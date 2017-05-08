Dove is now selling its body wash in bottles that represent different body types

For those out there who have been wondering what their body type would look like as a body wash bottle, you're in luck. For a limited time, Dove is selling its body wash in bottles of six different shapes and sizes, intended to mimic the diversity of women's body types.

Some of the bottles are pear-shaped, some are hourglass-shaped, some are apple-shaped, and others are straight up and down. Previously, the body wash came in a bottle that was shaped like, well, a body wash bottle.

Dove, which came up with the idea with agency Ogilvy London, is hoping that molding its plastic body wash dispensers into a variety of shapes will "show how beauty is diverse and diversity is beautiful." "Our six exclusive bottle designs represent this diversity: Just like women, we wanted to show that our iconic bottle can come in all shapes and sizes, too," Dove said in a statement.