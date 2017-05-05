U.S. hiring bounced back stronger than expected in April

The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs in April, a stronger than expected rebound from March's disappointing job gains, which were adjusted down to 79,000 from the 98,000 initially reported. Economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated on average that 190,000 new jobs were added last month. The weakness in hiring in March, which already had the smallest gains in 10 months before the downward adjustment, has been blamed on unseasonably warm weather in January and February, which caused premature seasonal gains in such weather-sensitive industries as construction and leisure. The April figure nudged down the unemployment rate to 4.4 percent, from 4.5 percent. Wages showed a 2.4 percent increase over the last year, down slightly from the 2.5 percent reported the month before. The April report provided the latest evidence that the economy remains on track with Federal Reserve expectations for continued "moderate" economic growth. Harold Maass
Starbucks' rainbow-colored Unicorn Frappuccino may be coming back to haunt it. The owners of a cafe in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg have filed a lawsuit against Starbucks claiming that it stole its idea.
The End Brooklyn began selling its lesser-Instagrammed "Unicorn Latte" back in December, and it's had a trademark pending on the name since January. Starbucks' limited-edition drink debuted in April, and was in stores for just a week.
Unlike Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino, which is essentially made of whole milk, sugar, and food coloring, the Unicorn Latte is concocted out of "healthy" ingredients like "dried maca root, vanilla bean, and blue-green algae," USA Today reported. The drinks' main similarities are that they are both bright pink and blue in color and do not contain any coffee.
Brooklyn cafe claims Starbucks stole their 'unicorn' drink https://t.co/xrg0N8mWyk via @nypmetro #unicornfrappuccino #unicornlatte
— Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) May 5, 2017
The owners of The End Brooklyn claim Starbucks' "coordinated social media blitz ... drowned out the fame that any coffee shop in Brooklyn could obtain." They accused Starbucks of trying to "establish its deceptively similar beverage as the main (if not the only) 'unicorn' beverage on social media."
Starbucks has dismissed the lawsuit against its limited-edition drink as "without merit." Becca Stanek
Right after President Trump signed his executive order to "vigorously enforce federal law's robust protections for religious freedom" on Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union vowed to fight it in court. Then it read the order.
We thought we'd have to sue Trump today. But it turned out the order signing was an elaborate photo-op with no discernible policy outcome.
— ACLU National (@ACLU) May 4, 2017
"After careful review of the order's text we have determined that the order does not meaningfully alter the ability of religious institutions or individuals to intervene in the political process," said ACLU executive director Anthony Romero in a statement, dryly. "President Trump's prior assertion that he wished to 'totally destroy' the Johnson Amendment with this order has proven to be a textbook case of 'fake news,'" he added, and then got a dig in at the disappointment of conservative evangelical Christian leaders to the reduced scope of Trump's order: "What President Trump did today was merely provide a faux sop to religious conservatives and kick the can down the road on religious exemptions on reproductive health care services." If this order "triggers any official government action at all," Romero concluded, "we will see Trump in court, again.” Peter Weber
President Trump is only a few months into his first term, but pro-Trump super PACs are already planning for his second. A review of federal campaign spending records by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Center for Public Integrity found that a pair of super PACs that back the president has already spent more than $1 million to help Trump's chances in the 2020 presidential election.
The groups, Great America PAC and Committee to Defend the President, have spent the cash on "a variety of pro-Trump communications and related items ranging from TV, radio, and digital advertisements to robocalls and direct mail to renting the email addresses of prospective supports and donors," the Center for Public Integrity's Dave Levinthal reported, citing FEC records. Levinthal noted that this amount of spending so early in the game is "unprecedented in U.S. election history."
A spokesman for Democratic advocacy group American Bridge 21st Century hypothesized that the high rate of spending is intended to assuage Trump supporters who are worried after his rocky first days in office. But Ted Harvey, chairman of the Committee to Defend the President, insisted his group's spending was simply saving supporters from sifting "through the dishonest media and national Democrats attacks."
Read Levinthal's full report at Time. Becca Stanek
House Republicans scored a sort of hat trick of disapproval on Thursday, when the health industry's main two lobbying groups joined the major organizations for doctors and hospitals in urging significant changes to their health-care bill they just passed. This opposition from doctors, hospitals, and insurers is "a rare unifying moment," says The New York Times.
Insurers said they were concerned about the sharp cuts to Medicaid, reduced financial support for elderly people who buy their own insurance, as well as uncertainty over payments to help insurance companies cover low-income customers. "The American Health Care Act needs important improvements to better protect low- and moderate-income families who rely on Medicaid or buy their own coverage," Marilyn B. Tavenner, CEO of America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), said in a statement.
