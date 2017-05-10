Stephen Colbert marvels that Trump even made firing James Comey all about Trump

President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey about 10 minutes before Stephen Colbert took the stage to tape Tuesday's Late Show, so all those live shows really paid off. He began by noting the irony of Trump firing Comey for hurting Hillary Clinton during the election, in his Trump voice: "Thanks for the presidency, Jimmy. Now don't let the door hit you where the Electoral College split ya."
Colbert read Trump's letter to Comey, which alleged that Comey had told him three times that he is not under investigation. "Does everything have to be about him?" he asked, switching into Trump voice again: "While I greatly appreciate you telling me that I am amazing lover, I am leaving you for a younger woman, on the advice of the Department of Justice." Colbert promised more Trump-Comey jokes on Wednesday night's show, after "they scramble to cover this whole thing up," adding, "but speaking over cover-ups, this whole Trump campaign-Russia tie thing will not go away, no matter how many times Trump tweets that the whole thing has gone away."
Colbert spent the next few minutes catching up on the developments in the Russia investigation, including the testimony of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and other news. "We learned that during their first meeting after the election, Obama warned Trump about hiring Flynn — and it was just as effective as Obama warning America about hiring Trump," Colbert said. Trump seems unswayed by the revelations, too, at least on Twitter. Still, Colbert had some advice: "Mr. President, a little tip: When you put 'no evidence' in quotes, it really makes you seem 'innocent.'"
In the second half of the monologue, Colbert focused on the GOP health-care bill, starting with a gaffe from Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) at a town hall, where he said nobody dies from lack of health care. "He's right, they die from saying things like that to an angry mob with nothing to lose," Colbert joked. Labrador conceded that his remark "wasn't very elegant," and Colbert laughed. "Oh, the problem isn't what he said, it's that it wasn't said 'elegantly.'" So he put on a monocle and grabbed a cigarette holder and repeated Labrador's line. He finished with a mashup between the School House Rocks cartoon about how a bill becomes a law and Return of the Jedi. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Wednesday morning, President Trump will hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Oval Office, the White House says. It will be closed to the news media. This is Lavrov's first visit to Washington since 2013, and Trump's highest-level meeting with a Russian government official since taking office. And though it was first announced a week ago, the meeting also comes hours after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the bureau's investigation into any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the presidential race.
Before the meeting with Trump, Lavrov will meet separately with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; they are expected to talk about Syria, Ukraine, and U.S.-Russia relations. Peter Weber
Before firing Comey, Trump was reportedly so angry about the Russia case he'd 'scream at television clips'
If you were shocked by the news that President Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey, you were in good company — so was James Comey, everyone at the FBI, most members of Congress, and apparently almost everyone in the White House. Trump and his top advisers who did know, Politico reports, were mostly surprised that not everyone thought firing Comey was a great idea. "White House officials believed it would be a 'win-win' because Republicans and Democrats alike have problems with the FBI director," Politico says, citing a person briefed on their deliberations. "By Tuesday evening, the president was watching the coverage of his decision and frustrated no one was on TV defending him. ... Instead, advisers were attacking each other for not realizing the gravity of the situation as events blew up."
In fact, Trump had been planning to oust Comey for at least a week, The New York Times and CNN report, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions had been charged with finding a good pretext. The president was increasingly incensed at the FBI's investigation into his orbit's ties to Russia during the election, Politico and The Wall Street Journal report. With understaffed investigations languishing in Congress, the FBI's investigation was the most active and serious.
Trump specifically "grew unhappy that the media spotlight kept shining on the director," and "questioned whether his expanding media profile was warping his view of the Russia investigation," White House officials tell The Wall Street Journal. "A person with knowledge of recent conversations said they wanted Mr. Comey to 'say those three little words: There's no ties,'" and he did not. Trump was also angry that Comey "wouldn't support his claims that President Barack Obama had tapped his phones in Trump Tower" and refused to prioritize inquiries into the leaking of information that made Trump look bad, Politico reports, but the main irritant was Russia:
[Trump] had grown enraged by the Russia investigation, two advisers said, frustrated by his inability to control the mushrooming narrative around Russia. He repeatedly asked aides why the Russia investigation wouldn't disappear and demanded they speak out for him. He would sometimes scream at television clips about the probe, one adviser said. [Politico]
You can read more at Politico, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. Peter Weber
NYT editorial board: Americans need a 'thorough, impartial' investigation into Russian election meddling
The New York Times editorial board does not have much faith in President Trump choosing a new FBI director who will continue the bureau's investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.
In a harsh op-ed, the Times editorialists rejected the White House's claim that James Comey was fired over his mishandling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, calling it "impossible to take at face value." While Comey "deserves all the criticism heaped upon him for his repeated missteps in that case," Trump was very vocal about his excitement when Comey, just days before the election, notified Congress that he was reopening an investigation into her emails. "He brought back his reputation," Trump said at the time. "It took a lot of guts." Beyond that, the editorial board noted, Trump could have fired Comey right after he was inaugurated.
