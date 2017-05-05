Grandmother with terminal cancer jailed for prescribed medical marijuana

Angela Kastner is a grandmother from Wichita, Kansas, who was sentenced to 48 hours in county jail this week for driving under the influence. She wasn't caught with alcohol in her system, but rather traces of THC, the primary active ingredient of marijuana.
There's just one important detail, though: The THC came from Marinol, a synthetic medical marijuana product approved by the FDA and prescribed to Kastner by her doctor to suppress nausea from chemotherapy, which she is undergoing for what is likely terminal colorectal cancer. Kansas is one of only three states where medical marijuana remains completely illegal, but Marinol has been legal nationwide since 1985.
Kastner was jailed anyway. "I miss my chemo tomorrow and I miss my doctors appointment tomorrow," she said. "I feel sorry for the next cancer patient who has to go through anything I have had to go through. They shouldn't have to do this at the end of their life." Bonnie Kristian
One Navy SEAL was killed and two others were wounded during a raid Thursday in Somalia against al Qaeda affiliate al Shabab, the Pentagon has confirmed. The U.S. military's Africa Command reported the member was killed when troops "conducting an advise and assist mission alongside members of the Somali National Army" unexpectedly came under fire.
U.S. forces are in the region to support the Somalian army in its fight against al Shabab. Last month, the U.S. military announced it was sending an additional 40 troops to Somalia to bolster efforts there.
BuzzFeed News reported this is "the fourth U.S. troop death this week," after two Army Rangers were killed in Afghanistan and a U.S. service member was killed in Iraq. Becca Stanek
The day after the House narrowly passed the American Health Care Act, The Cook Political Report dialed back the chances of Republicans winning 20 House seats in the 2018 midterm elections. Talking Points Memo reported that as of Friday morning, three districts previously rated as "leaning Republican" are now "toss-ups;" 11 districts that were "likely Republican" are now just "leaning Republican;" and six districts that were "solid Republican" are now only "leaning Republican."
The Cook Political Report's David Wasserman explained that though this is "the first of potentially many explosive votes, House Republicans' willingness to spend political capital on a proposal that garnered the support of just 17 percent of the public in a March Quinnipiac poll is consistent with past scenarios that have generated a midterm wave." "Not only did dozens of Republicans in marginal districts just hitch their names to an unpopular piece of legislation, Democrats just received another valuable candidate recruitment tool," Wasserman wrote, deeming the GOP health-care bill an "unequivocal political risk."
The bill narrowly passed the House, 217-213, and will now move to the Senate. See the full list of potentially affected House races at The Cook Political Report. Becca Stanek
President Trump has been the subject of about twice the number of late-night jokes at this point in his presidency than his three immediate predecessors, a study published by George Mason University on Thursday reveals. The study counted jokes from shows hosted by Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon.
Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton were the butt of 936, 546, and 440 late-night jokes in the first 100 days of their presidencies, respectively. That's an average of 641 jokes. In the same time period, Trump was the subject of a whopping 1,060 quips, nearly double the average. Trump is collecting late-night zings at such record speed that he is on pace to be the subject of more jokes this year than President Clinton was in 1998, the year of the Monica Lewinsky scandal.
Of course, these numbers may speak to late night's increasing irreverence as much as they reveal a dynamic specific to our current president. We'll have to see what happens with the next president to know for certain how much of the joke increase is uniquely about Trump and, as he infamously put it, his ability to generate the best ratings since "the World Trade Center came down." Bonnie Kristian
The Islamic State has a new official selling point for potential recruits, The Washington Post reported Friday: U.S. gun shows. In the terrorist group's most recent issue of its propaganda magazine Rumiyah, the militants espouse upon the ease with which weapons can be obtained in the U.S., thanks to lax American gun laws.
