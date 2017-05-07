Obama calls on Congress to have the 'courage' to protect ObamaCare

While accepting the Profile in Courage award from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library Sunday night, former President Barack Obama said it was his "fervent hope, and the fervent hope of millions" that members of Congress, regardless of party, vote against repealing ObamaCare.

In his first public remarks since the House voted on Thursday to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Obama commended those who helped it pass in 2010, and said he wants members of Congress to know they should "look at the facts and speak the truth, even when it bucks party dogmas." It takes "little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential — but it takes great courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm," he continued. "I hope they understand that courage means not simply doing what's politically expedient, but doing what, deep in our hearts, we know is right." Catherine Garcia