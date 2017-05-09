CNN: Federal prosecutors issue grand jury subpoenas to Flynn associates

Over the past few weeks, associates of President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, have received grand jury subpoenas as part of the investigation into Russia interfering in the 2016 presidential election, several people with information on the matter told CNN Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Alexandria, Virginia, is seeking business records from people who worked with Flynn on contracts after he was pushed out as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014, CNN reports. Investigators are trying to determine if Flynn committed any wrongdoing in the way he reported payments he received from clients linked to the Russian and Turkish governments. This is just one part of the inquiry into Russian election meddling, officials say.

In February, Flynn was forced to resign after it was found that he did not disclose the nature of phone calls he had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. between the election and inauguration. CNN learned of the subpoenas hours before President Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey. Catherine Garcia