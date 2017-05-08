Poll: Only 31 percent of Americans support GOP's health-care bill

A new HuffPost/YouGov poll has found that just 31 percent of Americans approve of the Republicans' health-care bill, the American Health Care Act, that narrowly passed the House last week and has been sent to the Senate for consideration.
The bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act is opposed by 44 percent of Americans, with 25 percent saying they are unsure. Of those surveyed, 39 percent said the AHCA would likely be worse than the ACA, and 26 percent said it would be better. The poll was conducted online on May 6, surveying 1,000 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percent. Catherine Garcia
Unable to get through to their boss on their own, White House advisers called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office last month and asked if he would call President Trump to persuade him to not pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) unilaterally, several people in the Canadian government told The National Post.
It worked — on April 26, after it was reported by several media outlets that the administration was considering drafting an executive order to exit NAFTA, Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto phoned Trump in the afternoon, and that night, the White House issued a statement saying Trump was not going to terminate the agreement. "You never know how much of it is theater, but it didn't feel that way," a senior Canadian diplomat told The National Post, before politely adding, "Maybe they're just learning how to be a government. At lest they were open to the conversation, and that stopped them doing something rash and destructive."
Trudeau argued that if the U.S. left, it would likely cause a major economic disruption, costing U.S. jobs. Trump said it was an "honor" to work with Trudeau and Peña Nieto on the matter, and he likes "both these gentlemen very much. I respect their countries very much. The relationship is very special. And I said, I will hold on the termination — let's see if we can make it a fair deal." The White House did not respond to The National Post's request for a comment. Catherine Garcia
This GOP senator tried to shame Sally Yates for opposing Trump's travel ban. She demolished him.
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates fired back Monday when Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) attempted to corner her over her opposition to President Trump's immigration executive order. At a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing, Cornyn informed Yates that he found it "enormously disappointing" that she "somehow vetoed the decision of the Office of Legal Counsel with regard to the lawfulness of the president's order" just because she happened "to disagree with it as a policy matter."
Yates refused to let Cornyn reduce the debate to just a "policy matter." She pointed back to her confirmation hearing, during which Cornyn and his colleagues asked Yates if she would push back on something the president did if she believed it was "unlawful or unconstituional." "And I looked at this. I made a determination that I believed it was unlawful," Yates said. "I also thought it was inconsistent with principles of the Department of Justice." Several federal courts have also ruled that Trump's order, which blocks people from multiple Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., violates the Constitution.
When Cornyn questioned Yates' "authority to overrule the Office of Legal Counsel," she had a snappy response ready to fire. "Well," Yates said, "I was the attorney general of the United States."
Watch a portion of the exchange below. Becca Stanek
On travel ban, Yates says during confirmation hearing she promised Sen. Cornyn she'd refuse presidential requests to do anything unlawful. pic.twitter.com/7s4CHKRVn8
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 8, 2017
Sally Yates told the White House that Gen. Flynn could be blackmailed by the Russians weeks before he was ousted
Testifying Monday on Russian interference in the 2016 election before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates said she had told the White House that ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had misled administration officials about his pre-inaugural discussions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak because, "to state the obvious, you don't want your national security adviser compromised by the Russians."
In her testimony, Yates said she told the White House on Jan. 26 that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his relations with the Russians and that he could be compromised. Flynn was not ultimately ousted by the administration until Feb. 13. Yates added that the Russians knew Flynn had lied and "that created a situation ... where the national security adviser could be blackmailed."
This is a big deal. White House did not act when told the national security adviser was compromised by Russians. Why not?
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 8, 2017
President Trump fired Yates for declining to defend his first, since-withdrawn executive order limiting travel to the U.S. from several majority-Muslim nations, and after Yates warned Trump's White House counsel about the content of Flynn's pre-inaugural discussions. NBC News revealed Monday that in a meeting days after Trump took office, former President Barack Obama warned against hiring Flynn, who had been fired by the Obama administration. Jeva Lange
Yates says she brought concerns about Flynn to White House: “We believed that General Flynn was compromised with respect to the Russians.” pic.twitter.com/43ImGpX9Th
— ABC News (@ABC) May 8, 2017
For those out there who have been wondering what their body type would look like as a body wash bottle, you're in luck. For a limited time, Dove is selling its body wash in bottles of six different shapes and sizes, intended to mimic the diversity of women's body types.
