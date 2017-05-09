Salt might not actually make you thirsty

Anyone who has ever ordered a large popcorn just for themselves knows that gobbling delicious handfuls of salt makes you thirsty. Or does it? New research on Russians training for space travel has turned everything we know about sodium on its head — in fact, the results appear to indicate that eating salt actually makes you not thirsty at all, but hungry.
"[The study] is just very novel and fascinating," kidney specialist Dr. Melanie Hoenig told The New York Times.
Cosmonauts live in highly controlled facilities to simulate the experience of traveling in space, and scientists dedicate long hours to studying participants' physiology. Dr. Jens Titze first noticed curious and unexplainable fluctuations in crew members' urine levels in 1994, and in 2006 he got a chance to explore his hypothesis.
Titze realized that when crew members ate high-sodium diets, they drank less in the long run but their urine volume increased, indicating bodies were producing water when salt intake was high. By experimenting on mice, Titze realized that the more salt he doled out, the less water the animals drank as increased levels of glucocorticoid hormones worked to break down fat and muscle to produce water internally. Because such a process requires a lot of energy, though, salt led both the crew members and mice to eat more food when on high-salt diets.
But what about that popcorn? Dr. Mark Zeidel, who wrote a companion editorial to Titze's study, told The New York Times that "people and animals get thirsty because salt-detecting neurons in the mouth stimulate an urge to drink. This kind of 'thirst' may have nothing to do with the body's actual need for water." Jeva Lange
Kanye West is reportedly "holed up" on the top of some mountain in Wyoming working on his next album. TMZ claimed in a report Tuesday that the rapper has gone out west to get his creative juices flowing.
West is apparently "smack in the middle of the creative process," though his album appears to be in its very early stages. He was also reportedly out in Wyoming two weeks earlier.
If true, this would explain why West hasn't been on wife Kim Kardashian's arm at recent events, most notably at the Met Gala last week. No word on whether Yeezy's rumored wilderness retreat has anything to do with the recent deletion of his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Perhaps he's going for the full Walden experience? Becca Stanek
Former President Barack Obama got candid Tuesday in Milan when asked what he doesn't miss about the White House. While he said he had a "long list," he noted the "hardest thing" about being president is the "isolation." "[Y]ou live in what's called 'the bubble,'" Obama said, referring to the security apparatus that surrounds a U.S. president. "And it is a very nice prison. So you don't have the freedom of movement to be able to just take a walk or to sit at a cafe because there's always a security concern around you. I don't miss that."
Now that his time in office is over, Obama joked that he's "only captive to selfies." "Which is almost as bad," he said. "I can walk anywhere as long as I'm willing to take a selfie every two steps."
Obama's talk at the summit on food innovation also struck more serious notes. At one point, he urged people to vote and pay attention, because otherwise "you'll get policies that don't reflect your interest." "People have a tendency to blame politicians when things don't work, but as I always tell people, you get the politicians you deserve," Obama said. Becca Stanek
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) just let America know what she really thinks about Rep. Raul Labrador's (R-Idaho) recent claim that "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care." In an interview with progressive podcast Pod Save America, released Monday, Harris declared that Labrador's statement just "doesn't make sense on a fundamental level." "This guy, this congressman, you might as well say, 'Well, people don't starve because they don't have food,'" Harris said. "What the f--k is that?"
In Harris' opinion, the battle over health care as Republicans fight to repeal and replace ObamaCare is "an issue of values." Harris accused Republicans of viewing health care as "a privilege and not a right." "If you can pay for it, you can get it," she said, explaining her view of Republicans' stance.
Harris dismissed Republicans' "happy talk" as "not true," suggesting that what's really happening is that "these folks are playing politics with public health." "If the Republicans want people to lose their health care, then the Republicans need to lose their job," Harris said.
Listen to the interview below, starting around the 42:30 mark. Becca Stanek
Leaked audiotapes reveal that Italian authorities delayed responding to a capsized refugee boat's pleas for help, resulting in the drowning of 268 Syrians, including 60 children, The Washington Post reports.
