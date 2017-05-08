Ads to start running against 24 Republicans who voted to repeal ObamaCare

There are 24 House Republicans representing swing districts who voted in favor of the American Health Care Act, and their constituents are about to be reminded of this multiple times a day.
Save My Care, a health care advocacy group that opposes the Republicans' health-care bill that repeals and replaces the Affordable Care Act, is launching a $500,000 ad campaign this week targeting members of Congress like Rep. Martha McSally of Arizona, Rep. Darrell Issa of California, and Rep. David Brat of Virginia. The ads start off with a photo of the appropriate member of Congress and the words "voted for disastrous health care repeal bill" underneath their face.
The ads, which will run on television and online, mention that the American Medical Association, AARP, and American Cancer Society are all against the bill, and the Congressional Budget Office found that an earlier version of the bill would cause 24 million Americans to lose their health coverage over the next 10 years. The spots end with a question: "How could you do this to us?" The bill passed the House with 217 votes, two more than necessary, and now heads to the Senate. Catherine Garcia
John Oliver sounds the warning siren on net neutrality, summoning the internet horde that saved it before
The internet is an incredible place, John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, after playing a duet between Taylor Swift and a goat, "and tonight we need to talk about an issue that is impacting it: net neutrality." Yes, he discussed the topic three years ago, in his fifth episode, "which got a weird amount of attention," Oliver said, but "once again, net neutrality is in trouble," because President Trump.
"It seems that the Trump era will basically control-Z everything that happened on Obama's watch," Oliver sighed. "I genuinely would not be surprised if one night Trump went on TV just to tell us that he personally killed every turkey that Obama ever pardoned." Now, ISPs are touting their support for a "free and open internet," with some regulatory changes, but you should take their "support" with a grain of salt, Oliver said, briefly explaining Title I and II of the Communications Act of 1934 — the entertainment "equivalent of chasing an Ambien with a shot of chloroform."
ISPs like Verizon want to make net neutrality essentially voluntary, and "they now have a powerful ally on their side," Trump's new FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, Oliver said. "The dangerous thing about Pai is that he presents himself as a fun, down-to-earth nerd," with a Twitter feed full of Big Lebowski quotes and a novelty mug he describes as "infamous." "But for all of Pai's doofy, hey-I'm-just-like-you-guys persona, there are some things about him that you should really know," he explained — like that he was formally a lawyer for Verizon who "sure loves to play dumb" about net neutrality regulation, and that some of his ideas to replace Title II are "almost laughably lax"
"So sadly, it seems once more we the people must take the matter into our own hands," Oliver said. "Because the FCC are again going to invite public comment on their website — and conveniently for them, the process is actually a lot more complicated this time than it was three years ago." To simplify things, Last Week Tonight bought the domain GoFCCYouself, which takes you to the FCC page "where all you have to do is hit 'Express' and comment, telling Ajit Pai that you specifically support strong net neutrality backed by Title II oversight of ISPs." He ended by calling for common cause between all internet subcultures — even the pro-Trump corners of 4chan and Reddit — and you can watch all that below, warned that there are a lot of uses of the F-word sprinkled throughout the NSFW clip. Peter Weber
When Emmanuel Macron is sworn in as France's president on around May 15, after beating National Front candidate Marine Le Pen on Sunday, 66 percent to 34 percent, he will be France's youngest leader since Napoleon Bonaparte. Ten days later, he will attend his first summit of world leaders, a meeting of NATO heads of state in Brussels, followed by a G7 summit in Sicily.
Macron will find some things in common with various allies and confront some pretty stark differences, especially over the future of Europe — British Prime Minister Theresa May is divorcing the European Union, leaving Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel the two most important leaders of the remaining EU bloc. But along with having M last names, Macron, Merkel, and May have something curious in common: The leaders of Europe's three largest economies have "zero biological children among them," Lauren Collins points at The New Yorker. Italy is the fourth-largest European economy, and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, 62, also has no children.
Each of the four leaders is married — Macron and Merkel have stepchildren, and May and Gentiloni have no children. And Macron, who embraced his hybrid family during the election, "is close to his stepchildren, all of whom have been active in his campaign, and even his step-grandchildren," Collins reports. President Trump has five children from his three marriages, and three of those children were active in his campaign — now two are running his business, and one has a job in his White House. France probably shouldn't expect a similar arrangement, BBC News reports: "Macron has been stern about politicians employing family members." Peter Weber
There were 46 cats and dogs looking for new homes at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter's (BARCS) annual Pawject Runway fundraiser on Saturday, and every single one had their adoption fees paid for by football player Torrey Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles and his wife, Chanel.
