South Korea votes for a new president after corruption scandal that toppled the last one

Last week, Seth Meyers reminded House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) how much he complained about the Affordable Care Act being pushed through too quickly in 2009, only to change his tune in 2017 when it was his party trying to pass a health-care bill. This went over in Ryan's office about as well as expanding Medicaid to cover more poor people, and aides quickly dashed off an email to Late Night, refuting Meyers' points.

"Unlike Republicans and their health-care bill, we actually read the whole email," Meyers said Monday night. He "genuinely appreciated" hearing from Ryan's team, and announced there is a standing offer for him to appear on the show. That being said, Meyers does not agree with the statements made in the email, starting with Ryan's office claiming the bill was not rushed. "The bill has been online for a month, went through four House committees, and the only change this week was a simple three-page amendment," the office said. This was misleading for several reasons, Meyers said, primarily because many lawmakers changed their mind on the bill because of the amendment. "A lot can happen in three pages," Meyers continued. "That's like saying, 'I made you a cappuccino with hot water, sugar, espresso, and one other ingredient.' You would say, 'Well, what's the other ingredient, Mr. Cosby?'"