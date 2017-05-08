NFL star pays adoption fees for 46 Baltimore shelter animals

There were 46 cats and dogs looking for new homes at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter's (BARCS) annual Pawject Runway fundraiser on Saturday, and every single one had their adoption fees paid for by football player Torrey Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles and his wife, Chanel.

At the event, Smith, who used to play for the Baltimore Ravens, reminded everyone that while they were there to enjoy themselves, the most important part was raising money and awareness for the homeless and abused animals of Baltimore. The Smiths are longtime animal advocates, and Torrey Smith revealed that before the show, they were discussing what more they could do for the city's animals in need.

"Torrey and Chanel decided that they would cover the adoption fees for every single cat and dog at Pawject Runway — 46 animals," BARCS wrote on Facebook. "Wow! The Smith family went above and beyond, making an extra donation on top of each animals' adoption fees. It was the best finale we could ask for. Thank you, Torrey and Chanel, for always looking out for Baltimore's homeless dogs and cats and having such a big heart for our city." Catherine Garcia