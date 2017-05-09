Elizabeth Warren: 'Comey was fired because of the Russians'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is not buying the White House's claim that FBI Director James Comey was fired because of the way he handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.
Sen. Warren: "Trump doesn’t want anyone coming any place close" to investigation between Russians and his campaign https://t.co/IsdgwEdbpM
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 10, 2017
"Comey was not fired because of Hillary, Comey was fired because of the Russians," Warren told MSNBC's Chris Hayes Tuesday night. "The timing makes this, I think, entirely clear. The fact that during the campaign, Donald Trump kept citing Comey and using Comey, once he was elected he embraced Comey, and now to turn around months later and say, 'Oh yeah, that was just terrible,' nah. Come on. There's nobody left in America who believes that Donald Trump fired James Comey because James Comey was mean to Hillary Clinton."
Warren then brought up former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who was fired after warning the White House that then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was compromised because he communicated with the Russian ambassador to the United States, and Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York who was fired after Trump said he wanted him to stay in the position. Put them together with Comey, "and it's pretty clear what's going on here," Warren said. "Donald Trump doesn't want anyone coming any place close to an active investigation into the relationship between the Russians, the Trump campaign, and Donald Trump himself." Catherine Garcia
President Trump's "bizarre" letter notifying FBI Director James Comey that he was being fired has spurred Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) to look into a new way of investigating any possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.
"My staff and I are reviewing legislation to establish an independent commission on Russia," Amash tweeted Tuesday evening. "The second paragraph of this letter is bizarre." Amash shared a link to the missive Trump sent to Comey; in the second paragraph, Trump wrote, "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau." Several Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, have demanded a special prosecutor investigate any ties between Russia and Trump. Catherine Garcia
The Richard Nixon Library would like people to stop describing the firing of FBI Director James Comey as "Nixonian" for one very simple reason: Nixon never fired the director of the FBI.
FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian pic.twitter.com/PatArKOZlk
— RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) May 9, 2017
During the infamous "Saturday Night Massacre" on Oct. 20, 1973, Nixon got rid of Archibald Cox, the special prosecutor in charge of the Watergate investigation, which caused the resignations of Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus. This was the tipping point for Nixon's demise, with Congress seeing Cox's dismissal as an abuse of presidential power and the American people quickly coming around to the idea of impeachment.
Through it all, though, Nixon did not fire the FBI director. It's not often that Nixon can have any sort of moral high ground, so let the library have its moment. Catherine Garcia
Officials in the White House and Department of Justice spent the last week building a case against former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired Tuesday by President Trump, The New York Times and CNN report.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was tasked with coming up with reasons to fire Comey, administration officials told the Times; White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that Trump acted on the recommendation of Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The Times also reports that Comey learned he had been fired while giving a speech to FBI employees in Los Angeles; as he spoke, the breaking news alerts started to flash on televisions in the background. A letter was later delivered to FBI headquarters in Washington, reportedly by Trump's longtime bodyguard. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) is well aware of the optics surrounding President Trump's firing of James Comey as director of the FBI while the bureau is investigating whether Trump associates colluded with the Russians during the 2016 election.
"While the case for removal of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey laid out by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein was thorough, his removal at this particular time will raise questions," Corker said in a statement. "It is essential that ongoing investigations are fulsome and free of political interference until their completion, and it is imperative that President Trump nominate a well-respected and qualified individual to lead the bureau at this critical time." Catherine Garcia
With FBI Director James Comey no longer leading the organization, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is calling for a special prosecutor to come in and take over the probe into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign before the election.
"I've said it before and will again — we must have a special prosecutor to oversee the FBI's Russia investigation," she tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "This cannot wait." Harris is on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and isn't the only Democrat to make this request. "In case the need for an independent special prosecutor to investigate #TrumpRussia ties wasn't clear enough already…it sure is now," Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) tweeted.
There are some people in the intelligence community who believe that Trump's firing of Comey on Tuesday was done in the president's best interest; NBC News' Ken Dilanian reported that a former senior FBI official told him they "believe the intent here is to replace him with someone who will close" the Russia probe. Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday, President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, following the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Neither FBI nor Department of Justice officials were aware of Comey's termination before the White House released a statement announcing it Tuesday afternoon, NBC News reports.
Under Comey, the FBI was conducting an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including whether Trump or any of his associates knowingly colluded with the Russians. CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Tuesday characterized Comey's dismissal as "a grotesque abuse of power by the president of the United States," given the fact that Sessions — who recused himself from any investigations of Russian meddling and Trump's campaign due to troubling optics — appears to have directed the dismissal of Comey, who was leading the probe.
"This is the kind of thing that goes on in non-democracies, that when there is an investigation that reaches near the president of the United States — or the leader of a non-democracy — they fire the people who were in charge of the investigation," Toobin said, likening Comey's dismissal to former President Richard Nixon's firing of Archibald Cox, the special prosecutor investigating the Watergate scandal. "This is not normal. This is not politics as usual," Toobin said, noting Nixon's termination of Cox precipitated his eventual resignation.
Toobin confirmed that the president has the full legal authority to fire an FBI director, but it's only been done once before, when former President Bill Clinton fired William Sessions in 1993. Watch Toobin's full analysis below, or read the letter Trump sent Comey here. Kimberly Alters
Strong words from Jeffrey Toobin: "a grotesque abuse of power by the president...This is the kind of thing that goes on in non-democracies" pic.twitter.com/IXc9rdLgHd
— David Mack (@davidmackau) May 9, 2017
President Trump apparently called Democratic Sen. Feinstein moments before the Comey announcement
Multiple senior officials at the FBI and the Department of Justice were reportedly left in the dark about President Trump's plans to fire FBI Director James Comey, but one person who did apparently get a heads up? Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.).
"President Trump called me at 5:30 and indicated he would be removing Director Comey, saying the FBI needed a change," Feinstein said in a statement. News of Comey's ouster broke shortly after.
Feinstein, who is a ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for the next FBI director to be "strong and independent." She vowed Comey's replacement would "receive a fair hearing in the Judiciary Committee."
Trump fired Comey on Tuesday based on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. In a letter to the president, Rosenstein flagged Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email service as a reason for termination. Becca Stanek