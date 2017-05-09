This ancient relative of Homo sapiens may have co-existed with early humans

Humans' supposedly ancient relative might not actually be that old. New research has revealed that Homo naledi, a human relative first discovered two years ago in South Africa, may have actually still been roaming the Earth when humans appeared.
Scientists originally thought the fossils of the species they'd uncovered in a South African cave system were as old as 2.5 million years. Now that the sediments the fossils were found in have been dated, that estimate is between 236,000 and 335,000 years. That means Homo naledi and Homo sapiens could have co-existed in Africa some 300,000 years ago. "No one thought that a small-brained, primitive hominin could extend down through time this long and that period is exactly the moment when we thought modern humans were arising here in Africa," said Lee Berger, project leader for Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand.
Researchers have revealed that Homo naledi is far younger than its bizarrely primitive body would suggest https://t.co/5U1z9cGFEm
— National Geographic (@NatGeo) May 9, 2017
Examinations of Homo naledi fossils revealed a species with a brain "much smaller than humans', suggesting the creatures were more primitive," Time reported. The species does appear to have "human-like feet and curved hands with opposable thumbs."
Scientists aren't yet sure how humans and the species may have interacted. "Could there have been gene exchange between Homo naledi and early Homo sapiens?" Berger told Reuters. "It's entirely possible." Becca Stanek
South Korea has elected a new president, but if you live in the United States, you probably didn't hear that news reported in the form of an epic, extended Game of Thrones animation. In South Korea, though, the national television channel SBS kept the public up to date on exit poll results by depicting the candidates as Game of Thrones characters:
역시 한국에서 제일 재밌는 방송은 선거방송임 pic.twitter.com/3PLG53EOD5
— SRNT (@SRNT00) May 9, 2017
SBS's colorful coverage did not stop there:
I'm 99% sure the Korean TV networks asked the presidential candidates to dab so they can create this piece of masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/J3Q6oDiFla
— Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) May 9, 2017
SBS gives the South Korean presidential candidates the Pokemon Go treatment. pic.twitter.com/tkklh00Ovj
— Only in Korea (@oinkorea) May 9, 2017
Rocky tribute from SBS #koreaelection #korea pic.twitter.com/bG3cq6Wipm
— Annabelle Ambrose (@annabellekorea) May 9, 2017
By the time the polls closed Tuesday night in South Korea, exit polls showed an easy victory for Moon Jae-in of the left-leaning Democratic Party. Jeva Lange
If you're heading to Europe this summer, you'll want to pack a good book in your bag, as the Department of Homeland Security could soon ban all electronics bigger than a cell phone from the cabins of transatlantic flights, CBS News reports. The ban is already in place for flights to and from certain regions of the Middle East and North Africa after intelligence reports that al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is developing ways to hide explosives in batteries and battery compartments.
Aviation expert Alex Macheras is confident the ban will come into effect "in a few weeks." In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said: "We have not made any decisions on expanding the electronics ban. However, we are continuously assessing security directives based on intelligence and will make changes when necessary to keep travelers safe."
If the ban is instated, all laptops, tablets, DVD players, and cameras will be required to be stored in checked bags. Jeva Lange
Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) is running for governor of Idaho in 2018, he confirmed Tuesday. A founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, Labrador said he will complete his term in the House while running for governor.
Labrador made headlines recently after he declared at a town hall that "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care." He later walked back that remark, which he admitted "wasn't very elegant." He was a top contender to be President Trump's secretary of interior, and he also scored a Twitter shout-out from Trump after he and his House Freedom Caucus colleagues opposed Republicans' first iteration of the American Health Care Act. Trump suggested that if it weren't for Labrador and his cohorts, Americans would have "great" health care and "massive tax cuts and reform."
There had long been speculation about whether Labrador would run. In a statement Tuesday, Labrador said he'd decided to go for it because Idaho "needs a proven conservative leader who will stand against the special interests and politicians that have picked the winners and losers in our state Capitol for too long."
