Former gang member inspired to turn life around, earn his master's degree

When he was in prison, Richard Gamarra vowed to turn his life around, and four years after his release, he has earned his bachelor's degree and is about to receive his master's from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.
"When there's a will, there's a way," he told the New York Daily News. "This is historic for me. It's very humbling. I won't believe it until I have that diploma in my hands." The 28-year-old from Flushing, Queens, gave in to peer pressure as a teenager, and joined the Latin Kings gang. After being convicted of assault and weapons charges at 19, he was sent to prison, where in 2011 he started taking a public health class taught by Columbia Prof. Robert Fullilove. "A couple of good students always stand out," Fullilove told the Daily News. "I told him, 'Come to Columbia. I'll make it happen.'"
Gamarra says he knew he wanted to change for his young daughter, Izabella, now 10, and after he was released from prison in November 2013, he enrolled at City University of New York, where he received his bachelor's in public health and health education in 2015. He said he was nervous and afraid he wouldn't be accepted by his peers in graduate school, but "education rehabilitated me. I said, 'I'm going to take it and I'm going to run with it.'" He plans on using his new degree to teach inmates and work to keep young people from entering the prison system. "I don't want my past to define me," he said. "I want to undo that stigma of being in prison. I know there are a lot of other Richards out there." Catherine Garcia
Jimmy Kimmel responds to the criticism over his health-care plea, grills a friendly GOP senator
Jimmy Kimmel is one of the least-political late-night TV hosts, which is maybe one reason why his emotional plea for covering pre-existing conditions a week ago set off a political firestorm. After he urged House Republicans to scrap their plan, "they realized that what is right is right, and I saved health insurance in the United States of America," Kimmel said, self-deprecatingly, on Monday night's Kimmel Live.
Kimmel thanked all the people who donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles and sent him and his family kind wishes, but, "and I know this is going to shock you, there were also some not-so-nice things people said online about me," he said. He pointed to a headline in the New York Post, "Jimmy Kimmel's obscene lies about kids and medical care," and another "from something called The Washington Times — I don't think it's a real newspaper," titled "Shut up Jimmy Kimmel, you elitist creep." "I cannot count the number of times I've been called an out-of-touch Hollywood elitist creep this week," Kimmel said, appreciatively, explaining that when he was growing up without much money, "my dream was to become an out-of-touch Hollywood elitist, and I guess it came true."
"And I would like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care — it was insensitive, it was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me," Kimmel deadpanned. "There are some very sick and sad people out there." He mentioned two: Newt Gingrich, whom he savaged over his comments on children in hospitals and late-night comedy, and Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho), who said nobody dies because of lack of health care. But he found one Republican whose views he found more simpatico: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who came up with a "Jimmy Kimmel Test" for health-care legislation.
Cassidy appeared via satellite, and Kimmel asked some pretty good questions. "Since I am Jimmy Kimmel, I would like to make a suggestion as to what the Jimmy Kimmel Test should be," Kimmel said: "No family should be denied medical care, emergency or otherwise, because they can't afford it." Cassidy said Kimmel is "on the right track," but "we've got to be able to pay for it, and that's the challenge." Kimmel had a suggestion: "Don't give a huge tax cut to millionaires like me and instead leave it how it is." Watch below. Peter Weber
Last week, Seth Meyers reminded House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) how much he complained about the Affordable Care Act being pushed through too quickly in 2009, only to change his tune in 2017 when it was his Republican Party trying to pass a health-care bill. This went over in Ryan's office about as well as expanding Medicaid to cover more poor people, and aides quickly dashed off an email to Late Night, refuting Meyers' points.
"Unlike Republicans and their health-care bill, we actually read the whole email," Meyers said Monday night, adding that he "genuinely appreciated" hearing from Ryan's team, and announced there is a standing offer for Ryan to appear on the show. That being said, Meyers did not agree with the statements made in the email, starting with Ryan's office claiming the bill was not rushed. "The bill has been online for a month, went through four House committees, and the only change this week was a simple three-page amendment," the office said. This was misleading for several reasons, Meyers said, not least because many lawmakers changed their mind on the bill because of the amendment. "A lot can happen in three pages," Meyers said. "That's like saying, 'I made you a cappuccino with hot water, sugar, espresso, and one other ingredient.' You would say, 'Well, what's the other ingredient, Mr. Cosby?'"
