single-payer health care within 7 years
Conservative columnist and Fox News regular Charles Krauthammer is not a fan of the Affordable Care Act, but after House Republicans voted to partially repeal and replace it on Thursday, he said he thinks, ironically, ObamaCare won the day. "I think what conservatives and Republicans are beginning to understand is how the fundamental view of health care among the American people has changed," he told Tucker Carlson Thursday night.
"ObamaCare is a disaster on the ground," he said, "and politically it ruined the Democrats. However, there's an irony and a hidden victory here: Over these past seven years, people's expectations have changed. You watched the debate over the last three months, Tucker. What are the grounds? The grounds are all liberal grounds: How many people are going to lose their coverage? How can you leave people out in the cold? The Jimmy Kimmel thing. It's showing that the country is at a point where I think it believes in universal coverage."
"I saw a piece this week entitled 'The Conservative Case for Single-Payer,'" Carlson said. "I'm not sure most conservatives are there yet, but do you think that's where it's going?" Krauthammer said yes. "Whether it will end up single-payer, like in the Canadian system, or not, I'm not sure, but I will guarantee you this," he said: "Within a few years there won't even be an argument about whether or not government has an obligation to ensure that everybody gets health coverage."
Kruathammer had made a similar argument earlier on Fox News, and was more specific in his predictions. "I think, historically speaking, we're at the midpoint," he told Chris Wallace. "We had seven years of ObamaCare, a change in expectations, and I would predict in less than seven years we'll be in a single-payer system." He said the Senate will scrap the House bill, pass its own, and the two will be reconciled in a conference committee. "Who knows where it will end up, but it will be a rickety arrangement, it's likely that Republicans are going to suffer at the polls, and as a result of that — if that happens — you're going to get a sea-change in opinion," he concluded. "Then there's only two ways to go: to a radically individualist system, where the market rules, or to single-payer. And the country is not going to go back to radically individualist." Watch below. Peter Weber
Vice President Mike Pence told revelers at a Cinco de Mayo celebration Thursday that President Trump has made "the Latino community a priority" and "always will."
"We are, as the saying goes, with a few exceptions, a nation of immigrants, and that's as true today as it was at the hour of America's birth," Pence said, before launching into a story about his own Irish immigrant grandfather. Later, he said that "economically, culturally, in our churches, our towns and cities across this country, the truth is that Mexican Americans and Hispanic Americas as a whole make a difference in America every single day. And that really is what we celebrate in Cinco de Mayo."
Cinco de Mayo is a day to commemorate Mexico's triumph over French forces in 1862's Battle of Puebla, and Trump marked last year's holiday with a tweet that plugged Trump Tower's taco bowls ("the best") and attempted some flattery ("I love Hispanics!"). During his campaign, Trump famously said Mexico was sending "rapists" and criminals to the U.S., vowed to build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border that Mexico would eventually pay for, insulted a judge of Mexican heritage, and had Univision journalist Jorge Ramos removed from a press conference after daring to ask him a question. The drama didn't end with the inauguration; once Trump was in the White House, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled his February trip to Washington because of the proposed wall. Catherine Garcia
House Republicans passed their American Health Care Act in a squeaker on Thursday, popped open some Bud Lights, and headed over to the White House for a celebration with President Trump, who marveled that he was president. "Even Donald Trump can't believe he's president," Trevor Noah said on Thursday night's Daily Show. "I guess he does relate to the American people after all." The GOP passed the bill without knowing what it says, what it will cost, or what it will do — "hell, your baby could have to do its own C-section from the inside, you don't know!" Noah said.
Clearly, "Republicans cared less about the bill's quality than the optics of getting a bill passed," he said. "And we know that they didn't like this bill, because they kept on telling us." He proved it, finishing with a clip of Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas). "Oh, something we can live with?" Noah repeated. "That's a particularly poor choice of words. Right now there's someone with cancer watching that going, 'Who the f— is we?' Because the big difference between the bill the House passed today and the one that failed six weeks ago is that this one is even worse for people who are most vulnerable."
Republicans will tell you that they have people with pre-existing conditions covered with the high-risk pools — "which sound less like an insurance plan and more like something you'd find in Charlie Sheen's backyard," Noah quipped — but there's one problem with their promise: Math. "I'm just going to put it out there: If you're short $192 billion, just say you don't have the money," he said. "You can't be 'short' the GDP of Greece."
