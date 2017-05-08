Trump's EPA dismisses at least 5 scientists from a major science advisory board

The Environmental Protection Agency dismissed at least five scientists on the agency's Board of Science Counselors on Friday, The New York Times reported Sunday night, and J.P. Freire, a spokesman for EPA boss Scott Pruitt, says they will likely be replaced by people "who understand the impact of regulations on the regulated community." The move to put industry representatives on the major scientific advisory board instead of academic researchers is part of Pruitt's effort "to take as inclusive an approach to regulation as possible," Freire tells The New York Times. The pool of applicants should "include universities that aren't typically represented and issues that aren't typically represented."
The five dismissed scientists, out of an 18-member board, include an expert on handling hazardous waste, a natural resource sociologist who studies how communities deal with environmental shocks, and an environmental economist. The Board of Science Counselors reviews and evaluates research by EPA scientists, research that is used to formulate policies and regulations. There is also a 47-member panel, the Science Advisory Board, that helps steer topics of research by EPA scientists and evaluates the scientific rigor of some regulation; the House voted last month to include more industry representatives on that panel, too.
Some scientists and science advocates aren't excited about industries being regulated by the EPA having a bigger part in creating EPA policy, and point to other efforts President Trump's administration has undertaken to shrink the EPA and undermine its scientific research, and science. "This is completely part of a multifaceted effort to get science out of the way of a deregulation agenda," says Ken Kimmell, the president of the Union of Concerned Scientists. "What seems to be premature removals of members of this Board of Science Counselors when the board has come out in favor of the EPA strengthening its climate science, plus the severe cuts to research and development — you have to see all these things as interconnected." Peter Weber
President Trump's promised tax cuts are facing a race against time, and the calendar is apparently winning. Tax reform legislation is "very, very unlikely" to pass in 2017, Steve Bell, a former director for Senate Republicans on the Budget Committee, told Bloomberg Politics.
"I just don't think they have enough time," Bell said.
While it is still only May, the Hill has a crowded calendar ahead as the Senate dives into debating health-care legislation and lawmakers face impending deadlines to fund the government and raise the debt limit this fall. Adding to the constraints: As of Monday, there are just 39 legislative days on the House calendar before a five-week long August recess.
"I imagine they will do something on taxes [this year]," said William Gale, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. "I don't think it'll be reform; I think it'll be tax cuts … Tax reform requires increasing taxes on some people, and I don't see them having the fortitude to impose tax increases on anybody."
But in April, economist Alec Phillips noted to Financial Times that "the timing does appear to be slipping once again" on tax reform. "At this point, we expect that enactment is more likely in [first quarter] 2018 than [fourth quarter] 2017," he said. Jeva Lange
On Monday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, will hear arguments over President Trump's blocked immigration executive order, which temporarily banned people from multiple Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The Trump administration plans to argue that the order is "motivated by national security, not religion" and thus does not violate the Constitution, The Associated Press reported.
In March, a federal judge in Maryland issued a nationwide ban on enforcing the order, citing statements Trump made during his campaign as evidence the order deliberately discriminated against Muslims.
Ten of the 15 active judges in the court were appointed by Democratic presidents, and CNN reported that "at least one" of the court's conservative judges has recused himself from the case.
The court likely will not reach a ruling Monday. Becca Stanek
A mysterious military "space plane" returned to Earth on Sunday after a more than 700-day mission, announcing its arrival with a window-rattling sonic boom heard over a large swatch of central Florida.
Not much is known about the classified, unmanned Air Force plane, why it was sent to space, or what it might have taken with it. Lt. Col. Ron Fehlen, who is the program manager for the experimental X-37B aircraft, said the mission was a success and that the team is "excited about the data gathered to support the scientific and space communities,'' WMFE reports.
Several theories exist about the purpose of the X-37B, including speculation that it is used for surveillance or combat. "Fueling theories that it aids surveillance programs, trackers found that at least one earlier mission followed an orbit that took it over countries that included Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan," NPR writes.
