Trump watched this Democratic senator criticize him on CNN, then went on a bizarre rage-tweet spree

Since the firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) has become one of the most outspoken Democratic critics. "Not since Watergate have our legal systems been so threatened," he warned in a statement Tuesday evening. By Wednesday, Blumenthal was telling CNN that "what we have now is really a looming constitutional crisis that is deadly serious."

President Trump, who last month claimed he had sworn off CNN, was apparently watching:

Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. "Richie" devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history. For.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017 years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam - except he was never there. When.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017 caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness...and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

This is not the first time Trump has attacked Blumenthal this year over a comment the senator made in 2008 that falsely implied he had "served in Vietnam." To set the record straight, Blumenthal did not exactly cry "like a baby" and beg "for forgiveness"; he said, "on a few occasions, I have misspoken about my service and I regret that."

Of course, critics were quick to point out that Trump himself received five deferments from Vietnam and that by attacking Blumenthal on Twitter, the president was effectively calling for "a criminal investigation of a senator who criticized him for firing [the] FBI director." Jeva Lange