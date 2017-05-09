Republican congressman wants to establish independent commission on Russia

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is not buying the White House's claim that FBI Director James Comey was fired because of the way he handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

"Comey was not fired because of Hillary, Comey was fired because of the Russians," Warren told MSNBC's Chris Hayes Tuesday night. "The timing makes this, I think, entirely clear. The fact that during the campaign, Donald Trump kept citing Comey and using Comey, once he was elected he embraced Comey, and now to turn around months later and say, 'Oh yeah, that was just terrible,' nah. Come on. There's nobody left in America who believes that Donald Trump fired James Comey because James Comey was mean to Hillary Clinton."

Warren then brought up former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who was fired after warning the White House that then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was compromised because he communicated with the Russian ambassador to the United States, and Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York who was fired after Trump said he wanted him to stay in the position. Put them together with Comey, "and it's pretty clear what's going on here," Warren said. "Donald Trump doesn't want anyone coming any place close to an active investigation into the relationship between the Russians, the Trump campaign, and Donald Trump himself." Catherine Garcia