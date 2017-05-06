Hamas chooses new political leader

Hamas on Saturday elected Ismail Haniyeh as its new political leader, replacing Khaled Meshaal, who reached his two-term limit.
Unlike Meshaal, who is exiled in Qatar, Haniyeh lives in the Gaza Strip. The former Hamas prime minister is considered a pragmatist and comes to office shortly after the Palestinian organization debuted a more moderate stance toward Israel, dropping its demand for Israel's destruction (without recognizing the country's right to exist) and cutting ties with the Muslim Brotherhood.
Haniyeh will likely be "more flexible on different aspects, maybe foremost is the reconciliation," said political analyst Hani Habib, who lives in Gaza, but will probably not effect a major transformation of Israeli-Palestinian relations. Hamas maintains a militant wing and is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. The Israeli government did not immediately comment on the election. Bonnie Kristian
By all means enjoy a mint julep on Derby Day, but placing your bets on the first race of the Triple Crown series is a time for sober calculation. For Kentucky Derby neophytes, CBS Sports has this handy breakdown of all the main betting terms you'll need to understand at the track:
Win: Pick the horse that wins the race
Place: Pick a horse that finishes first or second
Show: Pick a horse that finishes first, second or third
Daily Double: Pick the winners of two races
Exacta: Pick the first and second-place finishers in the correct order
Exacta Box: Pick the first and second-place finishers in no particular order
Trifecta: Pick the first, second and third-place finishers in the correct order
Trifecta Box: Pick the first, second and third-place finishers in no particular order
Superfecta: Pick the first, second, third and fourth-place finishers in the correct order
Superfecta Box: Pick the first, second, third and fourth-place finishers in no particular order [CBS Sports]
As for which horses to pick (assuming you're not choosing on name quality alone), Andrew Beaton at FiveThirtyEight explains that new rules for determining which 20 Thoroughbreds get to run has made the race more predictable in recent years, even though the contest remains volatile compared to comparable races. That new dynamic means "the best betting strategy for this year’s Derby may also be the dumbest one," Beaton says, namely: "Bet on Classic Empire," the favorite to win.
Coverage of the Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC. The race itself, "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," is scheduled for 6:46 p.m. ET. Bonnie Kristian
Late Show host Stephen Colbert made an unusually crude joke about President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a comment that has drawn ire from Trump's supporters and some members of the LGBT community alike. On Wednesday, Colbert apologized for his word choice but not for the substance of the quip.
The comic is now under investigation by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) pursuant to "a number of complaints" following the Monday show. If the agency determines the joke was obscene — defined as a comments that appeal to "an average person's prurient interest" or "depict or describe sexual conduct in a 'patently offensive' way; and, taken as a whole, lack serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value" — CBS may be fined.
Though some have suggested the FCC's attention is politically motivated, the agency is following its normal rulebook, which entails investigation of all complaints. "We'll follow the standard operating procedures, as we always do," said FCC chair Ajit Pai, "and make sure we evaluate what the facts are and apply the law fairly and fully." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump suggested he may consider a federal financial assistance program for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) unconstitutional in comments concluding a signing statement accompanying his Friday approval of the $1.2 trillion spending package that funds Washington through September.
As first reported by Politico, the statement says the Trump administration "shall treat provisions that allocate benefits on the basis of race, ethnicity, and gender," including the HBCU Capital Financing Program Account, "in a manner consistent with the requirement to afford equal protection of the laws under the Due Process Clause of the Constitution's Fifth Amendment." The program in question provides low-cost financing for HBCUs to build or repair campus facilities.
A response from Cheryl Smith of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) said the organization is "puzzled by this provision and seeking clarification from the White House as to its meaning." It may be that the Office of Management and Budget is simply "being overly cautious," Smith said. The White House and the Department of Education, which oversees the financing program, did not respond to Politico's requests for comment.
In February, Trump signed an executive order pledging his support to HBCUs, calling the schools "an absolute priority for this White House." The occasion sparked controversy when Education Secretary Betsy DeVos called HBCUs the "real pioneers when it comes to school choice." Bonnie Kristian
Olympian Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya came just shy of running a sub-two-hour marathon Saturday, nearly accomplishing one of the most anticipated feats in sports.
Kipchoge completed the 26.2 mile race in just two hours and 25 seconds. His time isn't eligible to set a new world record because he had a pace car, but it shaves more than two minutes off the current world record of 2:02:57 and slightly more off Kipchoge's previous personal best of 2:03:05.
Kipchoge is part of Nike's Breaking2 project, which has developed high-tech shoes and an innovative pacing formation to minimize wind resistance. To successfully break two hours, a runner must maintain a pace of 4:34 per mile, and seemingly minor factors like small variations of temperature or humidity can make — or, in this case, break — a performance.
"I was aiming for 1:59, but I'm happy to run two hours in [a] marathon," Kipchoge said post-race. "The world is only 25 seconds away." Watch him cross the finish line below. Bonnie Kristian
BREAKING: Kipchoge runs the fastest marathon ever (although just falls short of the 2 hour barrier) #breaking2 pic.twitter.com/IxHWsvgiXS
— Matt Burgess (@mattburgess1) May 6, 2017
Ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was warned by ranking members of President Trump's transition team that he should not communicate with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, The Washington Post reported Friday evening, citing unnamed former and current U.S. officials.
Flynn was reportedly told by transition staff Kislyak was under U.S. surveillance, guidance Flynn did not heed when he discussed easing U.S. sanctions on Russia with Kislyak in advance of President Trump's inauguration. "Officials were so concerned that Flynn did not fully understand the motives of the Russian ambassador that the head of Trump’s national security council transition team asked Obama administration officials for a classified CIA profile of Kislyak," the Post report notes, but it is unknown whether Flynn read the document.
Flynn is now entangled multiple federal investigations, scrutiny from the Pentagon's inspector general as well as congressional intelligence committees. Bonnie Kristian
Russia, Iran, and Turkey agreed on May 4 to organize four "de-escalation zones" in Syria, documents released by the Russian foreign ministry on Saturday revealed, maintaining the areas for at least six months.
The zones are mostly in opposition-held territory and are intended to offer some respite from the brutal violence of Syria's six-year civil war. The largest zone is expected to include Idlib province, the site of last month's chemical weapons attack, though maps will be finalized in the coming month.
If successful, the zones will facilitate humanitarian aid and a degree of normalcy for civilians. The Bashar al-Assad regime, which is allied with Russia and Iran, said it would respect the agreement but also promised to continue fighting oppositions "terrorism" wherever possible. The Turkish-allied rebels criticized the zones for not including all of Syria and said the deal was reached without adequate opposition input. Bonnie Kristian
The police officer who fatally shot Jordan Edwards, a 15-year-old black boy from Dallas, Texas, turned himself in for arrest on a murder charge Friday night. The officer, Roy Oliver, who is white, was released on bail set at $300,000. He was fired from his job earlier this week and now faces life in prison if convicted.
Oliver was one of three officers called to investigate underage drinking at a party Edwards was attending with his two brothers. Around the time the police arrived, a gunshot was heard somewhere nearby. Edwards, his brothers, and several other teens got into a car to leave the party, and Oliver repeatedly fired on the vehicle. One of his bullets struck Edwards in the head, killing him.
Oliver initially claimed he acted defensively because the car was aggressively reversing in his direction, but body camera footage revealed it was driving away from him. All the teenagers inside were unarmed.
Edwards is the youngest of 339 people fatally shot by police in America in 2017 so far, according to a count maintained by The Washington Post. Bonnie Kristian