A record number of French voters left their ballots blank

Given the choice between far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, a record high number of French voters left their ballots blank. CNN reported Monday, the day after Macron won the French presidential election in a runoff, that nearly 9 percent of voters "cast blank or spoiled ballots — the highest ever since the Fifth Republic was founded in 1958." More than 33 percent of voters abstained, marking the highest percentage of voters to skip the ballot box since 1969.

French voters cited dissatisfaction with the two choices — one voter told CNN he didn't "want to vote against something," but "for something" — and with the French electoral system. "I'm quite convinced that the election system is not very democratic. In fact, it's quite the opposite," said Guillaume Castevert, a French voter who cast a blank ballot. "Every five years you make people feel like they are important, like their vote counts, but it doesn't really matter."

Macron beat Le Pen in a 66 percent to 34 percent vote. Becca Stanek