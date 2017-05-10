South Korea inaugurates new president, Moon Jae-in, who says he might visit Pyongyang

On Wednesday, a day after he was elected, Moon Jae-in was sworn in as the 19th president of South Korea at the National Assembly building in Seoul. Moon, a 64-year-old liberal, won a decisive 41 percent of the vote in Tuesday's special election, made necessary by the impeachment and subsequent arrest of former President Park Gun-hye in a massive corruption scandal; his closest competitor, Hong Joon-pyo of Park's conservative Liberty Korea Party, got 25.5 percent.
Moon, a human rights lawyer and former chief of staff to liberal President Roy Moo-hyun, vowed to unite the country after the divisive Park scandal, and try to reform the economy away from the massive family run conglomerates, or chaebols, largely set up under Park's father, former military ruler Park Chung-hee. He has also pledged to try to improve relations with North Korea while also using sanctions and other forms of pressure to get it to abandon its nuclear weapons program, saying Wedesday he would be open to visiting Pyongang "in the right circumstances." Peter Weber
NYT editorial board: Americans need a 'thorough, impartial' investigation into Russian election meddling
The New York Times' editorial board does not have much faith in President Trump choosing a new FBI director who will continue the bureau's investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.
In a harsh op-ed, the board rejected the White House's claim that former FBI Director James Comey was fired over his mishandling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, calling it "impossible to take at face value." While Comey "deserves all the criticism heaped upon him for his repeated missteps in that case," Trump was very vocal about his excitement when Comey, just days before the election, notified Congress that he was reopening an investigation into her emails. "He brought back his reputation," Trump said at the time. "It took a lot of guts." Beyond that, Trump could have fired Comey right after he was inaugurated.
Instead, the Times' editorial board believes Comey was "fired because he was leading an active investigation that could bring down a president." Where congressional Republicans are stalling investigations, "Mr. Comey's inquiry was the only aggressive effort to get to the bottom of Russia's ties to the Trump campaign," and it snared such close Trump allies as former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign manager Paul Manafort, longtime friend Roger Stone, onetime foreign policy adviser Carter Page, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had to recuse himself from the case after it came to light that he did not disclose that he met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. twice during the campaign. Given all that, plus the dismissals of Comey, acting Attorney General Sally Yates, and almost every U.S. attorney, "the need for a special prosecutor is plainer than ever," as the American people "require a thorough, impartial investigation" into Russian election meddling. Read the entire op-ed at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia
CNN's Jake Tapper explains why people might doubt Trump's official explanation for firing James Comey
On CNN Tuesday night, Jake Tapper ran through the official White House explanation for why President Trump made the "stunning" decision to fire FBI Director James Comey: that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had recommended sacking Comey because of how he'd handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, and hadn't owned up to his mistakes. Then Tapper laid out some of the "problems" with the official explanation, "according to those who are skeptical of this decision and this president."
"First, President Trump shares zero of Rosentein's concerns about allegedly how unfair Comey was to Hillary Clinton," Tapper said. "In fact, the only problem that President Trump has ever had about Comey's behavior relating to Hillary Clinton was that he did not charge her with a crime." And Trump was openly gleeful when Comey broke Justice Department protocol to announce a brief re-opening of the investigation right before the election.
"It's as if we're expected to have all been blinded by that flashy memory-eraser thing from Men in Black and we wouldn't remember all the times that Trump expressed concern that Comey didn't charge Hillary and then praised him for raising questions about her last October and afterwards," Tapper said. In case Will Smith or Tommy Lee Jones got to you already, Tapper played some footage of Trump praising and embracing Comey. "Then of course, let us not forget the additional context that the FBI is in the middle of investigating whether anyone in the Trump campaign orbit had anything to do with the Russian government attempts to interfere in the U.S. elections last year." He ended by naming some of the Republican skeptics of Trump's move, including the ghost of Richard Nixon. Peter Weber
This White House official would appreciate it if everyone could 'move on' from the Russia investigation
The firing of FBI Director James Comey has no bearing on the investigation into possible ties between Russia and President Trump's campaign, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday — an investigation she believes should be shut down because it's "absurd."
Speaking to Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Sanders said that the investigation will continue through the Justice Department and Senate and House committees, so there won't be any changes or disruption, but that's not what matters. "I think the bigger point on that is, my gosh, Tucker, when are they gonna let that go?" she asked. "It's been going on for nearly a year. Frankly, it's kinda getting absurd. There's nothing there."