The large majority of health-related industries wanted changes to the AHCA — medical device manufacturers support the bill and the pharmaceutical industry hasn't weighed in — because they'll lose customers and thus money, especially from the cuts to Medicaid and other changes that will lead to employers scaling back or dropping coverage for their employees. But they also expressed deep concerns about patients and the unintended consequences of some 24 million fewer people having health insurance, under Congressional Budget Office estimates.
"To me, this is not a reform," Michael Dowling, CEO of New York's Northwell Health system, tells The New York Times. "This is just a debacle." When lots of people suddenly lose their insurance at the same time the government cuts payments to cover lower-income patients, hospitals that server poorer patients "will just be drowning completely when this happens." The American Medical Association, AARP, American Hospital Association & Federation of American Hospitals, and associations focusing on specific diseases also oppose the law as written. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Retail Federation, and National Federation of Independent Business support the AHCA, while another group representing small-business owners, the Main Street Alliance, opposes it. Peter Weber
North Korea announced Friday that it believes the CIA and South Korea's intelligence service are conspiring to assassinate leader Kim Jong Un. In a statement released by the ministry of state security via state media, North Korea suggested the U.S. and South Korea had "hatched a vicious plot" involving a "biochemical substances" to take out its "supreme leadership." North Korea assured the CIA that this "pipe dream" would never happen.
The statement arrived amid rising tensions in the region, as the Trump administration warns North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. North Korea said Friday that it views this "plot" of assassination as essentially a "declaration of war." "We will ferret out and mercilessly destroy to the last one the terrorists of the U.S. CIA and the puppet [intelligence service] of South Korea," the statement said, warning this "last-ditch effort" had gone "beyond the limits."
North Korea claimed it uncovered the "plot" after detecting an alleged spy who had been "ideologically corrupted and bribed" by the CIA and South Korea and transformed into a "terrorist full of repugnance and revenge against the supreme leadership" of North Korea. The statement gave no indication of what happened to this supposed spy. Becca Stanek
On Thursday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest host Kristen Bell reminded her guest, actor-director Adam Scott, of a story he once told on the show about writing a letter to Mark Hamill back when Return of the Jedi was about to hit the big screen, inviting him to his second birthday party. He expected Luke Skywalker to show up, but when he didn't it was disappointing but not earth-shattering, Scott told Bell. It's a sweet story, but now that Scott's famous, Bell had a Star Wars Day surprise for him. "I'm sorry I missed your birthday," Hamill told Scott, hugging him and handing him a light saber. "This really is one of the, one of the best moments of my life," Scott said, looking like he meant it — even if it was 42 years coming. Peter Weber
Two top aides to ousted Fox News chief Roger Ailes have been subpoenaed and met with federal prosecutors in New York, as a federal investigation into Fox News' handling of sexual abuse settlements expands into a look at alleged intimidation tactics against perceived threats, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported Thursday night. Both men — former CFO Mark Kranz, who resigned last year, and former public relations chief Brian Lewis, fired in 2013 — have reportedly been granted immunity from prosecution. The investigation is being conducted by two prosecutors in the securities fraud unit at the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan and criminal investigators from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a federal law enforcement agency that helps tackle white-collar crime.
The federal investigators have also interviewed at least two women who have accused Ailes of sexual harassment, on-air contributor Julie Roginsky and former director of corporate events Lauri Lunh, The Wall Street Journal reports. Along with investigating whether the settlements paid to accusers violated securities laws, the feds are looking into Ailes' use of a private investigator, Bo Dietl, to dig into the background of women accusing Ailes and ousted Fox News star Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment. Ailes and O'Reilly deny the harassment accusations.
Separately, a former Fox News Radio reporter, Jessica Golloher, sued Fox News on Thursday for gender discrimination, saying that she was told her position was being eliminated less than 24 hours after reporting the years of alleged discrimination to human resources, as encouraged last month. The suit says Golloher was told her duties were being reassigned to freelancers, but that's "entirely pretextual, as it is apparent that Fox will replace Ms. Golloher." Fox News says her suit is "without merit."
Finally, one of O'Reilly's accusers, Wendy Walsh, and lawyer Lisa Bloom are meeting in London on Monday with British regulators at the Office of Communications (Ofcom), which is considering the move by 21st Century Fox — the parent company of Fox News, controlled by Rupert Murdoch — to purchase the rest of satellite TV broadcaster Sky. Buying Sky is a long-time goal of Murdoch, and Bloom wrote Ofcom last month, saying "the similarities between the current harassment scandal and the [2011] phone-hacking scandal reveal the company's approach to business and management — a lack of oversight, intervention, and decency." Peter Weber