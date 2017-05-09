Jimmy Kimmel responds to the criticism over his health-care plea, grills a friendly GOP senator

Jimmy Kimmel is one of the least-political late-night TV hosts, which is maybe one reason why his emotional plea for covering pre-existing conditions a week ago set off a political firestorm. After he urged House Republicans to scrap their plan, "they realized that what is right is right, and I saved health insurance in the United States of America," Kimmel said, self-deprecatingly, on Monday night's Kimmel Live.

Kimmel thanked all the people who donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles and sent him and his family kind wishes, but, "and I know this is going to shock you, there were also some not-so-nice things people said online about me," he said. He pointed to a headline in the New York Post, "Jimmy Kimmel's obscene lies about kids and medical care," and another "from something called The Washington Times — I don't think it's a real newspaper," titled "Shut up Jimmy Kimmel, you elitist creep." "I cannot count the number of times I've been called an out-of-touch Hollywood elitist creep this week," Kimmel said, appreciatively, explaining that when he was growing up without much money, "my dream was to become an out-of-touch Hollywood elitist, and I guess it came true."

"And I would like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care — it was insensitive, it was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me," Kimmel deadpanned. "There are some very sick and sad people out there." He mentioned two: Newt Gingrich, whom he savaged over his comments on children in hospitals and late-night comedy, and Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho), who said nobody dies because of lack of health care. But he found one Republican whose views he found more simpatico: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who came up with a "Jimmy Kimmel Test" for health-care legislation.