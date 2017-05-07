Bros are totally bummed out by that whole dystopia thing in SNL's take on The Handmaid's Tale

You know when you have, like, a totalitarian government that enslaves all the women and tortures them and stuff? Total bummer, right?

Such is the quandary of the bros (led by host Chris Pine) in Saturday Night Live's parody of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. The dystopian future has arrived, and it's really ruining some weekend plans now that the "girl squad" (Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Sasheer Zamata) can't hang out anymore.