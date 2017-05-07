Texas governor signs bill banning 'sanctuary cities'

On Facebook Live Sunday night, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a bill that bans so-called "sanctuary cities," which fail to comply with requests from federal immigration enforcement authorities.
Under the bill, police can now ask anyone they detain about their immigration status, and officials have to comply with federal requests to hold suspects who might be deported. "We all support legal immigration," Abbott said. "It helped build America and Texas. But legal immigration is different from harboring people who have committed dangerous crimes." The bill was opposed by every major police chief in Texas, Democrats, and immigrant rights activists, who call it unconstitutional and pledged to fight it in court.
Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez has set a policy for her department that limits how the jail cooperates with requests from federal immigration officials, while honoring petitions for inmates accused of serious offenses. The bill bans such policies, with punishment including fines and removing officials from their posts and charging them with a crime. Abbott's office gave little notice of the signing, so protesters could not assemble. Catherine Garcia
Abdul Hasib, the head of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, was killed last month during an operation conduced by Afghan and U.S. forces, Afghan officials confirmed Sunday.
Two U.S. rangers were also killed during the April 27 raid in the eastern province of Nangarhar, along with 35 ISIS fighters and commanders. Hasib became the terror group's leader in Afghanistan after Hafiz Saeed Khan was killed in a 2016 drone strike; they have been active in the country since 2015. The affiliate, also known as Islamic State Khorasan, has been blamed for several recent attacks in Afghanistan, including an assault against Kabul's main military hospital, which left dozens of patients and employees dead. Catherine Garcia
Overcoming the setback of a major data breach Friday, centrist Emmanuel Macron is the projected winner over far-right Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election.
Exit polls give Macron a 65-35 percent victory, an even more substantial victory than the 60-40 lead he was estimated to hold in the run-up to the vote. Le Pen has conceded the race, and the Macron campaign will hold a victory rally at the Louvre in Paris Sunday evening.
At 39, Macron will become the French government's youngest leader since Napoleon Bonaparte. This is his first elected position; his independent political movement, En Marche!, is just a year old. Bonnie Kristian
North Korea reportedly detained a U.S. citizen named Kim Hak Song on Saturday on suspicion of "hostile acts" against Pyongyang. Now, a "relevant institution" in the totalitarian government is "conducting [a] detailed investigation," state media reported.
Kim is the fourth American currently held by North Korea; a Korean-American man named Tony Kim was detained on Friday, April 21, and two other detainees were arrested in 2016 and sentenced to hard labor.
Both men arrested this year taught at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST), a Christian school typically attended by the children of North Korea's elite. Kim Hak Song reportedly described himself as a Christian missionary who wanted to start a farming experiment at PUST to improve North Korean agriculture. Bonnie Kristian
Jake Tapper grills HHS Secretary Tom Price on whether President Trump broke his Medicaid promise
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price spoke Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper, who wanted to talk about this 2015 promise from President Trump:
I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2015
"As you know, a lot of working-class voters went in there on Nov. 8 and pulled the lever for President Trump having heard him say that he was going to keep their Medicaid, save their Medicaid, without any cuts," Tapper said. Now, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates the Republican health-care plan will decrease Medicaid spending by $880 billion over a decade. "How is that not a broken promise?" Tapper asked.
As he had earlier in the interview, Price denied that Medicaid is truly being cut, arguing that the CBO analysis is based on the ObamaCare baseline including Medicaid expansion. "The winners under ObamaCare were the federal government and insurance companies. The winners under the program that we provide, and that we believe is the most appropriate, are the patients and families and doctors," Price replied. "The reduction in spending that the Congressional Budget Office cites is, again, off the current law baseline. That means, if we did nothing at all, if we just continued this broken program for the next 10 years, how much money would the federal government spend?"
Watch an excerpt of Price's comments below. Bonnie Kristian
CNN's @jaketapper: "Are you actually saying" that cutting Medicaid won't reduce coverage for millions?
Tom Price: "Absolutely not." pic.twitter.com/CzxBJBDSv6
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) May 7, 2017
Paul Ryan says 'you cannot be denied coverage if you have a pre-existing condition' under the AHCA
Under the American Health Care Act, which Republicans passed in the House on Thursday, "no matter what, you cannot be denied coverage if you have a pre-existing condition," House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said Sunday in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos.
The host pushed back, arguing that insurance companies can charge people higher rates for pre-existing conditions even if they can't deny coverage. "You can't charge people more if they keep continuous coverage," Ryan replied, making a comparison to "waiting until your house is on fire to then buy your homeowner's insurance. You want to make sure that people stay covered to keep the cost down."
Rules pertaining to pre-existing conditions have been a major point of critique for the House version of the AHCA, which may yet be substantially altered by the Senate. But, as The Washington Post explained in a fact-check piece Saturday, Ryan is correct: The AHCA allows states to seek a waiver so that a person who lives in one of those states who "has a lapse in health coverage for longer than 63 days; has a pre-existing condition; and purchases insurance on the individual or small-group market" can "face insurance rates that could be based on their individual condition, for one year." After that year, rates would once again be based on a community assessment, and states that avail themselves of the waiver must also offer a high-risk insurance pool to alleviate the financial burden.
Watch two excerpts of Ryan's comments below, or read the full transcript of his interview here. Bonnie Kristian
.@SpeakerRyan tells @GStephanopoulos: "Under this bill, no matter what, you cannot be denied coverage if you have a pre-existing condition." pic.twitter.com/m7vXnDpuYR
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 7, 2017
.@SpeakerRyan to @GStephanopoulos: GOP health care bill is a "rescue mission to make sure we can achieve the goals we all want." #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/NpKzaqo4LQ
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 7, 2017
You know when you have, like, a totalitarian government that enslaves all the women and tortures them and stuff? Total bummer, right?
Such is the quandary of the bros (led by host Chris Pine) in Saturday Night Live's parody of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. The dystopian future has arrived, and it's really ruining some weekend plans now that the "girl squad" (Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Sasheer Zamata) can't hang out anymore.
"That sucks," one bro (Mikey Day) empathizes as the women explain their complete loss of personal autonomy. "You guys should, like, fight back." Pine jumps in with a helpful suggestion: "My dad is a lawyer. He could help you out. I mean, he mostly does entertainment law, but I'm sure he knows someone good." Watch the full sketch below. Bonnie Kristian
U.S. Olympic bobsled champion Steven Holcomb was found dead at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York, on Saturday. He was 37. No information on the circumstances surrounding Holcomb's death has been released.
My heart hurts with the news of Steve Holcomb's passing. Jesus bring comfort & mercy as we grieve for our teammate! https://t.co/uLvLMJ69F0 pic.twitter.com/EydAyPLk6M
— Johnny Quinn (@JohnnyQuinnUSA) May 6, 2017
In 2010, Holcomb's bobsled team won the first U.S. gold medal in the event since 1948. Holcomb himself competed after overcoming depression and a degenerative eye disease two years prior.
"Steve was a tremendous athlete and even better person, and his perseverance and achievements were an inspiration to us all," said a statement from the U.S. Olympic Committee. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve's family and the entire bobsledding community." Bonnie Kristian