At the event, Smith, who used to play for the Baltimore Ravens, reminded everyone that while they were there to enjoy themselves, the most important part was raising money and awareness for the homeless and abused animals of Baltimore. The Smiths are longtime animal advocates, and Torrey Smith revealed that before the show, they were discussing what more they could do for the city's animals in need.
"Torrey and Chanel decided that they would cover the adoption fees for every single cat and dog at Pawject Runway — 46 animals," BARCS wrote on Facebook. "Wow! The Smith family went above and beyond, making an extra donation on top of each animals' adoption fees. It was the best finale we could ask for. Thank you, Torrey and Chanel, for always looking out for Baltimore's homeless dogs and cats and having such a big heart for our city." Catherine Garcia
In one day, the Sanders family of Forest Park, Ohio, went from being a party of seven to a party of 13.
Christopher and Christina Sanders agreed when they signed on to be foster parents that they would do everything in their power to keep the siblings they were fostering together. Last month, that's exactly what they did when they adopted brothers and sisters Coby, 16, Christian, 14, Caleb, 13, Caylee, 12, Carson, 10, and Chloe, 9. The kids had a "rough life" before meeting the Sanders, Caleb told the presiding judge, and now, they feel safe. The children have already formed a tight bond, with Chloe and Caitlin Sanders wearing matching outfits to the adoption hearing.
The Sanders and their birth children are black, and their six new children are white, but "we're all the same in God's eyes, so the color of anyone's skin has never had a bearing on any of this," Christopher told WCPO. Catherine Garcia
The Environmental Protection Agency dismissed at least five scientists on the agency's Board of Science Counselors on Friday, The New York Times reported Sunday night, and J. P. Freire, a spokesman for EPA Administration Scott Pruitt, says they will likely be replaced by people "who understand the impact of regulations on the regulated community." The move to put industry representatives on the major scientific advisory board instead of academic researchers is part of Pruitt's effort "to take as inclusive an approach to regulation as possible," Freire tells The New York Times. The pool of applicants should "include universities that aren't typically represented and issues that aren't typically represented."
The five dismissed scientists, out of an 18-member board, include an expert on handling hazardous waste, a natural resource sociologist who studies how communities deal with environmental shocks, and an environmental economist. The Board of Science Counselors reviews and evaluates research by EPA scientists, research that is used to formulate policies and regulations. There is also a 47-member panel, the Science Advisory Board, that helps steer topics of research by EPA scientists and evaluates the scientific rigor of some regulation; the House voted last month to include more industry representatives on that panel, too.
Some scientists and science advocates aren't excited about industries being regulated by the EPA having a bigger part in creating EPA policy, and point to other efforts President Trump's administration has undertaken to shrink the EPA and undermine its scientific research, and science. "This is completely part of a multifaceted effort to get science out of the way of a deregulation agenda," says Ken Kimmell, the president of the Union of Concerned Scientists. "What seems to be premature removals of members of this Board of Science Counselors when the board has come out in favor of the EPA strengthening its climate science, plus the severe cuts to research and development — you have to see all these things as interconnected." Peter Weber
A bill that Israel's parliament is about to consider would leave the country with just one national language, Hebrew, downgrading Arabic to having a "special status in the state."
The bill is sponsored by a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, Avi Dichter, and has been deliberated in committee for four years. Lawmakers have approved the law's wording, which states that the right to self-determination in Israel "is unique to the Jewish people," The Guardian reports. If the bill becomes law and Arabic has special status in Israel, Arabic speakers will "have the right to language-accessible state services."
Opposition politicians and academics say the bill, which has to pass several stages in parliament and could be challenged in court, is discriminatory. Ayman Odeh of the Joint List, which represents Arab-Israeli parties, told The Guardian the bill is a "declaration of war" on Israel's Arab citizens, adding: "Discrimination has received a legal stamp. The danger in this law is that it establishes two classes of citizen — Jewish and Arab." Catherine Garcia
While accepting the Profile in Courage award from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library Sunday night, former President Barack Obama said it was his "fervent hope, and the hope of millions" that members of Congress, regardless of party, vote against repealing ObamaCare.
Obama on the health care debate: "It is my fervent hope, and the hope of millions, that regardless of party, courage is still possible." pic.twitter.com/NaRpYUKIG6
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 8, 2017
In his first public remarks since the House voted on Thursday to repeal most of the Affordable Care Act, Obama commended those who helped it pass in 2010, and said he wants members of Congress to know they should "look at the facts and speak the truth, even when it contradicts party positions." It takes "little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential — but it takes great courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm," he continued. "I hope they understand that courage means not simply doing what's politically expedient, but doing what, deep in our hearts, we know is right." Catherine Garcia