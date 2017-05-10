This senator just found a way James Comey could still be involved in the Trump-Russia investigation
Since President Trump abruptly axed FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) came up with another way Comey could still be involved in the investigation of Trump's ties to Russian election meddling. King suggested that Comey could be "named to head the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation of Trump-Russia ties," The New York Times' Jonathan Weisman reported.
Of course, if Trump really fired Comey because of his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation as Trump has claimed, then this wouldn't bother him one bit. But, King pointed out in an interview with NPR, the White House's explanation for the ouster "doesn't add up." Becca Stanek
After firing FBI Director James Comey during an active investigation into the White House's possible ties to Russia, President Trump has only one item on his docket for Wednesday: a closed-door meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Which is … a choice you can make.
But when Lavrov rolled up to the State Department for a meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ahead of his Oval Office huddle, MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell managed to get a response to her shouted question, "Does the Comey firing cast a shadow over your talks, gentlemen?"
Lavrov looked at her with a straight face and asked, "Was he fired? You’re kidding. You're kidding." He then rolled his eyes and marched out of the room:
"Was he fired? You are kidding!" – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asked in US about ex-FBI chief James Comey
Many interpreted Lavrov's snide remark literally — but let this be a warning to us all to never underestimate a Russian leader's witheringly dry, sarcastic sense of humor. Jeva Lange
On Tuesday night, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) tried to imagine what would be happening right about now if the tables were turned, and Hillary Clinton had won the presidency and then fired the director of the FBI. "If this were Hillary Clinton, the Republicans would be trying to impeach her right now," he said during an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, just hours after President Trump unexpectedly fired FBI Director James Comey.
Cummings to @maddow: "If this were Hillary Clinton, the Republicans would be trying to impeach her right now."
Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, called Tuesday night for "immediate emergency hearings" on Comey's firing. "The White House was already covering up for [former national security adviser] Michael Flynn by refusing to provide a single document to Congress, and now the president fired the one independent person who was doing the most to investigate President Trump and his [2016] campaign over allegations of coordination with Russia," Cummings said in a statement.
Trump has cited Comey's handling of the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as his reason for Comey's abrupt dismissal. Becca Stanek
Anderson Cooper expressed his frustration with spin master Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday evening when he attempted to press her about President Trump's whiplash-inducing flip-flop on FBI Director James Comey. "So now your White House is saying what [Comey] did was wrong but previously, as a candidate, Donald Trump was saying it was the right thing," Cooper said, after playing a montage of clips showing Candidate Trump praising Comey during the campaign.
"You're conflating two things that don't belong together," Conway replied. "Thanks for the trip down memory lane. I was on your show often last fall saying we were going to win Michigan and how we were going to do it. So that was fun."
Cooper does not even try to hide his annoyance about her abrupt change in subject:
This @andersoncooper eyeroll when Conway, asked about Comey's firing, changes the topic to winning Michigan.
Let's see that one more time. Jeva Lange
this anderson cooper eyeroll at kellyanne conway is... choice
John McCain calls the Russia scandal a 'centipede': 'I guarantee you there will be more shoes to drop'
After President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, politicians on both sides of the aisle worried about the optics. Immediately after the news broke, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) told reporters he was "disappointed" by Trump's decision, and reiterated his call for a special congressional committee to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
During an off-the-record meeting with foreign diplomats Tuesday evening, McCain elaborated, saying Trump could not escape the specter of the Russia investigation even after firing Comey, whose FBI was investigating potential ties between Trump or his associates and Russian operatives. "This scandal is going to go on," McCain said, as reported by Josh Rogin at The Washington Post. "This is a centipede. I guarantee you there will be more shoes to drop, I can just guarantee it. There's just too much information that we don't have that will be coming out."
McCain gave Rogin permission to print his comments despite the off-the-record setting. "The president does have that constitutional authority [to fire the FBI director]," McCain said. "But I can't help but think that this is not a good thing for America." Kimberly Alters
CNN's Chris Cuomo confronted White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday's episode of New Day for "creating an image" about President Trump's reasons for firing FBI Director James Comey that "doesn't reveal itself in fact."
Conway claimed that Trump's decision had nothing to do with the FBI's ongoing investigation into the president's ties to Russia's election meddling, but rather was because he wanted an FBI director who is "impartial" and "not politicized." She pointed to Comey's incorrect testimony about Hillary Clinton's top aide Huma Abedin's email forwarding practices, which prompted the FBI to deliver a letter of clarification Tuesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Comey claimed Abedin forwarded "hundreds and thousands" of emails, when in fact just two email chains that contained classified information were forwarded manually.
Cuomo wasn't buying Conway's explanation. "So President Trump was so upset that James Comey was unfair to Huma Abedin that he fired him?" Cuomo said. He noted that Trump knew from the start that Comey "had been divisive within the agency," but happened to oust him just as the Russia investigation "is heating up."
Watch Cuomo call out Conway below. Becca Stanek
Cuomo: Trump was so upset that Comey was unfair to Huma Abedin?
Conway: No, Trump wants an impartial FBI Director
Trump watched this Democratic senator criticize him on CNN, then went on a bizarre rage-tweet spree
Since the firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) has become one of the most outspoken Democratic critics. "Not since Watergate have our legal systems been so threatened," he warned in a statement Tuesday evening. By Wednesday, Blumenthal was telling CNN that "what we have now is really a looming constitutional crisis that is deadly serious."
Sen. Richard Blumenthal: "What we have now is really a looming constitutional crisis that is deadly serious"
President Trump, who last month claimed he had sworn off CNN, was apparently watching:
Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. "Richie" devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history. For....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017
years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam - except he was never there. When....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017
caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness...and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017
This is not the first time Trump has attacked Blumenthal this year over a comment the senator made in 2008 that falsely implied he had "served in Vietnam." To set the record straight, Blumenthal did not exactly cry "like a baby" and beg "for forgiveness"; he said, "on a few occasions, I have misspoken about my service and I regret that."
Of course, critics were quick to point out that Trump himself received five deferments from Vietnam and that by attacking Blumenthal on Twitter, the president was effectively calling for "a criminal investigation of a senator who criticized him for firing [the] FBI director." Jeva Lange
After an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday night from the White House grounds, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer "disappeared into the shadows, huddling with his staff behind a tall hedge" to avoid an encounter with the press, The Washington Post reports.
"To get back to his office, Spicer would have to pass a swarm of reporters wanting to know why President Trump suddenly decided to fire the FBI director," James Comey, the Post writes. Spicer wasn't eager to answer that question; he had shouted out the news at about 5:40 p.m. from the press briefing room, then locked himself in his office to avoid doing so.
But Spicer couldn't stay hidden forever. Once outside, he tried "speed-walking up the White House drive to defend the president" with Kellyanne Conway and Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but was pounced on by the press:
After Spicer spent several minutes hidden in the bushes behind [the Fox News and CNN outdoor sets], Janet Montesi, an executive assistant in the press office, emerged and told reporters that Spicer would answer some questions, as long as he was not filmed doing so. Spicer then emerged.
"Just turn the lights off. Turn the lights off," he ordered. "We'll take care of this. ... Can you just turn that light off?"
Spicer got his wish and was soon standing in near darkness between two tall hedges, with more than a dozen reporters closely gathered around him.
[...] Exactly 10 minutes after he started answering questions, Spicer stopped. "Anyway," Spicer said abruptly, "thank you, guys." [The Washington Post]
Spicer gets a brief reprieve from his ongoing nightmare Wednesday — Huckabee Sanders will hold the press briefing while Spicer is at the Pentagon the rest of the week for Navy reserve duty. Whatever it takes. Jeva Lange