Watch the X-37B land on a shuttle runway at NASA's Kennedy Space Center below. Jeva Lange
Fierce storms in 1984 swept away the sands of Ireland's Dooagh, Achill Island, leaving behind only rocks and rock pools where the beach's sandy expanse once was. But now, 33 years later, the beach is back.
Irish beach 'reappears overnight' in freak tide - 33 years after being washed away https://t.co/CvvwrmHiEM pic.twitter.com/agSI6AHMt2
— ITV News (@itvnews) May 8, 2017
Thanks to a "freak tide" in April, The Guardian reported that "hundreds of tons of sands" were dumped back onto the shore, transforming the rocky 300 meters of land into a beach once again. "Before it disappeared, the beach had been there for as long as living memory, almost continuously, until 1984-85," said Sean Molloy, a manager at Achill Tourism. The beach was perhaps best known for author Graham Greene's visit there in the late 1940s; he reportedly wrote parts of The Heart of the Matter and The Fallen Idol while he was there.
Molloy said that since the tide "transported sand in from elsewhere," tourists have been flocking to the re-appeared beach. "We have a beautiful little village as it is, but it is great to look out and see this beautiful beach instead of just rocks," he said. Becca Stanek
Coach has reached an agreement to buy handbag maker Kate Spade for $2.4 billion amid industry-wide struggles to get customers to pay full price for luxury items, Bloomberg reports. The companies have reportedly been in talks about the acquisition for months.
The retail industry "isn't as robust as we thought it would be at the beginning," Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Chen Grazutis noted following the sale. "It doesn't bode well for other brands' valuation."
Recently "sales at Coach have started to grow again as it pulled back from department stores and reduced promotions," The Wall Street Journal writes. "The company said it plans to do the same for Kate Spade after the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the third quarter." Jeva Lange
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) took to the pages of The New York Times op-ed section on Monday to skewer Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's recent comments to State Department employees about putting America "first."
"I think it is really important that all of us understand the difference between policy and values," Tillerson had said. "Our values around freedom, human dignity, the way people are treated — those are our values. Those are not our policies."
But McCain, recalling his time as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, said that it is essential for America to give oppressed people "hope" because "hope is a powerful defense against oppression."
McCain goes on:
[…] Secretary Tillerson sent a message to oppressed people everywhere: Don't look to the United States for hope. Our values make us sympathetic to your plight, and, when it's convenient, we might officially express that sympathy. But we make policy to serve our interests, which are not related to our values. So, if you happen to be in the way of our forging relationships with your oppressors that could serve our security and economic interests, good luck to you. You're on your own. [The New York Times]
"To view foreign policy as simply transactional is more dangerous than its proponents realize," McCain added. "Depriving the oppressed of a beacon of hope could lose us the world we have built and thrived in."
Read his entire op-ed at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
President Trump congratulated centrist Emmanuel Macron on his "big win" over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in Sunday's French presidential election, claiming: "I look very much forward to working with him!" There could already be tension between the two major world leaders, though, seeing as Macron recently invited American scientists to flee to France.
In the February video, Macron addressed U.S. scientists in English: "Please come to France, you are welcome," he urged. "It is your nation." Trump has notably threatened to withdraw America from the Paris agreement on curbing global climate change.
"I do know how your new president now has decided to jeopardize your budget, your initiatives, as he is extremely skeptical about climate change," Macron added in the clip. "I have no doubt about climate change and how committed we have to be regarding this issue."
I have a message for you guys. #ScienceMarch pic.twitter.com/ZnkFIIksdx
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 10, 2017
On Sunday, Macron reinforced the leadership role he intends for France to take. "Europe is waiting for us to defend the enlightenment," he said in his victory speech. "They are waiting for a new hope, a new humanism, for a safer world … Europe and the world are waiting for us. They are waiting for France to surprise them."
Approximately 80 percent of French voters hold negative views of President Trump, Politico reports. On Friday, Trump's Environmental Protection Agency dismissed at least five scientists on the agency's Board of Science Counselors, including an expert on handling hazardous waste, a natural resource sociologist who studies how communities deal with environmental shocks, and an environmental economist. Jeva Lange