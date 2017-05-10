John McCain's former chief of staff says the security of America 'might now depend on electing a Democratic Congress'
Mark Salter is the former chief of staff of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and served as a senior adviser to the longtime senator when he was running for president. On Wednesday, in the wake of President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, the longtime Republican ally tweeted that it might be up to Democrats to save the country:
Words I thought I'd never say: the security of the United States might now depend on electing a Democratic Congress in 2018.
Any cracks in Republican support of the Trump administration's decision to oust Comey are significant. "As long as [the] GOP stands with Trump, this will NOT spiral into a Watergate-like dying presidency," The New Republic's Jeet Heer tweeted. Jeva Lange
If the 2018 midterm elections were held today, Democrats would dominate. A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday asked voters whether they'd want to see Republicans or Democrats win control of the House of Representatives if the election was held right now, and Democrats won out by a striking 16-point margin. Just 38 percent said they'd want Republicans to remain in charge, while 54 percent said they'd want to see Democrats win control.
Quinnipiac noted that this "is the widest margin ever measured for this question in a Quinnipiac University poll, exceeding a 5 percentage point margin for Republicans in 2013."
The poll was conducted by phone from May 4-9 among 1,078 voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. Becca Stanek
The first 3 words that come to voters' minds when they hear 'Trump' are 'idiot,' 'incompetent,' and 'liar'
Hearing the name "Trump" makes voters think of a lot of words that you wouldn't want your kindergartner calling another kindergartner, a new Quinnipiac Poll published Wednesday has found. When asked what the first word to come to mind is when someone says "Trump," the top three responses were "idiot," "incompetent," and "liar." "Leader," a relatively neutral, descriptive word, came in fourth place and "president" in sixth.
Most of the words, though, were pretty unflattering. Yes, "strong" and "businessman" made the list, but so did "ignorant," "bully," "narcissist," and "a--hole." The list only recorded words that were mentioned by five or more respondents, but that allowed descriptors like "blowhard," "evil," and "greedy" to eke in — alongside the more flattering "negotiator" and "patriot."
The poll surveyed 1,078 voters between May 4 and 9 and found Trump with a "near-record negative 36-58 percent job approval rating." The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percent. Read the full list of words here. Jeva Lange
Prior to President Trump's decision to fire James Comey on Tuesday night, the only other FBI director to ever have been ousted by the president was William Sessions in 1993, when he refused to step down under former President Bill Clinton. On Wednesday, William Sessions' son, Texas Rep. Pete Sessions (R), told the The Dallas Morning News that he always favors "dialogue over firing" and that he believes Comey should have been allowed "to exit in a more gracious way."
"I think you treat good people better" than how Comey was treated, Sessions said. Comey reportedly found out he had been fired by noticing the news on TV, and there is some uncertainty about whether he will be allowed back in the FBI headquarters building to collect his belongings. Comey was in Los Angeles on bureau business when he learned of his firing.
Pete Sessions added to The Dallas Morning News that he believes Trump should have arranged for a face-to-face meeting with Comey and given him the opportunity to step down on his own. Being "fired" is "a tag on a man who … performed reasonably well and it got out of hand," Sessions said. Jeva Lange
President Trump requested that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein draft the letters that ultimately led him to fire FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, McClatchy reports. Sessions and Rosenstein reportedly met with Trump on Monday in the Oval Office and urged him to fire Comey, and Trump asked them to write out their concerns.
Rosenstein wrote a three-page memo condemning Comey's "wrong" handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Just "hours" after receiving that memo Tuesday, Trump drafted his own letter firing Comey, which did not mention the email investigation. The letter was reportedly delivered to FBI headquarters by Trump's director of Oval Office operations and former bodyguard, Keith Schiller. Comey was not in the building, however, as he was addressing bureau employees in Los Angeles.
A White House spokeswoman initially denied that Trump asked Rosenstein for the memo, but then later said that while Trump asked Rosenstein to put his concerns in writing, it was Rosenstein who approached Trump about Comey. Becca Stanek
White House spokeswoman claims Trump has been 'considering' letting Comey go 'since the day he was elected'
White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the day after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey that Trump had "been considering letting Director Comey go since the day he was elected." "It's been an erosion of confidence," Sanders said in Wednesday's daily press briefing. "I think that Director Comey has shown over the last several months and, frankly, the last year, a lot of missteps and mistakes."
However, Trump and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's public comments appeared to tell a different story. Just days ago, on May 3, Spicer said that "the president has confidence in the director." When asked last month in an interview whether it was a mistake not to ask Comey to step down at the start of his presidency, Trump insisted he had "confidence" in Comey. Becca Stanek
WH spox Sarah Huckabee Sanders just now: “The president over the last several months lost confidence in Director Comey”
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is at the Pentagon for the rest of the week for Navy reserve duty, so his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was given the unpleasant task of handling the press the day after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. From the get-go, Sanders firmly defended Trump's motive for firing Comey, claiming that "it's been an erosion of confidence. Director Comey has shown a lot of missteps and mistakes."
Sanders also attempted to distinguish between Trump the candidate and Trump the president, saying "those are two very different things." "Once you take over leading the Department of Justice, that's very different than being a candidate in a campaign," she went on.
As for Comey, Sanders claimed the former director had committed "basic atrocities" while serving as the director of the bureau. "Having a letter like the one he received, and having that conversation that outlined the basic atrocities in circumventing the chain of command and the Department of Justice," she said. "Any person of legal mind and authority knows what a big deal that is."
Her language raised more than a few eyebrows:
As recently as January, Trump had some pretty nice things to say about Comey. Jeva Lange
