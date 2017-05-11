President Trump just completely contradicted the official White House account of the Comey firing
In a complete contradiction of the White House's official account, President Trump on Thursday revealed that he was going to fire FBI Director James Comey "regardless of recommendation." The White House has said Trump made his decision based on memos written by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein urging Trump to axe Comey, but Trump told NBC's Lester Holt that he had made up his mind even before he met with Sessions and Rosenstein at the White House on Monday.
"I was going to fire Comey. My decision," Trump said, calling Comey a "showboat" and a "grandstander." He noted there was "no good time" to fire Comey.
CNN's Elizabeth Landers noted that Vice President Mike Pence said seven times during a press conference Wednesday that Trump had fired Comey because of Rosenstein's recommendation.
Watch Sarah Sanders go toe-to-toe with ABC's Jon Karl about the White House's shifting Comey story
It apparently doesn't take White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to make a daily press briefing tense. On Thursday, ABC's Jonathan Karl backed Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders into a corner by raising questions about the incorrect information she was feeding the press.
"I asked you directly yesterday if the president had already decided to fire James Comey when he met with the deputy attorney general and the attorney general, and you said no," Karl said. "Now we learn from the president directly that he had already decided to fire James Comey [before the meeting]. So why were so many people giving answers that just weren't correct? Were you guys in the dark?"
Sanders replied, "I hadn't had a chance to have a conversation directly with the president to say — I'd had several conversations with him, but I didn't ask that question directly."
"Was the vice president in the dark too?" Karl pressed.
"Nobody was in the dark, Jonathan," Sanders snapped. "You want to create this false narrative. If we want to talk about contradicting statements and people that were maybe in the dark, let's talk about the Democrats. Let's read a few of them. You want to talk about them? Here's what Democrats said not long ago about Comey."
Sanders then proceeded to read several statements from Democrats criticizing Comey. Watch the tussle — and Sanders' questionable understanding of what "in the dark" means — below. Jeva Lange
On Thursday, President Trump admitted he had asked former FBI Director James Comey directly if he was being investigated for potential ties to Russia. "I actually asked him," Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt. "I said, 'If it's possible, would you let me know, am I under investigation?' He said, 'You are not under investigation.'"
In a letter to Comey informing him of his termination, Trump wrote: "I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation." In responding to Holt's questions, Trump clarified that those occasions were one dinner he had with Comey and then two separate phone calls.
NBC News notes that "it would be highly unusual for someone who might be the focus of an FBI probe to ask whether he was under investigation and to be directly told by the FBI director that he was not." The FBI has a policy of not talking about open, ongoing investigations. Watch the interview below. Jeva Lange
Democrats and Republicans are closely watching any and all special elections that might prophesize how things could go in 2018. Democrats are hoping that President Trump's historically low job approval rating could carry their party to victory in close counties, while Republicans have celebrated victories in Kansas and sapped the momentum of a Democratic challenger in Georgia by forcing a runoff. Montana's special election is just around the corner, on May 25.
But Republicans still have every reason to be nervous, especially judging by the results of a special election in a deep-red county east of Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, Republican Zack Taylor managed to win 50-48 over his Democratic opponent, Steve Barnes, to seize the vacant 28th State House District seat — but the race should have been a landslide for the GOP. Mitt Romney carried the district 69-31 four years ago, and Trump won the region in November a whopping 73-23.
In other words, while a win is still a win, Taylor's victory marked a 48-point fall for the party in a Republican-friendly district in Oklahoma. The win was confirmed by just 56 votes.
While the left-leaning Daily Kos points out in its analysis of the election that other factors were at play, including "a savage and unresolved budget crisis presided over by the GOP," it also notes that "we've almost never seen anything this dramatic, but the outcome fits into a pattern we've witnessed ever since Trump's win last year. Nationwide, there have now been a dozen races pitting a Republican versus a Democrat in legislative and congressional special elections, and in nine of them, Democratic candidates have performed better than the 2016 presidential results." Jeva Lange
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe on Thursday declared the ongoing FBI investigation into President Trump's ties to Russia "highly significant." McCabe's statement, made while testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, contradicted the White House's claim that this investigation is "probably one of the smallest things" the FBI has "got going on their plate." McCabe said he would not provide updates to the White House regarding the ongoing investigation.
McCabe also flatly denied the White House's claim that James Comey had lost the support of FBI rank-and-file before Trump abruptly fired him Tuesday. "[Former FBI] Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day," McCabe said, adding that the "vast majority of FBI employees enjoyed a deep and positive connection" to Comey. On Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed Comey had "lost the confidence" of FBI employees.
On top of the contradictions revealed Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein requested a meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee. Rosenstein's letter to Trump outlining a rationale for firing Comey has largely been credited as the impetus behind the decision, but reports suggest Rosenstein is irate the White House is blaming him for the ouster. Becca Stanek
Contrary to what the hordes of celiac disease-free Americans going gluten-free may suggest, ditching gluten isn't a promised path to good health and a beach body. A new study presented at the annual meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition revealed that a gluten-free diet might actually "increase the risk of obesity," The Guardian reported.
The conclusion is based on an extensive comparison between gluten-free foods and gluten-filled foods:
The team found that, on average, gluten-free bread loaves had more than twice the fat of conventional loaves, while gluten-free breads in general had two to three times less protein than conventional products. Gluten-free biscuits were also found to be lower in protein but higher in fat, while gluten-free pasta had lower levels of sugar and just half of the protein of standard pasta. [The Guardian]
This isn't the first study to cast doubt on the gluten-free diet hype. Benjamin Lebwohl, from the celiac disease center at Columbia University, told The Guardian that a gluten-free diet is in no way "intrinsically healthy or unhealthy." Other studies have suggested that gluten-free food is about the same nutritionally speaking as foods containing gluten.
At the end of the day, David Sanders, a gastroenterology professor at the University of Sheffield, said that unless you're part of the 1 percent of the population actually affected by celiac disease, it's probably best not to arbitrarily avoid gluten. "Once you go into the territory of dietary restrictions without medical symptoms then you are running the gauntlet of missing out on various vitamins or minerals without realizing it," he said. Becca Stanek
For one refugee, a family heirloom proved the key to the American Dream. Ruwaida G. fled Syria with her family in 2012, eventually settling in Georgia. She wasn't able to pack many belongings, but made sure to keep her mother's wooden cookie mold. Once settled, she began baking again, and her Syrian treats won over cookie-loving local volunteers. Together, they launched Sweet, Sweet Syria — a growing cookie business that Ruwaida hopes will provide for her family for years to come. Ruwaida learned the recipe from her mother. In turn, she says, it could "help our children succeed in their life." Christina Colizza
A rescue dog is being hailed as a hero after saving his Iowa family from a fire. Capone's owner, mother-of-nine Angela Fullmer, 32, was trying to get some much-needed sleep when the miniature pinscher-Chihuahua mix started barking incessantly. When the little dog wouldn't stop, Fullmer knew something was up and quickly realized her kitchen was on fire. Within minutes, she managed to get all of her children out of the house — with Capone trailing behind. "I'm glad we found him on the highway," Fullmer said. "It was supposed to happen." Christina Colizza