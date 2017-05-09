Democrats demand special prosecutor to investigate Trump-Russia ties after Comey firing

With FBI Director James Comey no longer leading the organization, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is calling for a special prosecutor to come in and take over the probe into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign before the election.

"I've said it before and will again — we must have a special prosecutor to oversee the FBI's Russia investigation," she tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "This cannot wait." Harris is on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and isn't the only Democrat to make this request. "In case the need for an independent special prosecutor to investigate #TrumpRussia ties wasn't clear enough already…it sure is now," Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) tweeted.

There are some people in the intelligence community who believe that Trump's firing of Comey on Tuesday was done in the president's best interest; NBC News' Ken Dilanian reported that a former senior FBI official told him they "believe the intent here is to replace him with someone who will close" the Russia probe. Catherine Garcia