Instead, the Times aruges, Comey was "fired because he was leading an active investigation that could bring down a president." Where congressional Republicans are stalling investigations, "Mr. Comey's inquiry was the only aggressive effort to get to the bottom of Russia's ties to the Trump campaign," and it snared such close Trump allies as former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, longtime friend Roger Stone, onetime foreign policy adviser Carter Page, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had to recuse himself from the case after it came to light that he did not disclose two meetings with Russia's U.S. ambassador during the campaign. Given all that, plus the dismissals of Comey, acting Attorney General Sally Yates, and almost every U.S. attorney, the editorial board said, "the need for a special prosecutor is plainer than ever," as the American people "require a thorough, impartial investigation" into Russian election meddling. Read the entire op-ed at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday, a day after he was elected, Moon Jae-in was sworn in as the 19th president of South Korea at the National Assembly building in Seoul. Moon, a 64-year-old liberal, won a decisive 41 percent of the vote in Tuesday's special election, made necessary by the impeachment and subsequent arrest of former President Park Geun-hye in a massive corruption scandal; his closest competitor, Hong Joon-pyo of Park's conservative Liberty Korea Party, got 25.5 percent.
Moon, a human rights lawyer and former chief of staff to liberal President Roh Moo-hyun, vowed to unite the country after the divisive Park scandal, and try to reform the economy away from the massive family run conglomerates, or chaebols, largely set up under Park's father, former military ruler Park Chung-hee. He has also pledged to try to improve relations with North Korea while also using sanctions and other forms of pressure to get it to abandon its nuclear weapons program, saying Wednesday he would be open to visiting Pyongyang "in the right circumstances." Peter Weber
CNN's Jake Tapper explains why people might doubt Trump's official explanation for firing James Comey
On CNN Tuesday night, Jake Tapper ran through the official White House explanation for why President Trump made the "stunning" decision to fire FBI Director James Comey: that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had recommended sacking Comey because of how he'd handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, and hadn't owned up to his mistakes. Then Tapper laid out some of the "problems" with the official explanation, "according to those who are skeptical of this decision and this president."
"First, President Trump shares zero of Rosentein's concerns about allegedly how unfair Comey was to Hillary Clinton," Tapper said. "In fact, the only problem that President Trump has ever had about Comey's behavior relating to Hillary Clinton was that he did not charge her with a crime." And Trump was openly gleeful when Comey broke Justice Department protocol to announce a brief re-opening of the investigation right before the election.
"It's as if we're expected to have all been blinded by that flashy memory-eraser thing from Men in Black and we wouldn't remember all the times that Trump expressed concern that Comey didn't charge Hillary and then praised him for raising questions about her last October and afterwards," Tapper said. In case Will Smith or Tommy Lee Jones got to you already, Tapper played some footage of Trump praising and embracing Comey. "Then of course, let us not forget the additional context that the FBI is in the middle of investigating whether anyone in the Trump campaign orbit had anything to do with the Russian government attempts to interfere in the U.S. elections last year." He ended by naming some of the Republican skeptics of Trump's move, including the ghost of Richard Nixon. Peter Weber
This White House official would appreciate it if everyone could 'move on' from the Russia investigation
The firing of FBI Director James Comey has no bearing on the investigation into possible ties between Russia and President Trump's campaign, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday — an investigation she believes should be shut down because it's "absurd."
Speaking to Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Sanders said that the investigation will continue through the Justice Department and Senate and House committees, so there won't be any changes or disruption, but that's not what matters. "I think the bigger point on that is, my gosh, Tucker, when are they gonna let that go?" she asked. "It's been going on for nearly a year. Frankly, it's kinda getting absurd. There's nothing there."
As far as Sanders is concerned, "it's time to move on, and frankly, it's time to focus on the things the American people care about. They're not worried about this false narrative the media continues to drive." She made her comments on a split screen, with Fox News airing next to her O.J.-style footage of Comey in an SUV barreling down a Los Angeles freeway. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel have a bewildered laugh over Trump's 'gangsta excuse' for firing James Comey
On Tuesday evening, President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey — a fact Comey learned on TV and originally thought was a prank. That's great fodder for Wednesday's late-night TV, but on Tuesday the news was still fresh. On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah was in shock. "You can't just fire the FBI director," he said. "Like, I mean, if he's gone, who's going to investigate Russia's ties to— ohhhhhh."
"I know we said Trump was an African dictator," he said, "but right now, even Africans are watching this, going 'Yo, yo, yo, yo, yo, that Donald Trump does not f— around, eh?'" And the reason Trump gave for firing Comey? "It was a masterstroke," Noah said, laughing while he read parts of the rationale laid out by Trump's Justice Department appointees. "This is insane. Do you understand the excuse Trump is giving? Trump is basically saying he's doing this because of what Comey did to Hillary. That is the most gangsta excuse I have ever come— basically, Trump is going: 'I'm doing this to clear my good friend Crooked Hillary, because James Comey, folks, Comey clearly just wanted to lock her up, lock her up, lock her up.'"
He went on to recap the events in the Russia investigation that led up to Comey's firing, notably Monday's testimony by former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, whom Trump also fired.
On Jimmy Kimmel Live, filmed in Los Angeles, Kimmel had a few hours to digest the news. And he still found it incredible, "kind of like O.J. firing Judge Ito halfway through the trial," Kimmel said. "This is unbelievable — this is the kind of thing dictators do. This is the kind of thing reality TV hosts do, they fire someone every week. Maybe that's what happened, he thinks he's still on The Celebrity Apprentice. It was between James Comey and Meatloaf, and, well, the Loaf won again." Kimmel also touched on the stated reason for firing Comey, which Kimmel also found "hilarious, because that would mean Trump fired James Comey for making him president. He really does hate doing this job." Peter Weber