The Huffington Post reported that Labrador's seat in the House likely will not flip to a Democrat. Becca Stanek
Anyone who has ever ordered a large popcorn just for themselves knows that gobbling delicious handfuls of salt makes you thirsty. Or does it? New research on Russians training for space travel has turned everything we know about sodium on its head — in fact, the results appear to indicate that eating salt actually makes you not thirsty at all, but hungry.
"[The study] is just very novel and fascinating," kidney specialist Dr. Melanie Hoenig told The New York Times.
Cosmonauts live in highly controlled facilities to simulate the experience of traveling in space, and scientists dedicate long hours to studying participants' physiology. Dr. Jens Titze first noticed curious and unexplainable fluctuations in crew members' urine levels in 1994, and in 2006 he got a chance to explore his hypothesis.
Titze realized that when crew members ate high-sodium diets, they drank less in the long run but their urine volume increased, indicating bodies were producing water when salt intake was high. By experimenting on mice, Titze realized that the more salt he doled out, the less water the animals drank as increased levels of glucocorticoid hormones worked to break down fat and muscle to produce water internally. Because such a process requires a lot of energy, though, salt led both the crew members and mice to eat more food when on high-salt diets.
But what about that popcorn? Dr. Mark Zeidel, who wrote a companion editorial to Titze's study, told The New York Times that "people and animals get thirsty because salt-detecting neurons in the mouth stimulate an urge to drink. This kind of 'thirst' may have nothing to do with the body's actual need for water." Jeva Lange
Kanye West is reportedly "holed up" on the top of some mountain in Wyoming working on his next album. TMZ claimed in a report Tuesday that the rapper has gone out west to get his creative juices flowing.
West is apparently "smack in the middle of the creative process," though his album appears to be in its very early stages. He was also reportedly out in Wyoming two weeks earlier.
If true, this would explain why West hasn't been on wife Kim Kardashian's arm at recent events, most notably at the Met Gala last week. No word on whether Yeezy's rumored wilderness retreat has anything to do with the recent deletion of his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Perhaps he's going for the full Walden experience? Becca Stanek
Former President Barack Obama got candid Tuesday in Milan when asked what he doesn't miss about the White House. While he said he had a "long list," he noted the "hardest thing" about being president is the "isolation." "[Y]ou live in what's called 'the bubble,'" Obama said, referring to the security apparatus that surrounds a U.S. president. "And it is a very nice prison. So you don't have the freedom of movement to be able to just take a walk or to sit at a cafe because there's always a security concern around you. I don't miss that."
Now that his time in office is over, Obama joked that he's "only captive to selfies." "Which is almost as bad," he said. "I can walk anywhere as long as I'm willing to take a selfie every two steps."
Obama's talk at the summit on food innovation also struck more serious notes. At one point, he urged people to vote and pay attention, because otherwise "you'll get policies that don't reflect your interest." "People have a tendency to blame politicians when things don't work, but as I always tell people, you get the politicians you deserve," Obama said. Becca Stanek
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) just let America know what she really thinks about Rep. Raul Labrador's (R-Idaho) recent claim that "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care." In an interview with progressive podcast Pod Save America, released Monday, Harris declared that Labrador's statement just "doesn't make sense on a fundamental level." "This guy, this congressman, you might as well say, 'Well, people don't starve because they don't have food,'" Harris said. "What the f--k is that?"
In Harris' opinion, the battle over health care as Republicans fight to repeal and replace ObamaCare is "an issue of values." Harris accused Republicans of viewing health care as "a privilege and not a right." "If you can pay for it, you can get it," she said, explaining her view of Republicans' stance.
Harris dismissed Republicans' "happy talk" as "not true," suggesting that what's really happening is that "these folks are playing politics with public health." "If the Republicans want people to lose their health care, then the Republicans need to lose their job," Harris said.
Listen to the interview below, starting around the 42:30 mark. Becca Stanek