Some of the bottles are pear-shaped, some are hourglass-shaped, some are apple-shaped, and others are straight up and down. Previously, the body wash came in a bottle that was shaped like, well, a body wash bottle.
Dove, which came up with the idea with agency Ogilvy London, is hoping that molding its plastic body wash dispensers into a variety of shapes will "show how beauty is diverse and diversity is beautiful." "Our six exclusive bottle designs represent this diversity: Just like women, we wanted to show that our iconic bottle can come in all shapes and sizes, too," Dove said in a statement.
Watch Dove's video about its campaign below, and try to match your human body to a plastic bottle. Becca Stanek
On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer deflected criticism about President Trump's judgment following earlier reports that former President Barack Obama had warned Trump against hiring ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
"It's true that President Obama made it known he wasn't exactly a fan of Gen. Flynn's, which frankly shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone given that Gen. Flynn had worked for President Obama, was an outspoken critic of President Obama's shortcomings," Spicer said. The press secretary then accused Obama of giving Flynn security clearance in the first place, although the Obama administration had fired Flynn in 2014 as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency because of "mismanagement and temperament issues."
Many critics called Spicer out for what appeared to be a dodge:
Spicer contradicting himself: 1) says Obama 'wasn't a fan' of Flynn 2) but blames Obama for giving him security clearance
— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) May 8, 2017
Spicer has consistently dodged/counterattacked when asked about Trump's JUDGEMENT in keeping Flynn despite all the warnings. He's ducking.
— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) May 8, 2017
Watch Spicer respond to the question below. Jeva Lange
When asked about Pres. Obama warning Pres. Trump about hiring Gen. Flynn, Spicer says Pres. Obama, "made it known he wasn't exactly a fan" pic.twitter.com/wsbMKt8tjc
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 8, 2017
President Trump apparently isn't as thrilled with his new national security adviser as he says he is, Bloomberg reported Monday. While Trump claimed publicly Sunday that he "couldn't be happier" with General H.R. McMaster and the "terrific job" he's doing, White House officials report he's actually "disillusioned" with McMaster.
Part of the problem, Bloomberg reported, is McMaster's failure "to read the president ... at times even lecturing Trump":
The first conflict between McMaster and Trump was about the major speech the president delivered at the end of February to a joint session of Congress. McMaster pleaded with the president not to use the phrase "radical Islamic terrorism." He sent memos throughout the government complaining about a draft of that speech that included the phrase. But the phrase remained. When Trump delivered the speech, he echoed his campaign rhetoric by emphasizing each word: "Radical." "Islamic." "Terrorism." [Bloomberg]
Trump is also apparently convinced that McMaster is "undermining his policy." Bloomberg reported that Trump once "screamed" at McMaster for assuring South Korea "that the president's threat to make that country pay for a new missile defense system was not official policy," a move that Trump claimed was "undercutting efforts to get South Korea to pay its fair share."
And that's not all: Trump has also reportedly complained about McMaster in front of McMaster at intelligence briefings; declined McMaster's requests to brief him before press interviews; and he even took the outgoing deputy national security adviser instead of McMaster to his meeting with Australia's prime minister.
But, the White House insists, all is well. Read the full story on tensions between Trump and McMaster at Bloomberg. Becca Stanek
Uncertainty about what the Trump administration is doing with health care has already led insurers to increase costs
Health insurance companies are saying that no matter what happens with the Republican health-care bill in the coming months, premiums will go up in 2018 just from the uncertainty of the situation. "The health plans I work with want to stay in, but the Trump administration is not making that easy," insurance industry consultant Robert Laszewski explained to Vox.
In one example, CareFirst, a BlueCross BlueShield plan in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., submitted 2018 premiums last week that reflect hikes averaging between 39 and 52 percent depending on the state. While chief executive Chet Burrell said the prices would have risen no matter what due to a loss of money while on the ObamaCare marketplace, an extra 15 percent was added on top of that specifically over doubts about the Trump administration enforcing the individual mandate.
"Uncertainty breeds higher costs," New Mexico Health Connections chief executive Martin Hickey told Vox. "We have to plan for the worst case scenario until it finally gets decided." Jeva Lange