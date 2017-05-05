There's a one-eyed horse racing in this year's Kentucky Derby

For anyone out there who is still deciding which horse to root for Saturday over a cool mint julep, meet Patch. This Kentucky Derby contender has only one eye and, per ESPN's Jeannine Edwards, is totally a "lovable underdog." "He's an underdog with a disability, but he doesn't let that disability keep him on the sidelines," Edwards said on Good Morning America on Friday, a day before the big race in Louisville, Kentucky. "The vets tried to salvage it. They could not, so he only has one eye."
"I'm just proud of the horse." Trainer Todd Pletcher pic.twitter.com/rwM6YrSgAQ
— Patch (@PatchHorse) May 4, 2017
Edwards said that Patch can "basically only see half his world" because of his missing eye. Though one-eyed horses have previously raced the Kentucky Derby, none of Patch's three single-eyed predecessors won. "Patch is looking to be the first," Edwards said. "It would be quite an upset indeed."
Check out the names of all of Patch's competitors here, and get ready to raise a glass to the Derby's one-eyed racer. Becca Stanek
Have you ever wanted to feel the force of an explosion? The sting of a pirate's cutlass? An elf's gentle caress? If you're already spending a lot of free time in virtual reality goggles, you'll love the Hardlight VR Suit ($549), whose 16 haptic feedback zones direct vibrations to individual muscle groups. Due to ship in September, the suit connects to VR goggles and a PC. Though it isn't the first haptic suit, it's an advance, and "it's cool to know soon we'll all be encased in what looks like dirt bike armor as we flail around our living rooms dodging war hammers and drone fire."
White House residence staff learned upon arriving for work Friday morning that Angella Reid, the chief usher, had been fired, The Washington Post reports. Citing someone with knowledge of the dismissal, the Post says employees were told Reid had been relieved of her duties. Reid was the first woman and second African-American to serve in the position.
The White House chief usher is the de facto general manager of the building, "handling everything from the large staff ... to fiscal, administrative, and personal duties," the Post writes. Reid assumed the role in 2011 under former President Barack Obama, replacing Stephen Rochon, who was the first African-American chief usher. Chief ushers typically serve for many years; the Post notes there have been only nine people in the position since the beginning of the 20th century.
A White House official confirmed to the Post that the administration had parted ways with Reid. "We are very grateful for her service and wish her the very best," the unnamed official said. Kimberly Alters
One Navy SEAL was killed and two others were wounded during a raid Thursday in Somalia against al Qaeda affiliate al Shabab, the Pentagon has confirmed. The U.S. military's Africa Command reported the member was killed when troops "conducting an advise and assist mission alongside members of the Somali National Army" unexpectedly came under fire.
U.S. forces are in the region to support the Somalian army in its fight against al Shabab. Last month, the U.S. military announced it was sending an additional 40 troops to Somalia to bolster efforts there.
BuzzFeed News reported this is "the fourth U.S. troop death this week," after two Army Rangers were killed in Afghanistan and a U.S. service member was killed in Iraq. Becca Stanek
The day after the House narrowly passed the American Health Care Act, The Cook Political Report dialed back the chances of Republicans winning 20 House seats in the 2018 midterm elections. Talking Points Memo reported that as of Friday morning, three districts previously rated as "leaning Republican" are now "toss-ups;" 11 districts that were "likely Republican" are now just "leaning Republican;" and six districts that were "solid Republican" are now only "leaning Republican."
The Cook Political Report's David Wasserman explained that though this is "the first of potentially many explosive votes, House Republicans' willingness to spend political capital on a proposal that garnered the support of just 17 percent of the public in a March Quinnipiac poll is consistent with past scenarios that have generated a midterm wave." "Not only did dozens of Republicans in marginal districts just hitch their names to an unpopular piece of legislation, Democrats just received another valuable candidate recruitment tool," Wasserman wrote, deeming the GOP health-care bill an "unequivocal political risk."
The bill narrowly passed the House, 217-213, and will now move to the Senate. See the full list of potentially affected House races at The Cook Political Report. Becca Stanek
Angela Kastner is a grandmother from Wichita, Kansas, who was sentenced to 48 hours in county jail this week for driving under the influence. She wasn't caught with alcohol in her system, but rather traces of THC, the primary active ingredient of marijuana.
There's just one important detail, though: The THC came from Marinol, a synthetic medical marijuana product approved by the FDA and prescribed to Kastner by her doctor to suppress nausea from chemotherapy, which she is undergoing for what is likely terminal colorectal cancer. Kansas is one of only three states where medical marijuana remains completely illegal, but Marinol has been legal nationwide since 1985.
Kastner was jailed anyway. "I miss my chemo tomorrow and I miss my doctors appointment tomorrow," she said. "I feel sorry for the next cancer patient who has to go through anything I have had to go through. They shouldn't have to do this at the end of their life." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump has been the subject of about twice the number of late-night jokes at this point in his presidency than his three immediate predecessors, a study published by George Mason University on Thursday reveals. The study counted jokes from shows hosted by Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon.
Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton were the butt of 936, 546, and 440 late-night jokes in the first 100 days of their presidencies, respectively. That's an average of 641 jokes. In the same time period, Trump was the subject of a whopping 1,060 quips, nearly double the average. Trump is collecting late-night zings at such record speed that he is on pace to be the subject of more jokes this year than President Clinton was in 1998, the year of the Monica Lewinsky scandal.
Of course, these numbers may speak to late night's increasing irreverence as much as they reveal a dynamic specific to our current president. We'll have to see what happens with the next president to know for certain how much of the joke increase is uniquely about Trump and, as he infamously put it, his ability to generate the best ratings since "the World Trade Center came down." Bonnie Kristian
The Islamic State has a new official selling point for potential recruits, The Washington Post reported Friday: U.S. gun shows. In the terrorist group's most recent issue of its propaganda magazine Rumiyah, the militants espouse upon the ease with which weapons can be obtained in the U.S., thanks to lax American gun laws.
"In most U.S. states, anything from a single-shot shotgun all the way up to a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle can be purchased at showrooms or through online sales — by way of private dealers — with no background checks, and without requiring either an ID or a gun license," reads the Rumiyah article, which was published Thursday. The article further advises recruits that the "approximately 5,000 gun shows taking place annually within the United States" make arming oneself a "very easy matter."
The Violence Policy Center, a pro-gun control non-profit organization, reports that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives estimates there are actually just 2,000 gun shows held annually in the U.S. But VPC also notes that the National Association of Arms Shows, a pro-gun lobbying organization, puts the number at 5,200 shows annually — and nearly 100 per weekend.
In any case, ISIS is actively bragging about the simplicity of acquiring firearms in the U.S. Not only that, but an imprisoned recruit told The New York Times in August that group leaders "say the Americans are dumb. ... They say we can radicalize them easily, and if they have no prior record, they can buy guns, so we don't need to have a contact man who has to provide guns for them."
The Rumiyah article recommends using firearms for taking or killing hostages, and said if guns cannot be obtained legally, recruits should take to robbing a gun shop or hunting store. Read more about ISIS's exploitation of U.S. gun laws at The Washington Post, or read more about America's fraught relationship with guns here at The Week. Kimberly Alters