"In most U.S. states, anything from a single-shot shotgun all the way up to a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle can be purchased at showrooms or through online sales — by way of private dealers — with no background checks, and without requiring either an ID or a gun license," reads the Rumiyah article, which was published Thursday. The article further advises recruits that the "approximately 5,000 gun shows taking place annually within the United States" make arming oneself a "very easy matter."
The Violence Policy Center, a pro-gun control non-profit organization, reports that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives estimates there are actually just 2,000 gun shows held annually in the U.S. But VPC also notes that the National Association of Arms Shows, a pro-gun lobbying organization, puts the number at 5,200 shows annually — and nearly 100 per weekend.
In any case, ISIS is actively bragging about the simplicity of acquiring firearms in the U.S. Not only that, but an imprisoned recruit told The New York Times in August that group leaders "say the Americans are dumb. ... They say we can radicalize them easily, and if they have no prior record, they can buy guns, so we don't need to have a contact man who has to provide guns for them."
The Rumiyah article recommends using firearms for taking or killing hostages, and said if guns cannot be obtained legally, recruits should take to robbing a gun shop or hunting store. Read more about ISIS's exploitation of U.S. gun laws at The Washington Post, or read more about America's fraught relationship with guns here at The Week. Kimberly Alters
Starbucks' rainbow-colored Unicorn Frappuccino may be coming back to haunt it. The owners of a cafe in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg have filed a lawsuit against Starbucks claiming that the company stole its drink idea.
The End Brooklyn began selling its lesser-Instagrammed "Unicorn Latte" back in December, and it's had a trademark pending on the name since January. Starbucks' limited-edition drink debuted in April and was in stores for just a week. Unlike Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino — which is essentially made of whole milk, sugar, and food coloring — the Unicorn Latte is concocted out of "healthy" ingredients like "dried maca root, vanilla bean, and blue-green algae," USA Today reported. The drinks' main similarities are that they are both bright pink and blue in color and do not contain any coffee.
The owners of The End Brooklyn claim Starbucks' "coordinated social media blitz ... drowned out the fame that any coffee shop in Brooklyn could obtain." They accused Starbucks of trying to "establish its deceptively similar beverage as the main (if not the only) 'unicorn' beverage on social media."
Starbucks has dismissed the lawsuit against its limited-edition drink as "without merit." Becca Stanek
The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs in April, a stronger than expected rebound from March's disappointing job gains, which were adjusted down to 79,000 from the 98,000 initially reported. Economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated on average that 190,000 new jobs were added last month. The weakness in hiring in March, which already had the smallest gains in 10 months before the downward adjustment, has been blamed on unseasonably warm weather in January and February, which caused premature seasonal gains in such weather-sensitive industries as construction and leisure. The April figure nudged down the unemployment rate to 4.4 percent, from 4.5 percent. Wages showed a 2.4 percent increase over the last year, down slightly from the 2.5 percent reported the month before. The April report provided the latest evidence that the economy remains on track with Federal Reserve expectations for continued "moderate" economic growth. Harold Maass
Right after President Trump signed his executive order to "vigorously enforce federal law's robust protections for religious freedom" on Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union vowed to fight it in court. Then it read the order.
We thought we'd have to sue Trump today. But it turned out the order signing was an elaborate photo-op with no discernible policy outcome.
— ACLU National (@ACLU) May 4, 2017
"After careful review of the order's text we have determined that the order does not meaningfully alter the ability of religious institutions or individuals to intervene in the political process," said ACLU executive director Anthony Romero in a statement, dryly. "President Trump's prior assertion that he wished to 'totally destroy' the Johnson Amendment with this order has proven to be a textbook case of 'fake news,'" he added, and then got a dig in at the disappointment of conservative evangelical Christian leaders to the reduced scope of Trump's order: "What President Trump did today was merely provide a faux sop to religious conservatives and kick the can down the road on religious exemptions on reproductive health-care services." If this order "triggers any official government action at all," Romero concluded, "we will see Trump in court, again.” Peter Weber