So House Republicans and people with pre-existing conditions don't like the bill, Democrats hate it, and all the major medical and elderly advocacy groups came out against the bill. "You know, there are many people who are going to be mad about what happened today," Noah said. "And one group that should be more pissed off than any other is Trump voters. Because we all remember what we heard from Trump during the campaign." If you forgot, he was happy to remind you. And he ended on one thing he and Trump do (kind of) agree on. Watch below. Peter Weber
Video footage from 2009 is coming back to haunt House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), and Seth Meyers was only too happy to share it on Thursday's Late Night.
Back when it was ObamaCare that was being voted on, Ryan shouted from the rooftops that the bill was being pushed through too quickly, it wasn't bipartisan, and it was "less about health-care policy and more about ideology." Funny story — that's exactly what's happening with the GOP's American Health Care Act today, Meyers said, with Ryan engaging in all of the things he called Democrats out for doing eight years ago. This revised bill has had no public hearings, studies, or a Congressional Budget Office score, and somehow manages to be more unpopular than the Republicans' previous bill. "To get the bill passed today, Republicans added new things that made it even worse," Meyers said. "They basically took an oatmeal raisin cookie and added cilantro."
The CBO found that the first bill would raise premiums for older, poor Americans while giving the wealthiest a huge tax cut, and Meyers believes President Trump "won't be able to hide from the ramifications." After mocking Republicans for acting "absolutely giddy" at a quickly arranged event celebrating step one of a much-larger operation, Meyers had a warning. "Everything that Paul Ryan claimed to hate about the ObamaCare process in 2009, he's doing now," he said. "Republicans are lying through their teeth about the impact of the bill on premiums and pre-existing conditions, and hoping no one will catch them because there's no CBO score, and until last night, there was no text. Americans are being conned, and there will be consequences for the people doing the conning." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
GOP ex-congressman explains why House Republicans probably won't be punished for their health-care vote
On Thursday, House Republicans passed a deeply unpopular health-care bill that will affect all Americans and one-sixth of the U.S. economy, while Democrats taunted them with the Steam song "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" — as you probably already knew if you were watching cable news on Thursday:
Nah pic.twitter.com/aZtLwstP6j
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 4, 2017
Democrats are working off the assumption that since they lost big in the 2010 midterms after passing the Affordable Care Act — Nate Silver runs through how much ObamaCare hurt them — Republicans put their majority at risk on Thursday, with a special eye toward the yes votes from 46 House Republicans in districts that Hillary Clinton or President Obama won at least once since 2008, and more specifically the 14 in districts Clinton won in November. GOP strategist Tom Davis, a former Virginia congressman and ex-chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, disagrees with that political assessment.
Generally, Davis told The Atlantic that as unpopular as the American Health Care Act is nationally, including among swing voters, House Republicans faced a higher electoral risk from opposing it, since "the Democratic base is going to be spiked no matter what" and "a dispirited base going into the midterms" is more dangerous for Republicans than losing independents.
More specifically, the House Republicans in districts Clinton won are insulated because they tend to be "higher-income suburban districts" where President Trump is unpopular but so is ObamaCare, Davis argued. "You're not taking their stuff away, they are not the people who are getting punished" under the GOP plan, he said. And the House Republicans representing lower-income and rural Trump voters will be protected by cultural issues and Trump's nationalist bent. Unsurprisingly, Democratic strategists disagree with Davis. You can read their counterargument at The Atlantic. Peter Weber
The U.S. Department of Justice is in the early stages of investigating Uber and the company's use of secret software that drivers used to detect authorities in areas where the ride-hailing service was not authorized to operate, people with knowledge of the inquiry told Reuters Thursday.
In March, The New York Times reported that Uber used software, dubbed "Greyball," in areas where they were either banned or restricted, like Portland, Oregon; last week, transportation officials in Portland reported that the software allowed Uber drivers to evade 16 Portland Bureau of Transportation officials in December 2014. The company said Greyball was used at the time because the company was "deeply concerned that its driver-partners would be penalized financially" for their unauthorized driving. An Uber spokesman and the Justice Department would not comment to Reuters. Catherine Garcia