Trump's EPA dismisses at least 5 scientists from a major science advisory board

The Environmental Protection Agency dismissed at least five scientists on the agency's Board of Science Counselors on Friday, The New York Times reported Sunday night, and J. P. Freire, a spokesman for EPA Administration Scott Pruitt, says they will likely be replaced by people "who understand the impact of regulations on the regulated community." The move to put industry representatives on the major scientific advisory board instead of academic researchers is part of Pruitt's effort "to take as inclusive an approach to regulation as possible," Freire tells The New York Times. The pool of applicants should "include universities that aren't typically represented and issues that aren't typically represented."
The five dismissed scientists, out of an 18-member board, include an expert on handling hazardous waste, a natural resource sociologist who studies how communities deal with environmental shocks, and an environmental economist. The Board of Science Counselors reviews and evaluates research by EPA scientists, research that is used to formulate policies and regulations. There is also a 47-member panel, the Science Advisory Board, that helps steer topics of research by EPA scientists and evaluates the scientific rigor of some regulation; the House voted last month to include more industry representatives on that panel, too.
Some scientists and science advocates aren't excited about industries being regulated by the EPA having a bigger part in creating EPA policy, and point to other efforts President Trump's administration has undertaken to shrink the EPA and undermine its scientific research, and science. "This is completely part of a multifaceted effort to get science out of the way of a deregulation agenda," says Ken Kimmell, the president of the Union of Concerned Scientists. "What seems to be premature removals of members of this Board of Science Counselors when the board has come out in favor of the EPA strengthening its climate science, plus the severe cuts to research and development — you have to see all these things as interconnected." Peter Weber
A bill that Israel's parliament is about to consider would leave the country with just one national language, Hebrew, downgrading Arabic to having a "special status in the state."
The bill is sponsored by a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, Avi Dichter, and has been deliberated in committee for four years. Lawmakers have approved the law's wording, which states that the right to self-determination in Israel "is unique to the Jewish people," The Guardian reports. If the bill becomes law and Arabic has special status in Israel, Arabic speakers will "have the right to language-accessible state services."
Opposition politicians and academics say the bill, which has to pass several stages in parliament and could be challenged in court, is discriminatory. Ayman Odeh of the Joint List, which represents Arab-Israeli parties, told The Guardian the bill is a "declaration of war" on Israel's Arab citizens, adding: "Discrimination has received a legal stamp. The danger in this law is that it establishes two classes of citizen — Jewish and Arab." Catherine Garcia
While accepting the Profile in Courage award from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library Sunday night, former President Barack Obama said it was his "fervent hope, and the hope of millions" that members of Congress, regardless of party, vote against repealing ObamaCare.
Obama on the health care debate: "It is my fervent hope, and the hope of millions, that regardless of party, courage is still possible." pic.twitter.com/NaRpYUKIG6
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 8, 2017
In his first public remarks since the House voted on Thursday to repeal most of the Affordable Care Act, Obama commended those who helped it pass in 2010, and said he wants members of Congress to know they should "look at the facts and speak the truth, even when it contradicts party positions." It takes "little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential — but it takes great courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm," he continued. "I hope they understand that courage means not simply doing what's politically expedient, but doing what, deep in our hearts, we know is right." Catherine Garcia
On Facebook Live Sunday night, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a bill that bans so-called "sanctuary cities," which fail to comply with at least some requests from federal immigration enforcement authorities.
Under the new law, police can now ask anyone they detain about their immigration status, and local officials have to comply with federal requests to hold suspects who might be deported. "We all support legal immigration," Abbott said. "It helped build America and Texas. But legal immigration is different from harboring people who have committed dangerous crimes." The bill was opposed by every major police chief in Texas, Democrats, and immigrant rights activists, who call it unconstitutional and pledged to fight it in court.
Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez has set a policy for her department that limits how the jail cooperates with requests from federal immigration officials, while honoring petitions for inmates accused of serious offenses. The law bans such policies, with punishment including fines and removing officials from their posts and charging them with a crime. Abbott's office gave little notice of the signing, so protesters could not assemble. Catherine Garcia
Abdul Hasib, the head of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, was killed last month during an operation conducted by Afghan and U.S. forces, Afghan officials confirmed Sunday.
Two U.S. Army Rangers were also killed during the April 27 raid in the eastern province of Nangarhar, along with 35 ISIS fighters and commanders. Hasib became the terrorist group's leader in Afghanistan after Hafiz Saeed Khan was killed in a 2016 drone strike; ISIS has been active in the country since 2015. The affiliate, also known as Islamic State Khorasan, has been blamed for several recent attacks in Afghanistan, including an assault against Kabul's main military hospital, which left dozens of patients and employees dead. Catherine Garcia
Overcoming the setback of a major data breach Friday, centrist Emmanuel Macron is the projected winner over far-right Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election.
Exit polls give Macron a 65-35 percent victory, an even more substantial victory than the 60-40 lead he was estimated to hold in the run-up to the vote. Le Pen has conceded the race, and the Macron campaign will hold a victory rally at the Louvre in Paris Sunday evening.
At 39, Macron will become the French government's youngest leader since Napoleon Bonaparte. This is his first elected position; his independent political movement, En Marche!, is just a year old. Bonnie Kristian
North Korea reportedly detained a U.S. citizen named Kim Hak Song on Saturday on suspicion of "hostile acts" against Pyongyang. Now, a "relevant institution" in the totalitarian government is "conducting [a] detailed investigation," state media reported.
Kim is the fourth American currently held by North Korea; a Korean-American man named Tony Kim was detained on Friday, April 21, and two other detainees were arrested in 2016 and sentenced to hard labor.
Both men arrested this year taught at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST), a Christian school typically attended by the children of North Korea's elite. Kim Hak Song reportedly described himself as a Christian missionary who wanted to start a farming experiment at PUST to improve North Korean agriculture. Bonnie Kristian
Jake Tapper grills HHS Secretary Tom Price on whether President Trump broke his Medicaid promise
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price spoke Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper, who wanted to talk about this 2015 promise from President Trump:
I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2015
"As you know, a lot of working-class voters went in there on Nov. 8 and pulled the lever for President Trump having heard him say that he was going to keep their Medicaid, save their Medicaid, without any cuts," Tapper said. Now, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates the Republican health-care plan will decrease Medicaid spending by $880 billion over a decade. "How is that not a broken promise?" Tapper asked.
As he had earlier in the interview, Price denied that Medicaid is truly being cut, arguing that the CBO analysis is based on the ObamaCare baseline including Medicaid expansion. "The winners under ObamaCare were the federal government and insurance companies. The winners under the program that we provide, and that we believe is the most appropriate, are the patients and families and doctors," Price replied. "The reduction in spending that the Congressional Budget Office cites is, again, off the current law baseline. That means, if we did nothing at all, if we just continued this broken program for the next 10 years, how much money would the federal government spend?"
Watch an excerpt of Price's comments below. Bonnie Kristian
CNN's @jaketapper: "Are you actually saying" that cutting Medicaid won't reduce coverage for millions?
Tom Price: "Absolutely not." pic.twitter.com/CzxBJBDSv6
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) May 7, 2017