As far as Sanders is concerned, "it's time to move on, and frankly, it's time to focus on the things the American people care about. They're not worried about this false narrative the media continues to drive." She made her comments on a split screen, with Fox News airing next to her O.J.-style footage of Comey in an SUV barreling down a Los Angeles freeway. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel have a bewildered laugh over Trump's 'gangsta excuse' for firing James Comey
On Tuesday evening, President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey — a fact Comey learned on TV and originally thought was a prank. That's great fodder for Wednesday's late-night TV, but on Tuesday the news was still fresh. On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah was in shock. "You can't just fire the FBI director," he said. "Like, I mean, if he's gone, who's going to investigate Russia's ties to— ohhhhhh."
"I know we said Trump was an African dictator," he said, "but right now, even Africans are watching this, going 'Yo, yo, yo, yo, yo, that Donald Trump does not f— around, eh?'" And the reason Trump gave for firing Comey? "It was a masterstroke," Noah said, laughing while he read parts of the rationale laid out by Trump's Justice Department appointees. "This is insane. Do you understand the excuse Trump is giving? Trump is basically saying he's doing this because of what Comey did to Hillary. That is the most gangsta excuse I have ever come— basically, Trump is going: 'I'm doing this to clear my good friend Crooked Hillary, because James Comey, folks, Comey clearly just wanted to lock her up, lock her up, lock her up.'"
He went on to recap the events in the Russia investigation that led up to Comey's firing, notably Monday's testimony by former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, whom Trump also fired.
On Jimmy Kimmel Live, filmed in Los Angeles, Kimmel had a few hours to digest the news. And he still found it incredible, "kind of like O.J. firing Judge Ito halfway through the trial," Kimmel said. "This is unbelievable — this is the kind of thing dictators do. This is the kind of thing reality TV hosts do, they fire someone every week. Maybe that's what happened, he thinks he's still on The Celebrity Apprentice. It was between James Comey and Meatloaf, and, well, the Loaf won again." Kimmel also touched on the stated reason for firing Comey, which Kimmel also found "hilarious, because that would mean Trump fired James Comey for making him president. He really does hate doing this job." Peter Weber
As a shocked country waited for its leader to make his first statement since the surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey, President Trump finally broke his silence late Tuesday night — not with words of comfort, but rather a slam against a senator.
"Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp," Trump tweeted. On Tuesday evening, Schumer, the Senate minority leader, held a press conference where he questioned the timing of Trump firing Comey and suggested the possibility of a "cover-up" — and judging by Trump's tweet, this appeared to get under the president's skin. While Trump's message didn't offer any comfort for those who believe they are witnessing a constitutional crisis, on the plus side, he did spell "indignant" right. Catherine Garcia
In the most unsurprising news to come out of the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway are at odds over whether this is part of a larger cover-up.
In a news conference Tuesday evening, Schumer said that if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein doesn't appoint a special prosecutor to take over the investigation into Russian meddling to benefit Trump during the 2016 presidential election, it will show that Comey's firing was "part of a cover-up," later adding, "Were these investigations getting too close to home for the president?" One of the reasons why Comey was fired, the White House claimed, was the way he mishandled the investigation last year into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, causing Schumer to question the timing. "Why now?" he asked. "Why did it happen today?" He also voiced his concern that the next FBI director might be afraid of getting fired if they "run afoul of the administration."
Conway disagreed with all of this on CNN, telling Anderson Cooper the firing was "not a cover-up." In Trump's letter to Comey, the president claimed that the director "on three occasions" informed him he was "not under investigation," and Conway said that was proof there was nothing salacious going on. Cooper pressed her on those interactions, but Conway demurred, saying, "That's between the president of the United States and Director Comey." Catherine Garcia
Former FBI Director James Comey found out he was fired on Tuesday afternoon along with millions of other people who got the news while watching television.
Comey was speaking to FBI employees in Los Angeles in a room that had TV screens in the back, and as he was talking, he saw the breaking news alert come through: Comey was fired as FBI director. He immediately thought it was a prank, and a pretty funny one at that, The New York Times reports. His staff knew it wasn't a joke, and told Comey to wrap it up and join them in a private office. He stopped, shook hands with the employees he had been addressing, and then joined his staff, who confirmed he had been fired.
By that point, Comey still had not heard anything from the White House. A letter from Trump to Comey was finally delivered a few minutes later, thousands of miles away at FBI headquarters in Washington. Catherine Garcia