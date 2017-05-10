In a surprise, GOP-controlled Senate votes to keep Obama-era rule curbing methane emissions

On Wednesday, the GOP-controlled Senate failed to pass a measure that would have repealed an Obama-era regulation cutting methane emissions. Three Republicans — Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Susan Collins (Maine), and, perhaps most unexpectedly, John McCain (Ariz.) — joined Democrats in voting against the repeal, resulting in 51 no votes and just 49 yes votes. The Washington Post noted this marked the first failed use of the Congressional Review Act — which lets lawmakers "overturn rules within 60 days of their adoption" — since Trump assumed office.
The vote was an unexpected win for environmental advocates. The rule, issued in November 2016, curbed emissions "from gas wells on public and tribal lands." While it's safe for now, Axios reported the Interior Department has already said it would "review the regulation, as required by an executive order" that President Trump signed. Becca Stanek
Russian President Vladimir Putin was intercepted by CBS News on his way to a hockey game (?) on Wednesday morning and he firmly told the reporter, "We have nothing to do" with the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Questions have swirled in the wake of President Trump's surprise ousting of Comey, particularly as the move comes in the midst of an investigation into possible White House ties to Russia. Coincidentally, Trump also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday and took an opportunity to pose chummily with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
As pop music blasted in the background, Putin told the CBS News reporter that "your question looks very funny for me. Don't be angry with me … President Trump is acting in accordance with his … law and constitution."
Putin added as a word of advice: "You see, I am going to play hockey with hockey [players]. And I invite you to do the same." Jeva Lange
WATCH: Russia President Vladimir Putin responds to Comey firing: "We have nothing to do with that." https://t.co/fvTW6W3DnF pic.twitter.com/riP7EFr3xR
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 10, 2017
The day after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, he met with the Nixon administration's former secretary of state Henry Kissinger and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Trump's meeting Wednesday with Kissinger was apparently not on his official schedule, so the White House press pool was surprised to walk into the Oval Office to find Trump and Kissinger sitting side-by-side.
Pool brought into the Oval. It's Trump and ... Kissinger. pic.twitter.com/1F1CPO4kQw
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 10, 2017
As Trump sat next to the 93-year-old, who Politico reported "has maintained close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin," he reportedly said that Comey, who was leading the FBI's investigation into Trump's ties to Russia, was "not doing a good job."
Already, some had been painting comparisons between Trump and former President Richard Nixon, the last U.S. president to fire a man who has heading up an investigation about him. Trump has maintained he axed Comey because of how he handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server.
If that weren't enough to push Trump critics over the edge, there was also this photo tweeted out by the Russian embassy of Trump and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak grinning and shaking hands in the Oval Office. Becca Stanek
Ambassador Kislyak and President Trump / Посол С.Кисляк и Президент Д.Трамп pic.twitter.com/Ckkx2YL9KX
— Russia in USA (@RusEmbUSA) May 10, 2017
James Comey reportedly asked the DOJ for more resources for the Russia investigation days before he was fired
Former FBI Director James Comey asked the Department of Justice last week for more money and personnel to dedicate to the Russia investigation, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing "three officials with knowledge of his request." Comey was fired Tuesday by President Trump, purportedly due to his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state.
Under Comey, the bureau has been conducting an investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and whether the president or any of his associates knowingly colluded with Russian operatives. Comey reportedly made the request to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein when the two met last week.
Trump's decision to fire Comey came at the recommendation of Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, with Rosenstein submitting a three-page memo to the president titled, "Restoring Public Confidence in the Federal Bureau of Investigation." When asked Wednesday why Comey was fired, Trump simply said, "He wasn't doing a good job." Kimberly Alters
Update 12:15 p.m. ET: A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice has denied the Times' report, calling it "100 percent false."
