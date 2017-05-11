This tiny special election in Oklahoma could be a deeply troubling sign for Republicans

Democrats and Republicans are closely watching any and all special elections that might prophesize how things could go in 2018. Democrats are hoping that President Trump's historically low job approval rating could carry their party to victory in close counties while Republicans have celebrated victories in Kansas and sapped the momentum of a Democratic challenger in Georgia by forcing a runoff. Montana's special election is just around the corner, on May 25.
But Republicans still have every reason to be nervous, especially judging by the results of a special election in a deep-red county east of Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Republican Zack Taylor managed to win 50-48 over his Democratic opponent, Steve Barnes, in order to seize the vacant 28th State House District seat, but by all appearances it should have been a landslide for the GOP. Mitt Romney had carried the district 69-31 four years ago, and Trump won the region in November a whopping 73-23.
In other words, while a win is still a win, Taylor's victory marked a 48-point fall for the party in a Republican-friendly district of Oklahoma. In the tiny district, his victory was confirmed by just 56 votes.
While the left-leaning Daily Kos points out in its analysis of the election that other factors were also at play, including "a savage and unresolved budget crisis presided over by the GOP," it also notes that "we've almost never seen anything this dramatic, but the outcome fits into a pattern we've witnessed ever since Trump's win last year. Nationwide, there have now been a dozen races pitting a Republican versus a Democrat in legislative and congressional special elections, and in nine of them, Democratic candidates have performed better than the 2016 presidential results." Jeva Lange
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe on Thursday declared the ongoing FBI investigation into President Trump's ties to Russia "highly significant." McCabe's statement, made while testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, contradicted the White House's claim that this investigation is "probably one of the smallest things" the FBI has "got going on their plate." McCabe said he would not provide updates to the White House regarding the ongoing investigation.
McCabe also flatly denied the White House's claim that James Comey had lost the support of FBI rank-and-file before Trump abruptly fired him Tuesday. "[Former FBI] Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day," McCabe said, adding that the "vast majority of FBI employees enjoyed a deep and positive connection" to Comey. On Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed Comey had "lost the confidence" of FBI employees.
On top of the contradictions revealed Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein requested a meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee. Rosenstein's letter to Trump outlining a rationale for firing Comey has largely been credited as the impetus behind the decision, but reports suggest Rosenstein is irate the White House is blaming him for the ouster. Becca Stanek
Contrary to what the hordes of celiac disease-free Americans going gluten-free may suggest, ditching gluten isn't a promised path to good health and a beach body. A new study presented at the annual meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition revealed that a gluten-free diet might actually "increase the risk of obesity," The Guardian reported.
The conclusion is based on an extensive comparison between gluten-free foods and gluten-filled foods:
The team found that, on average, gluten-free bread loaves had more than twice the fat of conventional loaves, while gluten-free breads in general had two to three times less protein than conventional products. Gluten-free biscuits were also found to be lower in protein but higher in fat, while gluten-free pasta had lower levels of sugar and just half of the protein of standard pasta. [The Guardian]
This isn't the first study to cast doubt on the gluten-free diet hype. Benjamin Lebwohl, from the celiac disease center at Columbia University, told The Guardian that a gluten-free diet is in no way "intrinsically healthy or unhealthy." Other studies have suggested that gluten-free food is about the same nutritionally speaking as foods containing gluten.
At the end of the day, David Sanders, a gastroenterology professor at the University of Sheffield, said that unless you're part of the 1 percent of the population actually affected by celiac disease, it's probably best not to arbitrarily avoid gluten. "Once you go into the territory of dietary restrictions without medical symptoms then you are running the gauntlet of missing out on various vitamins or minerals without realizing it," he said. Becca Stanek
For one refugee, a family heirloom proved the key to the American Dream. Ruwaida G. fled Syria with her family in 2012, eventually settling in Georgia. She wasn't able to pack many belongings, but made sure to keep her mother's wooden cookie mold. Once settled, she began baking again, and her Syrian treats won over cookie-loving local volunteers. Together, they launched Sweet, Sweet Syria — a growing cookie business that Ruwaida hopes will provide for her family for years to come. Ruwaida learned the recipe from her mother. In turn, she says, it could "help our children succeed in their life." Christina Colizza
A rescue dog is being hailed as a hero after saving his Iowa family from a fire. Capone's owner, mother-of-nine Angela Fullmer, 32, was trying to get some much-needed sleep when the miniature pinscher-Chihuahua mix started barking incessantly. When the little dog wouldn't stop, Fullmer knew something was up and quickly realized her kitchen was on fire. Within minutes, she managed to get all of her children out of the house — with Capone trailing behind. "I'm glad we found him on the highway," Fullmer said. "It was supposed to happen." Christina Colizza
Carl Scheckel knows that not all heroes wear capes. In a show of support for American soldiers, the 10-year-old comic-book aficionado from New Jersey decided to collect and donate thousands of comic books to veterans in hospitals and servicemen deployed overseas. The mastermind of CarlsComix.com, Scheckel gathered roughly 3,500 books for the nearby Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. When he arrived to donate them in person, officers treated him to a surprise VIP tour of the base, where he got to try on military gear and explore the inside of a plane. "It was the best day of my life!" wrote Carl on his website. Christina Colizza
This year's AP English exam asked about 'artifice' in politics. A lot of students wrote about Trump.
There is nothing sweeter than reading an essay prompt and instantly feeling inspired. For many of the more than 500,000 students who took the AP English Language and Composition exam this year, that 'a-ha' moment made them think of President Trump.
The third exam prompt came from the essay "America the Illiterate" by Chris Hedges, BuzzFeed News reports, and it asked the students to reflect on the statement: "The most essential skill in political theater and the consumer culture is artifice. Those who are best at artifice succeed. Those who have not mastered the art of artifice fail."
What we all thought of on third essay of AP Lang exam pic.twitter.com/PEZbWr4rAy
— Nicholas Silver (@theNickySilver) May 10, 2017
The hashtag #APLang quickly became a forum for teens skewering Trump:
Probably got a 1, but at least I got to roast Trump in my essay #fakenews #APLang pic.twitter.com/m9PtwbEJg6
— Kara Westmoreland (@Karrot_07) May 10, 2017
When trump reads the question 3 essays.. #aplang pic.twitter.com/xrC23XbOAp
— Dany hernandez (@Cydianz) May 10, 2017
me finding out everyone roasted trump in question three too #APLang #APlangexam pic.twitter.com/I4K90XD6Dl
— melo (@melissanized) May 10, 2017
Of course, not everyone wrote exactly the same essay:
It's funny cause i roasted hillary in mine #APLang pic.twitter.com/YSLncW6fKH
— Nicøle (@nicoleewinters) May 11, 2017
The test administrators should not be surprised by the response — the name "Trump" has been proven to not especially inspire people to think of nice words. Jeva Lange
President Trump has long been irritated with fired FBI Director James Comey, unnamed White House officials told Reuters in a story published Thursday, and he was particularly peeved when Comey would not give the administration a preview of his then-forthcoming Senate testimony. Comey was grilled by the Senate Judiciary Committee about his agency's investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state, as well as alleged Russian manipulation of the 2016 election.
The president, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein asked Comey to tell them what he would say at his May 3 hearing, Reuters reports. Comey refused, which "infuriated" Trump, who labeled the denial "insubordination." Offering a preview of congressional testimony to higher-ups is "generally considered courteous" in Washington, Reuters notes.
Other factors believed to have influenced the president's firing decision include Trump's perception of White House messaging failures and the television show Fox & Friends. Bonnie Kristian