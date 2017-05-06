Hamas chooses new political leader

By all means enjoy a mint julep on Derby Day, but placing your bets on the first race of the Triple Crown series is a time for sober calculation. For Kentucky Derby neophytes, CBS Sports has this handy breakdown of all the main betting terms you'll need to understand at the track:

Win: Pick the horse that wins the race Place: Pick a horse that finishes first or second Show: Pick a horse that finishes first, second or third Daily Double: Pick the winners of two races Exacta: Pick the first and second-place finishers in the correct order Exacta Box: Pick the first and second-place finishers in no particular order Trifecta: Pick the first, second and third-place finishers in the correct order Trifecta Box: Pick the first, second and third-place finishers in no particular order Superfecta: Pick the first, second, third and fourth-place finishers in the correct order Superfecta Box: Pick the first, second, third and fourth-place finishers in no particular order [CBS Sports]

As for which horses to pick (assuming you're not choosing on name quality alone), Andrew Beaton at FiveThirtyEight explains that new rules for determining which 20 Thoroughbreds get to run has made the race more predictable in recent years, even though the contest remains volatile compared to comparable races. That new dynamic means "the best betting strategy for this year’s Derby may also be the dumbest one," Beaton says, namely: "Bet on Classic Empire," the favorite to win.

Coverage of the Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC. The race itself, "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," is scheduled for 6:46 p.m. ET. Bonnie Kristian