Mitch McConnell dismisses 'partisan calls' for an independent investigation of President Trump's Russia ties
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday argued that there is no need for a special prosecutor or an independent commission to investigate President Trump's ties to Russia. On the Senate floor, McConnell said that because there are already ongoing investigations by the Senate and the FBI, adding another investigation would only muddy the waters. "Today we'll no doubt hear calls for a new investigation, which could only serve to impede the current work being done to not only discover what the Russians may have done [but] also to let this body and the national security community develop countermeasures and war-fighting doctrine to see that it doesn't occur again," he said.
McConnell also stood by Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey. He shook his head at Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who have responded with outrage to Comey's unexpected ouster Tuesday evening. McConnell noted that Democrats themselves had "repeatedly and sharply criticized" Comey. "Last year the current Democratic leader said it appeared to be an appalling act, one that he said goes against the tradition of prosecutors at every level of government," McConnell said, referring to Schumer's comments about Comey's decision on the Hillary Clinton email investigation weeks before Election Day. "And the prior Democratic leader, when asked if James Comey should resign given his conduct of the investigation, he replied, 'Of course. Yes.'"
McConnell declared that "partisan calls" should not delay the work of the Senate Intelligence Committee because "too much is at stake." While Democrats have overwhelmingly led the call, Republican Sens. John McCain (Ariz.) and Richard Burr (N.C.), who is leading the Senate's investigation, have also joined the push for an independent investigation. Becca Stanek
Nobody can be blamed for missing the news that the director of the U.S. Census Bureau, John H. Thompson, is leaving the Trump administration. He announced his resignation Tuesday, in the midst of the fallout that President Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey.
This'll likely get buried today but the US Census director quit. The census is a hugely important part of democracy. https://t.co/M0HViR0BWV
— Mike Ananny (@ananny) May 9, 2017
Thompson has served as director since 2013. His departure comes amid arguments over funding for the 2020 count; the Trump administration's budget has been deemed insufficient. Additionally, last week Thompson revealed that the cost of a sophisticated new electronic data collection system has skyrocketed nearly 50 percent.
The Census Bureau's director just resigned. Here's the challenge his agency is facing ahead of the 2020 count. https://t.co/RTN1Lmi0OG pic.twitter.com/AIJ4Zlc1oe
— Ben Casselman (@bencasselman) May 10, 2017
Still, the resignation came as a surprise, especially as Thompson had been due to retire in December anyway. "I saw him as recently as two weeks ago, he was feeling very good about where things were, so I must say that this comes as a surprise, and a sad surprise, that he would feel he needed to do this," Kenneth Prewitt, the director for the 2000 Census, told The Washington Post. "He's a very, very competent man."
Prewitt additionally worried about the void Thompson leaves behind. "That system is fragile, and it wouldn't take much to damage it severely," he told Science. "My real fear is that they don't care enough to do a good job with the 2020 census. And then after doing a bad job, they decide to let the private sector take over." Jeva Lange
GOP lawmaker reassures his constituents that Trump is 'small potatoes compared to Nazi Germany'
Rest easy, America: President Trump is "small potatoes compared to Nazi Germany." At a town hall Tuesday night shortly after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Tom Garrett (R-Va.) attempted to soothe his constituents by pointing to a moment in history that was worse than Trump's presidency. "America has overcome amazing challenges that Donald Trump, as frightening as he is to some people, small potatoes compared to Nazi Germany," Garrett said.
When constituents met that remark with jeers, Garrett doubled down. "So he's worse?" Garrett said, literally asking the crowd if they'd rank America's commander-in-chief as greater cause for alarm than the Third Reich. Garrett pointed out people were worried about former President Barack Obama too, and promised that, no matter what, "this great nation will continue to move forward by virtue of the collective of American people."
Feel better now? Becca Stanek
This senator just found a way James Comey could still be involved in the Trump-Russia investigation
Since President Trump abruptly axed FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) came up with another way Comey could still be involved in the investigation of Trump's ties to Russian election meddling. King suggested that Comey could be "named to head the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation of Trump-Russia ties," The New York Times' Jonathan Weisman reported.
Of course, if Trump really fired Comey because of his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation as Trump has claimed, then this wouldn't bother him one bit. But, King pointed out in an interview with NPR, the White House's explanation for the ouster "doesn't add up." Becca Stanek