SNL plays Where in the world is Kellyanne Conway? — but no one wants to find her

Saturday Night Live served up a nostalgic recreation of Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?, but the famous red trench and hat were handed over to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who has dramatically cut back her once-aggressive television appearance schedule.

"She used to be on TV and, like, every single channel," explains the modified theme song, sung by a lineup helmed by host Chris Pine. "One day we woke up and she was no longer there."