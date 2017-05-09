President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

President Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed in a statement Tuesday. Trump informed Comey on Tuesday that he had been "terminated and removed from office."

Trump's decision was "based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions," the statement said. In his letter to the president, Rosenstein wrote that the way Comey "handled the conclusion of the email investigation" into Hillary Clinton's use of a private server was "wrong." "Having refused to admit his errors, the director cannot be expected to implement the necessary corrective actions," Rosenstein wrote to Trump.

In his letter to Comey, Trump wrote that it is "essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission." He added: "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."

The search for Comey's replacement will begin immediately. "Today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," Trump said in the White House statement. Becca Stanek