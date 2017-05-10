James Comey spent his day 'casually puttering in his yard'

While the rest of the nation scrambled to figure out what the heck was going on in Washington, freshly fired FBI Director James Comey looked decidedly relaxed on Wednesday. The day after President Trump caught him off-guard with the news his tenure as head of the FBI was over, Comey donned a baseball cap and a quarter-zip and enjoyed some sunshine. The Associated Press, which snagged a photo of Comey outside his home, reported he was "casually puttering in his yard." Becca Stanek
AP caught former FBI Director Comey today casually puttering in his yard at his home https://t.co/HRct5VRGFX pic.twitter.com/gBctVv9dg3
— Ted Bridis (@tbridis) May 10, 2017
Jake Tapper smirkingly uses President Trump's own tweets to prove he fired Comey because of Russia
President Trump on Tuesday abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, sending political observers into a tailspin. While Trump said Wednesday that Comey was dismissed simply because he "wasn't doing a good job," the more elaborate official explanation has been what Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein wrote in a memo to Trump about Comey: that the former FBI boss badly mishandled the investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server.
You may remember Trump was once positively gleeful about the FBI's investigation of Clinton, basking in "lock her up" chants at campaign stops across the country last year. He also praised Comey for having the "guts" to reopen the bureau's investigation, in the form of the infamous letter the director sent to Congress on Oct. 28, 2016, informing lawmakers that new (and ultimately irrelevant) emails had been discovered that pertained to the case.
But now, as CNN's Jake Tapper explained on his show Wednesday, the White House wants you to believe Comey was fired out of some newfound gallantry toward Clinton and how Comey mistreated her — and certainly not the president's evident "irritation with the FBI's Russia investigation," which is probing whether Trump or his associates knowingly colluded with Russia to tilt last year's election. White House officials have said Trump's frustration with Comey came to a head last week. "If only there was some way for us to see what was on the president's mind in real time last week," Tapper quipped. "Oh right, there's Twitter."
Tapper then pulls up Trump's tweets from the evening of May 2 — and, surprise surprise, they're about the "phony Trump/Russia story." Watch the full segment below. Kimberly Alters
Source to @jaketapper: 2 reasons Comey was fired
1. Comey never provided Trump w assurance of loyalty
2. FBI's Russia probe was accelerating pic.twitter.com/vG5bmTCPeg
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) May 10, 2017
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have retaken the Syrian city of Tabqa and the country's largest dam from the Islamic State, a spokesman for the group confirmed Wednesday. The group, mostly made up of Kurdish and Arab fighters, has been battling ISIS for weeks in the city, which is located about 25 miles west of Raqqa.
With both Tabqa and the dam, which provides power to a large area in Syria, "completely liberated," the SDF is one step closer to its ultimate goal of retaking Raqqa, the terrorist group's de facto capital. On Tuesday, President Trump approved a plan to arm Kurdish YPG fighters to help wrest Raqqa from ISIS control. Becca Stanek
If the 2018 midterm elections were held today, Democrats would dominate. A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday asked voters whether they'd want to see Republicans or Democrats win control of the House of Representatives if the election was held right now, and Democrats won out by a striking 16-point margin. Just 38 percent said they'd want Republicans to remain in charge, while 54 percent said they'd want to see Democrats win control.
Quinnipiac noted that this "is the widest margin ever measured for this question in a Quinnipiac University poll, exceeding a 5 percentage point margin for Republicans in 2013."
The poll was conducted by phone from May 4-9 among 1,078 voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. Becca Stanek
John McCain's former chief of staff says the security of America 'might now depend on electing a Democratic Congress'
Mark Salter is the former chief of staff of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and served as a senior adviser to the longtime senator when he was running for president. On Wednesday, in the wake of President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, the longtime Republican ally tweeted that it might be up to Democrats to save the country:
Words I thought I'd never say: the security of the United States might now depend on electing a Democratic Congress in 2018.
— Mark Salter (@MarkSalter55) May 10, 2017
Any cracks in Republican support of the Trump administration's decision to oust Comey are significant. "As long as [the] GOP stands with Trump, this will NOT spiral into a Watergate-like dying presidency," The New Republic's Jeet Heer tweeted. Jeva Lange
The first 3 words that come to voters' minds when they hear 'Trump' are 'idiot,' 'incompetent,' and 'liar'
Hearing the name "Trump" makes voters think of a lot of words that you wouldn't want your kindergartner calling another kindergartner, a new Quinnipiac Poll published Wednesday has found. When asked what the first word to come to mind is when someone says "Trump," the top three responses were "idiot," "incompetent," and "liar." "Leader," a relatively neutral, descriptive word, came in fourth place and "president" in sixth.
Quinnipiac asked people what word first came to mind when they thought about Trump. https://t.co/ks0UauOs9O pic.twitter.com/HQ3bYWhD16
— Philip Bump (@pbump) May 10, 2017
Most of the words, though, were pretty unflattering. Yes, "strong" and "businessman" made the list, but so did "ignorant," "bully," "narcissist," and "a--hole." The list only recorded words that were mentioned by five or more respondents, but that allowed descriptors like "blowhard," "evil," and "greedy" to eke in — alongside the more flattering "negotiator" and "patriot."
The poll surveyed 1,078 voters between May 4 and 9 and found Trump with a "near-record negative 36-58 percent job approval rating." The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percent. Read the full list of words here. Jeva Lange
Prior to President Trump's decision to fire James Comey on Tuesday night, the only other FBI director to ever have been ousted by the president was William Sessions in 1993, when he refused to step down under former President Bill Clinton. On Wednesday, William Sessions' son, Texas Rep. Pete Sessions (R), told the The Dallas Morning News that he always favors "dialogue over firing" and that he believes Comey should have been allowed "to exit in a more gracious way."
"I think you treat good people better" than how Comey was treated, Sessions said. Comey reportedly found out he had been fired by noticing the news on TV, and there is some uncertainty about whether he will be allowed back in the FBI headquarters building to collect his belongings. Comey was in Los Angeles on bureau business when he learned of his firing.
Pete Sessions added to The Dallas Morning News that he believes Trump should have arranged for a face-to-face meeting with Comey and given him the opportunity to step down on his own. Being "fired" is "a tag on a man who … performed reasonably well and it got out of hand," Sessions said. Jeva Lange
President Trump requested that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein draft the letters that ultimately led him to fire FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, McClatchy reports. Sessions and Rosenstein reportedly met with Trump on Monday in the Oval Office and urged him to fire Comey, and Trump asked them to write out their concerns.
Rosenstein wrote a three-page memo condemning Comey's "wrong" handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Just "hours" after receiving that memo Tuesday, Trump drafted his own letter firing Comey, which did not mention the email investigation. The letter was reportedly delivered to FBI headquarters by Trump's director of Oval Office operations and former bodyguard, Keith Schiller. Comey was not in the building, however, as he was addressing bureau employees in Los Angeles.
A White House spokeswoman initially denied that Trump asked Rosenstein for the memo, but then later said that while Trump asked Rosenstein to put his concerns in writing, it was Rosenstein who approached Trump about Comey. Becca Stanek