The 2013 shipwreck has long been considered one of the most tragic examples of the dangerous crossing migrants attempt in order to reach Europe. The ship had at least 480 passengers on board when it left northwestern Libya for the Italian island of Lampedusa, but it capsized 61 nautical miles south of its goal. Italian and Maltese ships were able to save some of the passengers, but the majority of the refugees drowned before responders reached the boat.
On Monday, the Italian magazine L'Espresso published tapes showing that Italian authorities had known the refugee ship was in trouble hours beforehand but refused to respond, The Washington Post reports:
... [At] 12:39 p.m., passenger Mohanned Jammo, a doctor who survived the shipwreck and who had a smartphone with him, calls the headquarters of the Italian coast guard in Rome asking for help. "The boat is going down" and "water is coming into it," he says. A woman can be heard asking for his position, which he gives.
At 1:17 p.m., Jammo calls again, asking if the coast guard has sent anyone. He is answered by a man who tells him to call Malta instead. "You are near Malta," the man claims. In truth, the ship was 61 nautical miles from Lampedusa — but 118 nautical miles from Malta.
In a third conversation, at 1:48 p.m., Jammo again calls the coast guard, saying he called Maltese authorities and was told he is closer to Lampedusa. "Lampedusa is Italy?" he asks. "We are dying, please." [The Washington Post]
In another conversation from 4:44 p.m., an Italian coast guard officer tells the Maltese Navy that a nearby Italian ship would not respond to the refugee boat's distress calls because Italy would then be "in charge of transfer to the nearest coast." While Malta was willing to respond, its closest ship was 70 nautical miles away while Italy's closest ship was just 20 nautical miles away.
After sending a surveillance plane to check on the capsized boat, Malta again called the Italians, this time at 5:07 p.m., to encourage an urgent response as their own navy ship could not reach the Syrians in time. Only then did the Italians finally respond.
Read the full report at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
Just a year after its cancellation, American Idol is coming back to the airwaves. ABC confirmed Tuesday that it's reviving American Idol for a 16th season. The singing competition, originally aired by Fox, ended last April after a 15-season run beginning in 2002. Fox canceled the series because of sharp declines in ratings and viewership.
Details of American Idol's return — such as who will host and judge — have yet to be announced. "American Idol is a pop-culture staple that left the air too soon," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement. Disney/ABC TV Group President Ben Sherwood promised a "bigger, bolder, and better-than-ever Idol."
Variety reported ABC is eyeing a March 2018 premiere and a Sunday night air time. Becca Stanek
As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg criss-crosses the country with the goal of meeting people from all 50 states, he has naturally left behind a wake of rumors that he will run for president in 2020. But if that's the case, why is he intentionally shirking the media during his seemingly made-for-media appearances?
Facebook told Axios that Zuckerberg wants to be able to meet with people who can be "candid" without the glare of the press. And "while the Zuckerberg-for-president story has been overhyped, his friends think he may run for something one day, so these appearances help him connect to all types of potential voters and give him chance to get better at these sorts of appearances without the blinding glare of constant press attention," Axios adds in its own analysis of the situation.
Even though "Zuckerberg had dinner with a family in Ohio, and these days, that's enough to have some people talking about a presidential run," as Veuer reports, Axios suggests the tour is more like a practice run to get Zuckerberg comfortable and familiar with the versions of America that exist outside Silicon Valley.
"Zuckerberg has devoted significant time over the last several years to improving as a public speaker," Axios writes, noting there is still room for improvement. Read more about why Zuckerberg is shaking off the press at Axios. Jeva Lange
Top military and foreign policy advisers to President Trump have proposed sending more troops to Afghanistan and returning the U.S. to a war footing against the Taliban. The U.S. has 8,400 soldiers in the country to aid and train Afghan forces now, and Trump's advisers are suggesting boosting that by as many as 5,000 more troops to help break a stalemate and pressure the resurgent Islamist group into negotiating with the Afghan government. Trump has not yet approved the new strategy, which came out of a review Trump demanded to turn around worsening security problems in Afghanistan so the U.S. can "start winning" again. The new policy would let the Pentagon, not the White House, determine what the U.S. troop strength should be in Afghanistan, and give military leaders greater flexibility in targeting the Taliban with airstrikes. Trump's decision on how to proceed is expected before a May 25 NATO summit in Brussels. Harold Maass