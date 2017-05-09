Democrat Kamala Harris swats down a GOP health-care claim: 'What the f--- is that?'

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) just let America know what she really thinks about Rep. Raul Labrador's (R-Idaho) recent claim that "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care." In an interview with progressive podcast Pod Save America, released Monday, Harris declared that Labrador's statement just "doesn't make sense on a fundamental level." "This guy, this congressman, you might as well say, 'Well, people don't starve because they don't have food,'" Harris said. "What the f--k is that?"

In Harris' opinion, the battle over health care as Republicans fight to repeal and replace ObamaCare is "an issue of values." Harris accused Republicans of viewing health care as "a privilege and not a right." "If you can pay for it, you can get it," she said, explaining her view of Republicans' stance.

Harris dismissed Republicans' "happy talk" as "not true," suggesting that what's really happening is that "these folks are playing politics with public health." "If the Republicans want people to lose their health care, then the Republicans need to lose their job," Harris said.