Ryan's office also had a problem with Meyers saying the bill takes from the poor to give to the rich by enacting tax cuts for the wealthy while cutting $880 billion from Medicaid, and declaring that the bill's new provision letting states waive ObamaCare's ban on pre-existing conditions makes it even worse than the previous version. You can find out how Meyers responded in the video below. Catherine Garcia
South Koreans are voting for a new president on Tuesday, in a special election prompted by the impeachment and arrest of former President Park Geun-hye in a wide-ranging corruption scandal. The frontrunner in the polls is Moon Jae-in (pictured) of the left-leaning Democratic Party, followed by centrist candidate Ahn Cheol-soo and Hong Joon-pyo, the conservative candidate of Park's embattled Liberty Korea Party. There are 10 other candidates on the ballot, too.
Moon has pledged to soften Seoul's hardline policy toward North Korea and reassess the deployment of the U.S. THAAD missile-defense system in South Korea. The polls close at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. EDT), and unofficial results are expected to be released soon after. The winner will be confirmed Wednesday and sworn in immediately for a full five-year term. Peter Weber
Actor and model Antonio Sabato Jr. is running for Congress in California's 26th congressional district, and his team argues that he has a not-so-secret weapon that will guarantee a win: the support of President Trump.
Documents were filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday so Sabato, a Republican, can run against Rep. Julia Brownley (D), who has represented the district just northwest of Los Angeles since 2013. His fundraiser, Charles Moran, told the Los Angeles Times that Sabato has always been interested in public policy and politics and was inspired to run after speaking at the Republican National Convention last summer. "Being a Republican and with proximity to the White House and Republican leadership, he's going to be able to get more done — being in the majority, with his notoriety, for the residents of the 26th district," Moran said.
Sabato, 45, has appeared in Calvin Klein underwear ads and on General Hospital, Melrose Place, and multiple reality shows, including VH1's My Antonio, where he tried to find love. He said after the convention that Hollywood producers blacklisted him, but his IMDB page shows that since 2016, he has played Dario in the TV movie Dark Paradise and Miguel in Dance Night Obsession, and starred in Antonio: Down Under as himself. Catherine Garcia
No, President Trump's Twitter account has not been hacked — his header image is supposed to feature one of his tweets Photoshopped over a picture of him and various people wearing suits giving thumbs-up signs.
Instead of pinning the tweet ("Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows — there is 'no evidence' of collusion w/Russia and Trump"), Trump for some reason slapped it on top of an image that has nothing to do with anything he said. While it's easy to read on mobile, the tweet cuts off after "there is" on desktop browsers. (UPDATE: The image of the tweet was removed from Trump's header image later Monday night.)
Trump was on a tear Monday night, giving his two cents on what former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates had to say during their testimonies before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee. He called the media and news "fake" multiple times, said the "Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax" and "taxpayer funded charade," and claimed that what Yates shared with the committee was "nothing but old news." While putting a tweet in his banner is new for Trump, he might consider next time not using one that includes the words "collusion w/Russia and Trump." Catherine Garcia
A New Orleans resident is suing the city in order to prevent officials from "touching, removing, or doing anything" with a statue of Confederate general Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard.
The monument is one of four honoring Confederate military leaders and battles that the city has said it will take down; one statue commemorating the Battle of Liberty Place has already been removed, by contractors wearing tactical vests and masks working in the middle of the night. Richard Marksbury, a founder of a group that opposes the removal of Confederate statues, told reporters Monday the Beauregard statue at the entrance to City Park is on private, not city land, and thus cannot be brought down. A judge has rejected an immediate block of the removal, and a hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Due to safety concerns, Mayor Mitch Landrieu is not revealing when the statues will come down. The Battle of Liberty Place monument was created in 1891, and commemorates a post-Civil War fight between the Crescent City White League, which opposed New Orleans' integrated police force, and the state militia, CNN reports. The other two statues on the chopping block honor Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis. Catherine Garcia
A new HuffPost/YouGov poll has found that just 31 percent of Americans approve of the Republicans' health-care bill, the American Health Care Act, that narrowly passed the House last week and has been sent to the Senate for consideration.
The bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act is opposed by 44 percent of Americans, with 25 percent saying they are unsure. Of those surveyed, 39 percent said the AHCA would likely be worse than the ACA, and 26 percent said it would be better. The poll was conducted online on May 6, surveying 1,000 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percent. Catherine Garcia